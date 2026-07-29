Last night outside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the groups Women Are Real and Known Heretic, along with right-wing influencer Brandi Kruse, hosted a rally to show their support for Indiana Fever bench player Sophie Cunningham’s ignorant comments about trans inclusion in sports and celebrate their lack of support for female athletes in general. Around 30 losers showed up for the rally, and it was probably the closest anybody in that group had ever gotten to a professional women’s sports event.

Asked by reporter Roberta at a post-game press conference about the rally, Sophie’s comments, and the impact of this conversation on locker room vibes, a Fever PR rep read the following from a laptop: “Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers. Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission.”

This is just one piece of the fallout from an ESPN profile in which Cunningham volunteered her opinion on trans women in sports, claiming she doesn’t “hate trans” but then going on to say: “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Girl — if you’re referring to trans girls as “biological men,” you do, indeed, “hate trans.”

Cunningham continued to double down on this response when asked by press and on her own social media, calling it “common sense.”

Generally, I believe the impact of any single celebrity’s opinion on any given political issue is overestimated, and that journalists writing articles like the one I’m writing right now are just plucking low-hanging fruit, participating in an ultimately harmful outrage cycle that favors hot takes over genuine engagement with complex issues. But trans inclusion in sports is a very unique case. Due to an effective and audacious campaign from the right-wing asshats obsessed with the distraction and financial rewards provided by said manufactured controversy and due to all kinds of misinformation around the science at play here and deliberate confusion about what trans inclusion at the elite level actually looks like — trans inclusion in sports remains, sadly, a contentious issue across the political spectrum. It’s arguably a political issue for which popular opinion has been determined far more by celebrity discourse than by actual first-hand experience or by information shared by actual lawmakers or stakeholders. This issue is just four hot takes and J.K. Rowling’s cat in a trench coat.

I’m not actually certain that Cunningham’s opinion matters — but I’m also not certain it doesn’t. It probably matters a great deal for queer residents of the Indianapolis metro area who’d like to feel as welcome at home games as fans do in other cities across the country. It might still be an opportunity to dig into what’s wrong with takes like hers.

Who Is Sophie Cunningham and Why Is She So Wrong?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Known as “MAGA Barbie” for her assumed political leanings and approximate physical similarities to a Barbie doll, Indiana Fever guard/forward Sophie Cunningham has been a lightning rod of controversy on and off the court, with a career that began in the dry heat of Phoenix, Arizona before landing her in the midwest in 2025, where her friendship with and proximity to Caitlin Clark elevated her to a new level of fame. (Her behavior has consistently been subject to a stark racial double standard in the league: Her physical aggression earns fans and supporters, while Black players exhibiting remotely similar behavior earn racialized harassment and media criticism.)

She pushed back against the MAGA Barbie accusations in an interview with the Times in September of 2025, claiming her political views were “right in the middle,” and that she considers herself a moderate rather than an outright Democrat or Republican. These claims didn’t dampen the right wing’s affection for its white, blonde, conventionally attractive star, and her anti-trans opinions have earned praise this past week across the spectrum of bigotry, including support from Donald Trump himself as well as noted scourge J.K. Rowling.