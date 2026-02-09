This week, yet another study on trans people’s performance in sports and athletic competitions was released, this time by the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The study confirms findings from several other studies performed over the last few years that trans women have no biological competitive edge or advantage over their cis counterparts in sports and athletic competitions.

Conducted in Brazil by a team of eight researchers, the study used the results of 52 other studies from around the world and analyzed data from 2,943 trans women and 2,309 trans men in comparison to data from 568 cis women and 665 cis men. Researchers found that in total contradiction to the assertion that testosterone-dominant puberty ensures an irrefutable and irreversible advantage for trans women in sports and athletic competitions, trans women’s physical abilities are almost exactly the same as that of cis women playing the same sports. They found that the physical performance of trans and cis women in upper and lower body strength and maximal oxygen consumption are very similar, and that trans women had relative levels of fat mass and relative levels of lean mass to cis women.

In an interview with El País, one of the study’s co-authors, Bruno Gualano, stated, “This refutes the logic behind blanket bans on transgender women in sports. Most of these policies are based on the assumption that transgender women retain inherent physical advantages and would therefore dominate women’s competitions. The data does not support this idea.”

Although this is technically good news (and I’m certainly not mad this study exists), reading about this over the last few days has left me with more frustration than excitement and validation. I do believe these studies are important, especially as a historical contradiction to the ongoing narrative that anti-trans sports policies keep sports “fair” in the media right now. But I also believe it’s important we also hold the truths represented in these studies up with the truth that sports and athletic competitions — at even the elite levels — have never been and probably can never be completely “fair.” We’re so focused on leveling the playing ground for athletes, but the playing ground is not free from the realities of capitalism, accessibility, misogyny, and the simple fact that even athletes with similar bodies have different advantages and disadvantages depending on the day. The argument that trans-exclusion keeps athletics “honest and fair” is just another boogeyman thrown up to make trans erasure from public life easier and quicker.

Does that make these studies any less important and meaningful? Obviously not. But I know for certain that no amount of science is going to change the minds of people who are convinced that trans-inclusion will take away equity in sports. We have to start thinking bigger — how can we break down the barriers to athletic competition that makes it nearly impossible for some groups of people to compete?

Some Good Trans News For Once

Federal court rules that Christian teacher has to follow the rules & use trans kids’ pronouns. When a Maryland substitute teacher was instructed to use the correct name and pronouns for trans students, she tried to seek a religious exemption from doing so. After being denied the exemption, she sued the school district in an attempt to push them into giving her the exemption. Now, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit has officially struck down the teacher’s lawsuit saying she could not adequately prove the exemption was necessary and that using the correct names and pronouns for students was “hostile” to her religious views. A really great turn of events here.

Justice Department drops demand for records naming transgender kids treated at Children’s Hospital L.A. After the Department of Justice subpoenaed the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for the medical documents of their young trans patients, a group of families sued to block the subpoena and won.

‘Magic is political’: Magic: The Gathering fans raise nearly half a million dollars for trans organization. Over the course of two days, groups of gamers from all over the world managed to raise $450,000 for Trans Lifeline, an organization in the U.S. and Canada that provides “direct emotional and financial support to transgender people in crisis.”