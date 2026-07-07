Q:

Recently, my girlfriend called me fat. She meant it very neutrally, as in “well you’re not thin…and I don’t want to lie, but I still find you attractive”. For context I’m a size 12/14. I have a long complicated history with my body as I’m sure many people do, but in general, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being fat or in a larger body. I’ve just always considered myself more mid sized as I know I hold alot of privilege at my size still. Is it wrong to be hurt by her comment though? She is also a trans woman who started her transition about 5 years ago so I’m sure she may have other perspectives on bodies that I should probably consider.

A:

Well, this is a doozy of a discussion. I’ll answer your most direct question first: No, it isn’t wrong to be hurt by your girlfriend calling you fat. There’s very little room for ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ in these complex relationship issues. Please give yourself grace. Regardless of how much work you’ve done to destigmatize ‘fatness’ for yourself, you’ve likely been conditioned to see the concept negatively, and you know how society treats fatness. It’s okay to be hurt by hearing that from someone you love.

When someone I care about says something hurtful to me, I usually sit with the emotions until they ease up a little. Then I try to work through these questions:

Was it true?

Was it in good faith?

Was it tactful?

In your case, it’s going to be difficult to answer those first two, but we can get into the weeds.

What is ‘fat’?

Whether or not her statement is true starts with defining ‘fat’ for yourself. Society tends to treat fatness and thinness as mutually exclusive traits. The last decade has also seen the use of ‘mid-size’ as an in-between trait. These form the basis of people’s snap judgements, but aren’t reasonable behavior. Body mass and composition exhibit oceans of variation.

You described your dress size as 12/14, but that doesn’t say anything about your height, width, tissue composition, or bone density. Once you get into the anatomical detail necessary to medically assess a person’s body composition, the concept of ‘fatness’ or ‘thinness’ starts to break down. No person can make an at-a-glance judgement call on whether someone can fit neatly into a socially constructed category. And vanishingly few people get their full body composition medically assessed. Even when people do get such a detailed analysis of their bodies, we need to remember that bodies change—sometimes quite rapidly. Even if we went through the impossible task of mapping out everyone’s body, the lines that divide categories like ‘thin’ or ‘mid-sized’ would still be up to the beholders.

What I’m trying to say is that our perception of ‘fatness’ is immensely subjective. It’s not something people can pin down. Especially not in plain conversation. I can’t say whether or not you’re fat. I don’t think your girlfriend can either. I think she tried to frame it as a matter-of-fact statement, but it’s still her perception of your body at play. I would say that rather than accurately characterizing your body, her statement probably reveals more about what kind of body she considers fat.

What did she mean by that?

Statements about us that are technically true could still be said in bad faith. Whether your girlfriend’s comment is ‘true’ is less important than what she intended and how you feel. What does being called ‘fat’ mean to you? Do you register it as an insult or a slight? Does it feel like an observation of physical characteristics? Your framing matters. She’s trans and yes, that could definitely alter her perspective of people’s bodies. I have my messes to work through on this topic. Most women do.

Women are heavily pressured into particular beauty standards. Most of them malign fatness. Trans people can experience our own version to conform to established norms when these norms interact with our gender dysphoria. Those of us who wish to fit into society by ‘passing’ feel compelled to uphold societal beauty standards. Our fear of interpersonal violence may also drive a desire to blend in. These feelings can manifest as a fixation on beauty norms, fatphobia, or eating disorders. Eating disorders are common amongst trans people whether or not we’re actively transitioning. Prior to transition, it may be a response to stress and trauma, or a way to get control over our bodies. EDs can show up during our transitions as an unfortunate accompaniment to the desire to meet our transition goals. Being trans and a woman can compound the existing pressure imposed by societal expectations.

I’m a living example of that. I developed an ED long before transitioned. At the time, I used it to manage my dislike of my masculine body and exert control over it. A decade has passed since those awful beginnings and I’m now recovered to enjoy the sight of feminine fat on my body. I’m especially fond of the jiggle in my thighs and butt, and the underarm fat I affectionately refer to as my bat wings. Even so, the condition is still present and despite my best efforts, it undeniably informs how I see my body and others.