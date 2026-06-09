‘Should I Try Shibari on the Second Date?’

Q:

I am an adult but I live with my parents. I met a cute trans guy and we’ve been talking for a few weeks and went on our first date. He knows some shibari and I want to learn. If I go to his house and my parents find out, I’m pretty sure they will assume I’m doing the deed and they will be Mad with a capital M and tell me I can’t see him anymore. The best idea I’ve come up with is to go out and get coffee like on our first date and then maybe he can tie me up in the back seat of his car. Is this a good idea?

A:

First off: this is a 100% queer- and kink-friendly space. We pride ourselves on that. That being said, I don’t think you should try shibari for the first time in the back of someone’s car, on the second date. Not because I disapprove of casual sex or kink, as both are common features of my sex life. I just have concerns about safety and BDSM etiquette.

Foundational safety considerations for kink

As you know, shibari is a type of bondage practice falling under the BDSM and kink umbrella. BDSM still gets a bad rap in popular media, but perceptions have changed alongside growing awareness of kink and queerness. At its foundations, queerness and kink should both enjoy safe, consensual, and validating practices.

In my mind, you should be introduced to BDSM slowly in a secure and private environment. This will prepare your limits and preferences before you try something in less conventional spaces (like ‘in a car’). I don’t know what you had in mind, but sexual activity in a car can qualify for public indecency laws in many jurisdictions, with potentially awful consequences on the two people involved.

Sex itself is inherently risky and opens you up to potential physical (and emotional) harms. When practiced well, BDSM isn’t more risky than any other form of sex and usually mimics risk or harm for emotional impact. However, adding more layers to a scene tends to elevate the risk. For example, inadequate safety practices in bondage (like shibari) can disrupt circulation and cause damage to parts of your body. Inexperienced rope bondage practitioners can inadvertently create stress positions that incur short and long-term risks. Without familiarity and safety measures, a scene with an exciting new person can turn into an emotionally traumatic experience—even if no harm was intended.

Introducing any new act to a dynamic (shibari, in your case) requires extensive discussion of limits and safewords/gestures. Naturally, all consent should be well-informed and enthusiastic. One aspect that’s not discussed enough even in kink-friendly sex ed is that people should also discuss their capabilities. Our limits aren’t just emotional boundaries. They also include the boundaries of our skills. That’s far more important with acts like bondage and impact play that can be dangerous if applied incorrectly. I can’t see this degree of scrutiny and forethought in a relationship that hasn’t reached a second date yet.

I highly recommend spending some more time with him in person so you can vet him a little more. How does he handle boundaries and conflict? Does he communicate openly and honestly? Does he prize safety and well-being above pleasure? These are essential qualities in a BDSM partner. Time taken to know him is also time that can be used to plan out a first shibari session. You should know exactly what’s going to happen and what the potential risks are before going through with it, especially since you’ll be the one who is tied up in a position of vulnerability.

Rope play also commands safety measures not needed for other kinds of sex. Does he have a way to cut you out of your bindings in an emergency? Will that escape method be safe for you? (see: EMT shears.) What type of rope is he using and will it cause rope-burn or tighten when exposed moisture? What ties or rope structures does he have in mind for the scene and can he demonstrate the safety/comfort characteristics of each tie? If he’s doing the tying/rigging, he’ll be in a position of power and you have a right to be assured of his expertise. Your body is quite literally on the line here.