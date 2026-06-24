Hi hello there and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite famous queers were up to over the last week, all via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll, shall we?

Happy Belated to you, Jess! Excellent dog work, also!

Tears? In my eyes? No no no no, that’s not my style! I’m not emotional at all!!!

Okay wait maybe something is just up with me because I am getting teary left and right today! SUE me for having feelings I guess!

Genuinely unsure how the world is still spinning correctly on its axis? This duo is perhaps too powerful?

Like, they had to get Niecy in the studio to announce this! This is earth-shaking stuff!

I cannot believe this is MJ’s Broadway debut! Especially after her momentous work in Little Shop in 2019! How did it take so long to get my girl on the stage!?? (COVID, I know, this is rhetorical.)

You gotta love life cause I never imagined a world wherein Monica Lewinsky would be casually gabbing with Lena Waithe, and yet! It seems that is indeed the world we live in!

Alright does anyone have eyes on the genie that granted Hannah a lifetime of dream experiences for queer women? Like, take her whole being the queen of age gaps thing away and she’s still got a SEXY cover with Chloë Sevigny???? I suppose God does have favorites, doesn’t she? *kicks rock*

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