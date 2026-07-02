Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s go!

Leisha making music again! What a dream!

Oh who knew! How fun for Sammi!

Wait this is making me proud! Of Cardi and of the boy!

Mother is securing a bag! Let her cook!

Chrishell come on through! This lewk! This cover! Alright!

This movie is going to change lives!

Australia …you scare me a bit, but then again, I am so glad you are here.

Lowkey it is wild that this Moana movie is just happening without my personal consent?

Awwwwwwwwww wait Laurie this is so sweet!

Cheryl always comes alive for June and I love that. Classic!

HUGE NEWS GILLIAN ANDERSON WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF!!! HUGE!! For me!!! Personally!

Y’all it’s Meg’s world and we are all just living in it!

Crying about this why is everything making me cry?? Oh wait I do have my period, never mind.

Wherever you go, Lisa Rinna could appear. Know that.

Never in my life have I lived so far from New York and I MISS IT this is the best summer ever??

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