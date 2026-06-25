About a third of the way through Samantha Allen’s Puck, I started to wonder: Who gets to be an asshole? Are there limits to how much a character can drive you up the wall before you toss the book to the side and think: good riddance! I never loved you anyway? Are there types of characters that you are more willing to be annoyed by? If so, why? What does forgiveness look like when a character is, for all intents and purposes, a real dick for the majority of the time you spend with them? What happens then? If wrestling with these kinds of questions are something you are into, then I beg you to run to your local bookseller and grab a copy of Puck. And then come to the comments and talk about it with me!

First things first: I have been hugely bored of contemporary romance for the last while. It comes down to this feeling that the author’s first priority is not wanting to come across as—GASP—problematic. I’m just going to quote myself from another review I’ve written here, because I nailed it, okay?

You know how The Very Online™ never say: “Wow I love going to the grocery store?” They say: “I love going to the grocery store (a thing I know I am privileged to be able to afford and access and also grocery deserts are a real thing!)” It’s that urge to make sure no one reads you in bad faith, (a fool’s errand, truly) and it makes it hard to connect to the characters as real people.

Thankfully, Puck (mostly) avoids that narrative trap, by asking an even bolder question: What if the main character was someone you wanted to punch? Maybe not in the face, but…not not in the face?

Puck is, as you might have guessed, loosely based on Midsummer’s Night’s Dream. As a certified Slut for Shakespeare, I couldn’t wait to see how Allen took the basics of the play’s plot and fit it into a romantic comedy novel for 2026. Puck is a reality TV producer, so while they are not a fairy with the power to change heads into asses, a reality TV producer is basically as close as we can get in our modern age. Puck’s best friend, Mia is getting married—but not to the longtime love of her life, Xander. Instead, she is marrying Xander’s best friend, Damon. The whole group was close in college, but their lives have been surely but steadily drifting apart since. Because of this, Puck can’t figure out how or why their best friend has made this switch. And like their namesake, they cannot leave well enough alone. Destroying a wedding and getting Mia and Xander to fall back in love would seem a daunting task for many of us, but thankfully, Puck spends their days doing just that—with strangers for TV. They’ve got one week to get Mia to realize that marrying the group’s resident rich boy isn’t right for her and that she belongs with Xander. And just like that, we are off!

Here’s the thing. Puck is…the worst. Intentionally so! They are brash, self-centered and, most upsetting, dismissive of the ways their friends’ lives are changing. Granted, being the only nonbinary person at a weeklong wedding celebration in the south does sound exhausting! It’s not like I have zero sympathy for Puck in this situation! I know what it is like to be the only visibly different person in a group, and I know how much it puts you on the defensive. And in some ways, it’s even kind of thrilling to be a witness to Puck’s disdain for everything and almost everyone around them. It’s like watching your untamed id roam around and commit all the sins you’ve always wanted to commit at a wedding. Other times, it’s hard to believe that Puck ever liked this group of people—and vice versa. They are dismissive of pretty much everyone in their immediate friend group, with the expectation of Xander. The fact that Xander was an alcoholic for years and left Mia to clean up his mess alone doesn’t really seem to enter Puck’s calculus of why the two of them broke up, and they don’t seem to consider that that history might actually be enough to keep Mia from trying again with Xander, no matter how much she cares about him. But of course, based on the rules of the narrative, Puck has to be right, and the two of them do belong together. This book forces me to wonder if the emotional damage Puck wreaks on this group is worth it.

Also! This is a romance! On top of the couple swap, we’ve also got Robyn, Mia’s post college bestie and the maid of honor. She is running this week with an iron fist, sliding the day’s itinerary under every guest’s door each morning. Is it any surprise she and Puck immediately clash? I submit it is not! The second Robyn pushes back against Puck’s attempt to take charge over a game of croquet, sparks fly. Puck is immediately attracted, but they dismiss Robyn as just another uptight normie straight girl in the wedding party. Sure, she’s hot, but she’s wearing a matching workout set. Ew!!

Here’s where I take a break to say: Thank god for Robyn! It’s refreshing to have someone call Puck on their bullshit, and it’s even better that it’s coming from someone that they so handily dismiss at first. While Puck is pulling out all the stops they have learned from their time on Homewreckers, they are also fucking Robyn between yoga classes and lawn games as the day of the wedding gets closer. I understand the pull of hate-sex, or the less dramatic but more true-tolife “god you are so annoying I have to have you right now” sex, but I have a hard time believing that Robyn’s attraction to Puck would grow to more than just fucking. Maybe that’s unfair of me, and maybe I am simply being too hard on Puck. Maybe I am being too hard on Puck because for all intents and purposes, I am a Robyn. Assumed straight, dresses kinda normie, and can get really involved in running a wedding if given half the chance. Maybe I am sick of my own queerness being dismissed by the Pucks in my life and that’s why I was having a hard time rooting for our main character.

And when it comes down to it, do I have to root for the main character? Is that what makes a book enjoyable? I’ve happily devoured books with protagonists who are bigger assholes than Puck, so why am I chafing so hard here? I think part of it is genre expectations; I do want to root for a protagonist in a romance. I want to be invested in their journey, and I want them to grow and change for the better.