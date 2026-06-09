It’s Pride Month, and you know what that means!!!!! Every publisher is racing to put out as many queer and trans titles as possible. Here at Autostraddle, of course, we celebrate LGBTQ+ books year-round, and that has become an increasingly vital initiative against the backdrop of rising book bans and censorship coupled with a decline in the number of places that actually publish thoughtful books criticism period, let alone with a queer and trans focus. On that note, check out some of the pieces we’ve been publishing about recent LGBTQ+ book releases beyond just these monthly preview lists, which are inherently stymied by the fact that we can’t possibly read all these books and that we’re only two people, so things often slip through the cracks. If you like reading about queer books, read our reviews and author interviews, and tell us what you think of them! We’ve got some more great ones dropping this week, so be on the lookout! And if there’s anything specific you’d like to see more of in our Books section, drop us a line in the comments below.

Autostraddle’s Top Anticipated LGBTQ Books for June 2026

Girl’s Girl, by Sonia Feldman (June 2, Literary Fiction)

Set in one summer in the suburban Midwest, this coming-of-age debut novel follows 15-year-old Mina, whose life revolves around her two best friends, a dynamic swiftly and thoroughly rocked by an unexpected queer kiss. Friendship and desire become all tangled up in this exploration of girlhood.

The Seduction, by Sara Torres, translated by Mara Faye Lethem (June 2, Literary Fiction, Novella)

A queer photographer is commissioned to a house on the Catalan coast to capture a celebrated writer, but their professional relationship quickly turns both intimate and unsettling. An “internationally bestselling, erotic, and quietly radical portrait of queer desire.”

(Riese wrote the above blurb, but hello, this is Kayla now chiming in to say: I so thoroughly enjoyed X Is Where I Am by Sara Torres—translated by Maureen Shaughnessy—earlier this year so CANNOT WAIT for more.)

Puck, by Samantha Allen (June 2, Romance)

Allen—an editor at Them.us and author of three previous books, including Patricia Wants to Cuddle—delivers a witty reimagination of a Midsummer Night’s Dream in which Puck is the non-binary producer of a dating show that subjects troubled couples through hell via unexpected exes. But they’re rattled when their own romantic life takes a twist as chaotic and emotionally excruciating as the ones they orchestrate on TV.

They All Fall in Love at the End, by Haili Blassingame (June 2, Literary Fiction)

A 24-year-old MFA student is ready for her messy bisexual era enabled by her newly open relationship—only to fall for the only two people in the world who are off-limits to her, her boyfriend’s best friend and his girlfriend.

Muñeca, by Cynthia Gómez (June 2, Horror)

A queer Latine working class witch and a cursed heiress cross paths in 1968 Oakland and become romantically entangled. When Natalia “Nati” Fuentes hears of a mysterious illness befalling Violeta Miramontes, she works her way into Violeta’s life with a plan to break the curse upon her and collect a reward as a result. Of course, that plan is complicated by love. This debut novel promises both horror and romance.

Mad Eden, by Morgan Thomas (June 2, Literary Fiction)

From the author of the brilliant story collection Manywhere comes this novel set in Florida, where Ro and Liam live together in a secluded cabin. Ro has been recently diagnosed with autism and works as a navigator for people in search of gender affirming care. Their imperfect but stable for the most part lives are disrupted by the arrival of Quentin, the teen they’re quasi-parents to, visiting on his way to college where he intends to start T, and Ro’s burgeoning obsession with Mad Eden, an online fantasy serial about dragon riders. Stay tuned for an Autostraddle interview with Morgan Thomas about the novel.

Homosexual Intifada! A Queer Palestinian Anthology, edited by George Abraham and Hannah Moushabeck (June 2, Anthology)

Among the many brilliant queer essays, stories, poems, comics, and photo essays on Palestine you’ll find here is a new version of the essay Arab Lesbianism Is Not an Oxymoron by Noor Aldayeh, originally published on Autostraddle. Stay tuned for a full review of this anthology.

Nymph, by Sofia Montrone (July 9, Literary Fiction)

“Call Me By Your Name meets Elena Ferrante” in a dreamy, lyrical coming-of-age novel about a young Italian girl who’s whimsical, collection-focused approach to life is shattered by a childhood tragedy. Years later, a first love with an American girl forces her to reckon with all she’s outgrown and what she must learn to articulate.

What I Made For Dinner: A Memoir, by Krys Malcolm Belc (July 9, Memoir)

From the author of the gorgeous memoir-in-essays The Natural Mother of the Child comes a new memoir about the author’s pursuit of home cooking. Krys Malcolm Belc turns to internet chefs and food celebrities for inspiration when the pandemic puts his life on pause and keeps him and his family at home, living their lives on their laptops. The book explores trans domesticity, feeding family, and the connection of food. Stay tuned for full coverage of the memoir.

The Unmagical Life of Briar Jones, by Lex Croucher (June 9, Fantasy)

This dark academia fantasy is about two former best friends who are reunited and then caught on opposite sides of the harrowing secrets held in the halls of a prestigious boarding school in Britain, rumored to be a magical institution.

Waist Deep, by Linea Maja Ernst, translated by Nicolette Sherilyn Hellberg (June 9, Literary Fiction)

Translated into 10 languages after becoming a Scandinavian bestseller, Waist Deep is set across seven summer days at a lakehouse in Denmark, when five friends from university come together to swim and catch up on each other’s lives. Mess, of course, ensues, including when Sylvia, who is in a monogamous relationship with her girlfriend, learns her old crush Esben will be getting married at the end of the week.

Bottom Feeders, by Arielle Hebert (June 16, Poetry)