This piece comes from issue #03 of our print magazine, Sporty Spice. Your purchase or subscription helps Autostraddle stay afloat at an extremely perilous time for queer media. Get yours here.

Ashton Lansdell and Denae Benites are finally living their dream — a busy year for Women’s baseball.

photograph courtesy of Ashton Lansdell and Denae Benites

It’s been a busy year for women’s baseball — and in the decade that I’ve been covering the sport, that’s the first time I’ve ever gotten to say those words. The best women’s baseball players in the U.S. have been consistently booked, and for some, the possibility of making an actual career out of being a professional baseball player is finally becoming a reality.

All year, two veterans of the sport, Ashton Lansdell, 25, and Denae Benites, 24, have been building hype on social media — and the baseball diamond — as members of the Banana Ball league, whose season began in February. This July they took the field as members of the U.S. Women’s National Baseball Team in the Women’s Baseball World Cup in Rockford, Illinois. And finally, on August 1, they’ll both be members of the inaugural season of the Women’s Professional Baseball League, the first pro women’s league in the U.S. since World War II.

The pair first met back in 2016 at a Major League Baseball-hosted girls’ development event. “[Lansdell] immediately caught my attention as an athlete and brought a ton of energy that I gravitated towards right away,” Benites remembers. They’re now relishing the opportunity to play baseball on the kind of stage they dreamed about as kids.

Being based in Savannah, Georgia together for the Banana Ball season is helping a close friendship bloom. They’ve gained a social following for their Banana Ball content — Benites is a catcher who plays for the Loco Beach Coconuts and Lansdell is a utility infielder for the Party Animals — which ranges from videos of their fun and involved “walkup dances” at games to viral trends that enable the two of them to show off their swagger. There are choreographed dances to the Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It” in the empty stands before a game; photoshoots on the pitching mound in their sports bras; and gameday content showing the transition from locker room casual to on-field uniforms. They’re cultivating their own individual personas, while together giving off “StudBudz of women’s baseball” vibes (what would you call a white, baseball-playing version of the WNBA fan favorites? “Butch Buddies?” “Masc Mateys?” Let’s keep workshopping it).

“I love that,” Benites says when I bring up the comparison. “We look a lot alike, so we do get ‘twin’ a lot.”

And they do share an aesthetic — white mascs with shaggy, dirty blonde hair and rizz for days. Lansdell is a Pisces, while Benites is a Virgo — sister signs. It seems only natural that they would team up both on the field and on social media. And judging by the comment section, lesbians are eating it up. “I get gayer every day I stg” reads a comment on a BTS gameday video of the two. “Projecting this onto the screen at my coming out party,” another commenter wrote on a dance video.

“This is the first time that me and Ashton have actually been in the same space together for more than a month,” Benites says of their time with Banana Ball. “We’re building our bond as well, and I think it makes our content better, it makes our chemistry better in our videos, and I think people can feel that, too. But it is kind of surprising, I didn’t expect people to gravitate towards us like that.”

For those unfamiliar with Banana Ball, it’s basically baseball but if baseball players were allowed to have fun. Baseball in the U.S. can have an incredibly conservative and uptight culture —Major League Baseball is full of “unwritten rules” about how to “play the game the right way” that are meant to enforce respectability politics around whiteness and straightness. These rules discourage overly celebratory behavior, including bat flips. Banana Ball sells out stadiums with their high energy games full of dancing, trick shots, and gimmicks. Player walkups for an at-bat can begin all the way in the stands before involving half the team’s roster in a choreographed dance by the time the player makes it to the batter’s box to hit the ball. An outfielder may do a backflip while they catch a ball in midair. If a fan catches a foul ball in the stands, the batter is automatically out. And, crucially to our story here —all of the league’s six teams signed a woman to their roster for the 2026 season.