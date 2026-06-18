The following is an exclusive account of Rusty Rose, as told to Faith Reidenbach in video interviews, telephone conversations, and emails over six months. Rusty and Faith co-wrote the article.

I went to the Stonewall Inn with an older woman when I was 17 on June 27, 1969, my first visit to a gay bar. I’m one of the few who can say what happened inside the bar, and one of a tiny number of lesbians who were there. I’ve told my account for decades, but never in much detail. Now, before I leave this earth, I’m ready for my full story to be known.

Starting when I was 15, I’d take the train on weekends and blow into the Village. My family had moved from Brooklyn out to Long Island, which had nothing but crickets and darkness. I needed to get where there was life. I’d bring my tambourine, put out my felt hat, and sing in Washington Square. Sylvia Rivera would always throw a penny in if she was around, and I became friendly with other people we now think of as trans, like Marsha P. Johnson and Zazu Nova. If I missed my train, I’d be in an alleyway with Sylvia and Marsha and others, keeping warm. They looked out for me, especially Marsha, who was 10 years older.

Part of that group was a butch lesbian named Vinnie, who was about Marsha’s age. She was Italian, close to 6 feet tall, and “built,” very muscular. Quite handsome. We’d go to the Night Owl, Cafe Wha?, or head shops, and sometimes we’d treat Sylvia and Marsha to pizza. Vinnie was sweet on me, but I considered her just a friend. One Friday afternoon, she said, “Let’s go to the Stonewall tonight.” I had never been there, but I knew what it was. We met up later in the Square and walked over, her in a men’s suit and me in a men’s shirt and blue jeans. She had some words with the doorman, and I was allowed in.

There were two rooms at the Stonewall, both with a bar and dance floor. Sitting at the front bar, with their backs to the door, were several older drag queens, along with transvestites—that’s something trans women called themselves then. They greeted Vinnie when we came in. Of course, since I was 17, “older” could have meant they were 30. Vinnie was meeting a lesbian couple, and we stood at the bar so Vinnie could chat with them and a bartender. I also noticed a few other women. I saw Nova later, with lashes and makeup looking like Diana Ross. She was gorgeous. She was pissed about being stiffed for the club performance she’d just given.

Vinnie asked me to dance, and we went to the back room where the music was better. But she kept looking over at this other gal, frowning. Then the gal walked out. After a while, we went back into the front room and picked up our drinks, and in came straight-looking men in street clothes, along with four uniformed policemen. The music stopped and the lights went on. The leader, later known to us as Detective Seymour Pine, called out something like, “This is a raid! If you stay calm and don’t give us trouble, you’ll be okay.” We stood there, like, what? Some of the men went behind the bar, others went toward the coatroom, and the uniforms led bar employees out in handcuffs.

That left only plainclothesmen in the bar. They started asking for ID and writing court summonses for kids who were underage. Those people were allowed to leave, but the cops held back Vinnie, me, the trans women, and the drag queens—everyone they thought was inappropriately dressed. In those days, vague state laws from the 1800s that prohibited “masquerading” were used as a pretext to arrest gender-nonconforming people.

The cops tried to take us into the bathrooms. I learned later that was where they would inspect what sex you were. Drag queens and transvestites would be inspected by policewomen, and butch lesbians would be inspected by policemen. Often, gender-nonconforming people let themselves be arrested rather than submit. This night, Vinnie and the others mouthed off, refusing to do either. Then there was chaos; everything seemed to happen at once. Vinnie took swings at the cops who were trying to grab us. They shoved Vinnie and me against the wall, trying to look down our shirts. When a cop grabbed me by the front of my shirt, years of boxing lessons kicked in. I drew back my arm, but I failed to connect with him and ended up throwing my glass of soda. It broke a mirror behind the bar and ripped a psychedelic poster.

Nova, who was by the bar steering clear of the cops, laughed and threw more glasses until an officer yanked her off the stool. There was constant shouting. The cops called us names like faggot and pansy, and we yelled pigs, pigs, go away pigs. Detective Pine told the plainclothesmen to stop asking for ID, and people started spilling out the door. But others started breaking things, like chairs.