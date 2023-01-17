Q:
My girlfriend and I have been together for a few years. Recently, she has gained a lot of weight and it has been causing her significant distress. She doesn’t like how she looks, her clothes don’t fit anymore, and she hates getting dressed in the morning when she used to love fashion.
Throughout all of this, I have tried to be as supportive and loving as humanly possible. I tell her how beautiful she is, how much I love her, and I’ve encouraged her to buy new clothes that she feels good in. She admits to being a chronic overeater and not exercising enough, and so I’ve tried to support her adjusting her lifestyle to be healthier by eating healthier at home together and getting a gym membership. However, old habits die hard and those changes haven’t really stuck.
This has been going on for nine months, and she has continued to gain weight. And even though I am a self-proclaimed body positive person, I follow fat activists on social media, and I have worked hard to fight the fatphobia I’ve learned throughout my life, the truth is I sometimes miss the way she looked when we first met. And I feel completely ashamed of that fact. I feel like a horrible person, and a horrible activist.
I obviously have not told her this because I feel so ashamed and don’t want her to feel bad about herself. But we’ve been less intimate lately, and she’s so insecure about her weight gain and is constantly asking me for reassurance about it, which I’ve given. Recently, she asked me straight up if I am less attracted to her now than I was when we first met. I couldn’t lie to her face, and so I said yes.
Obviously, she was devastated. And now I feel even worse and even more ashamed. I feel like a hypocrite and a horrible person.
I guess my question is, how can I revive some of that physical attraction? How can I be less of a fatphobic asshole? And was it wrong for me to be honest about my feelings?
A:
I think it’s really admirable that you wrote into this particular publication to ask for help navigating your situation. And I’m going to take you at your word that you want some real advice here, not a fluffy feel-good pep talk. In fact, what I’m going to write isn’t going to make you feel very good at all. The reason I know that is because your letter is mostly about how you feel. How your girlfriend’s weight makes you feel about yourself as an activist, how your girlfriend’s weight makes you feel about your struggles as an aspiring fat-positive ally, how you said this really terrible thing to your girlfriend and now you feel “ashamed,” “horrible,” and like an “asshole.” The only thing I really know about your girlfriend is that she’s gained “a lot of weight” (whatever that means to you) and has gone from distressed to devastated because of your response to it.
While I’m hearing that you’ve encouraged your girlfriend to eat healthier and go to the gym, I’m not hearing anything about the zillion other factors that go into determining a person’s weight. Like genetics, age, hormones, family history, metabolism, mental health, stress, social pressure, medications, her relationship to her past traumas or abuses or neglects, her history with food and exercise, the messages she internalized about those things growing up, whether or not she’s a perfectionist, what demands are on her life and time and body outside of “diet and exercise,” what her financial situation is, whether or not she has any food aversions or sensitivities, how the pandemic has affected her. I could go on and on. I could ask a billion more questions about your girlfriend. Because a person’s weight is almost never about their willpower to eat vegetables and sweat it out on a stationary bike; it’s a tangled, mangled knot of physical, mental, financial, emotional, and social factors that is almost impossible to unravel. Really trying to learn about how those things intersect, and figuring out how any of them might have affected your girlfriend, would be a much better use of your time than following fat activists on social media.
I’m going to be completely honest: If your girlfriend wrote into this column with this story, I would tell her she should break up with you. Not because you were “honest about your feelings,” but because gaining and losing weight, over and over and over, is part of nearly everyone’s life. It is so inconsequential in the vast tapestry of existence, and if getting fatter over the course of nine short months throws you into this kind of tailspin where you find yourself not only unattracted to her, but you feel honor-bound to tell her so, how are you going to handle it when the really hard stuff happens? When one of you gets sick or disabled? When one of you becomes consumed by seemingly endless grief after the death of a loved one? When one of you loses your job? When money trouble strikes? When you lose your home? When one of you unearths a trauma you hid away even from yourself? When you become responsible for a dying family member? When one of you is unable to free yourself from the dense fog of depression or anxiety? When one of you is in an accident? When your bodies simply get old, the way all bodies do?
Why would your girlfriend trust you with her future happiness, with the burdens and joys of buying a home or having children, with the gift of loving her so long you get to see her face age into her grandmother, if simply gaining weight is going to cause you to say something you know will devastate her? Something you know is going to affect her perception of herself for the rest of her life? Every time you initiate sex, every time you walk into the bathroom while she’s taking a shower, every time she changes clothes in front of you, every time you now try to tell her something nice about herself, or her makeup, or her outfit, she’s going to have to wrestle with the fact you told her she wasn’t attractive anymore.
It seems like the way you perceive yourself is at the center of your decision-making process right now, so may I ask: Why aren’t you as attracted to your girlfriend as you were when you met? Is it really because her body is shaped differently? Or is it because you’re worried about what a fatphobic society will project onto you for being with her? Have you compounded your girlfriend’s insecurities by projecting your own onto her?
And here’s something you need to be extra honest about, because it’s going to reveal something deeply important to you about yourself: You knew it would devastate her, you knew it was cruel, you knew what those fat activists would say about it. You’ve done enough work to know exactly what you were doing. Yet you went ahead and told your girlfriend she isn’t attractive to you anymore. Why? Really, why? Did you do the mental calculations in that moment and decide that the shame and hurt you knew you were inflicting on her were worth it, if it got your girlfriend back to the size you want her to be?
You’ve asked for some practical advice, and so here it is: Start with yourself. Work on yourself. I’m not talking about liking photos of fat yogis and body positive quotes on Twitter. I’m talking about trying to really understand what goes into determining a person’s weight, and really seeking knowledge about what it’s like to move through the world as a person who isn’t thin, and most of all unpacking why you’ve responded to your girlfriend the way you have. If your intimacy is going to be repaired, it’s going to have to start with you doing some really hard work on yourself, and learning to center your girlfriend’s feelings about her own body. It’s going to start with you worrying less about how people perceive your activism and more about what’s going on in your girlfriend’s mind and heart.
I have it on good authority that these are some great books to kick off your journey to being a better you, both learning texts and memoirs: Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun Harrison, Shame Is an Ocean I Swim Across: Poems by Mary Lambert, Heavy: An American Memoir by Kiese Laymon, anything/everything by Samantha Irby, Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives. And, for podcasts, a good beginner one is Maintenance Phase and a more radical one is Unsolicited: Fatties Talk Back.
I’ll close with a story about my own personal diet and exercise journey. I’ve actually gained a good bit of weight since the pandemic started, in large part because of Long Covid, and the medications I need to take to manage it, and the way I was mostly housebound for over two years. I’ve struggled with how it makes me feel about myself, but through the process of that struggle, my wife and I have grown even closer and our intimacy has deepened beyond my wildest imagination. Not because I gained weight, but because my weight gain did nothing to diminish my wife’s affection for me or attraction to me. When I asked, and asked, and asked, she reaffirmed over and over and over that she loved me, that I was a prince among women no matter what size clothes I wear, that she wanted to love on me and smooch on me regardless of what the scale says, that she understood my insecurities and they were valid, but that my body is simply the bone-shell that keeps me alive inside it and all she cares about is that I’m still me in here. The process of making myself so vulnerable about my insecurities, and being met with nothing but affirmation, it healed something inside me I didn’t even know was hurting.
This morning I came in from riding my bike, covered in sweat and road grit and rain. My wife grabbed me and kissed me silly. I said, “You like me in this bike jersey.” She said, “Nothing makes me happier than your happiness, and nothing makes you as happy as being on your bike.” I almost didn’t get back on my bike after I started healing from Long Covid, because I felt like a sausage stuffed into my spandex bike clothes, but my wife encouraged me to just buy better fitting bike clothes. So I did, and my reward has been regaining my favorite hobby and getting smooched all over about it.
Everyone deserves that. Me, your girlfriend, and all the zillion other people in the world whose weight is just one of the myriad things that will always be in flux in our one wild and precious lives.
That was a wonderful answer. My wife and I have both gained weight. I’m more self-conscious than she is about it and I, myself feel less attractive (although I’ve never felt attractive ever in my life and have no idea why she’s with me because she’s beautiful – but I digress). It’s a constant fight against my genes. Everyone in my family has weight issues. Looking at pics of my family through the years, it’s an issue that goes back most likely to our inception point. It just is and it’s always been a battle. Being overweight in High School was a nightmare. I’m someone that has zero fond memories of that time in my life but have moved on and literally forgotten all their names.
For about 15 years after college, I was between 130-150, which made me look very skeletal and I did it by practically starving myself. Eating only 1000 calories a day. My wife hated it and was always worried about me. I told her I’d get my blood tested to prove I was fine. I wasn’t. All my numbers were so low they wanted to put me on meds to bring them up to normal. I changed how I ate and now my bloodwork is perfect but I hate everything about me. My wife, though is supportive and I’m supportive of her because yes, while she’s beautiful, she makes me laugh, we have wonderful conversations and we have so much fun together and I’m proud of her. We’ve been together 24 years this June (we met when we were 18).
We made a pact – eat out less, cook more, and exercise, so we can maximize our remaining years together. I got her some Pilates videos and stuff because she wants to do that and I got myself a treadmill because I’m not down with Pilates. We have a plan, we’re supporting one another, and we are at least going to try. It’s hard with work, especially when we both do 10-12 hours a day, so we will fit in what we can. But never have we ever shamed each other or made each other feel bad about ourselves. I could never imagine not loving her just for her. My mom always said, “Love is more than the outside, it’s the small moments, compassion, friendship, laughter, that make life with someone worth everything.” She was right. She always was right.
I really appreciated your comment, Liz. Congratulations on 24 years; thankyou for sharing your mom’s wisdom with us. I’m going to put that above my desk.
“so we can maximize our remaining years together” is the perfect sentiment for how I feel and how I’m trying to perceive eating, exercise, and general physical wellness. My wife and I each have our own physical and mental health issues, and this sentiment so wonderfully encapsulates how I (and hopefully my wife) will frame my/our goals. Thank you for sharing it.
Heather, this is so beautiful. My wife takes the same approach to me as yours does, and it’s the greatest gift. Thank you for writing this.
I don’t agree and I hope the original poster sees this. If someone is a chronic overeater to the point it’s making them completely miserable – then perhaps she has depression or an underlying illness that needs to be discussed with a professional. Overeating is usually associated with depression or a vitamin deficiency such as Vitamin D. Gluten also makes you overeat like crazy and will make you pack on the pounds fast as your body struggles to break down the toxins.
There’s nothing fat phobic about wanting to eat well and live an active lifestyle. It’s crazy to think otherwise. She’s not happy about becoming bigger and is overeating likely due to stress or something going on mentally.
She needs to get a blood test done by her GP that checks for deficiencies and speak to someone about depression. If she physically cannot stop eating then something is seriously amiss here that needs to be addressed so she can get her health back on track and not face issues down the road like diabetes and heart problems.
I hope this helps OP.
I really would like for you to take a look at why you don’t agree, and why you feel you have a right to comment on a fats person health and body. It seems like you need to reread what Heather wrote a few times, and take that advice yourself. If the OP’s girlfriend needs a doctor, they will seek it out, and that’s between them and their doctor, and never between them and random people.
I agree with you that there’s nothing fatphobic about wanting to eat well and be healthy. What IS fatphobic is telling your girlfriend you’re not attracted to her anymore because she gained weight over the past nine months. The letter writer was concerned with their own feelings of guilt around the way they handled their girlfriend’s insecurities. That’s why I focused on that in my answer. Your advice for the girlfriend about getting blood tests, seeing a therapist, etc. is fine, if the girlfriend asked you for it, but she didn’t, and you don’t have a right to comment on her body. It’s wild to me that you read this whole question and this whole answer and decided the move was to double down on having an opinion about this woman’s weight!
Please don’t spout nonsense about gluten and “toxins” here.
Toxins? That’s hilarious.
There’s nothing wrong with caring about your partner’s health but the issue here is OP letting that change in their partner’s body/health status affect how they feel about their partner. OP is saying that they are not attracted to their partner anymore because they gained weight, which is the definition of fatphobia. Heather articulated this really well but bodies change over time. This is literally what it means to be human. None of us have a guarantee to be perfectly healthy forever, does that mean we don’t deserve love? Both you and OP should really reflect on your own feelings about being loved and consider where that conditional attraction comes from.
Also gluten is not a toxin, please don’t bring that pseudoscience here!
This is a very common and telling response to this sort of discussion.
OP is not concerned about her girlfriend’s health, mental health or blood work.
OP finds her girlfriend less attractive. She is upset because her professed values are incongruent with her actual values. She compounded all this by telling her girlfriend she was less attractive.
Maybe think about why you are pretending this is about health – even OP didn’t try to pull that card.
heather, the care you bring to this response is so lovely. i am truly in awe. and thank you for sharing the personal parts, too 💕💕💕💕
Heather, this response made me want to go fall in love. Beautiful! Thank you!
Thank you for your response, Heather. Your writing and the love between you and your wife is so beautiful. I really needed to hear some of this. And I’m so so happy you’re able to ride your bike again!
food psych is another great podcast resource for anyone on this journey. the host is a white woman with a straight-size body, so it’s a good adjunct to some of the other resources mentioned above – during the show’s run, she interviewed a ton of activists, practitioners, and researchers about the many myths surrounding weight, food, and movement, and has great suggestions about other podcasts / initiatives / books as well.
also, aubrey gordon (of maintenance phase, highly second that rec, heather!) has a great book, what we don’t talk about when we talk about fat, and she’s got a new book coming out this month – highly recommend these too.
I loved this, thank you Heather! I would like to add to the book recommendations Hunger by Roxane Gay. That book changed me.
LW, yes, you fucked up; you should’ve found a different way to respond to your girlfriend’s question, which was a reassurance-seeking question and a bid for support. As you’ve learned, the unvarnished truth is not always the highest good. I hope you’ve been doing your best to repair the damage since then. I have put my foot in my mouth a few times over the years because of this “truth-telling” impulse, so I really get that feeling of it being wrong to say something that doesn’t totally align with doubts/mixed feelings/misgivings you have inside, but I believe that when this is your set point you have some relational learning to do.
You asked for concrete advice about adjusting your own perceptions, and the best advice I can give you is to get fat people into your media intake ASAP. I don’t mean the educational stuff, which is important but which is top-down input. I mean fat people living their lives and being people. I am fat and have been for most of my life, and nothing stretches my unconscious perceptions in any given direction like what is being normalized in the shows I watch/images I see. There’s not a ton of fat representation to choose from, unfortunately. Lindy West’s Shrill, which I would recommend for so many reasons, like truly, start here, not only has a fat lead (Aidy Bryant) but was the first time I ever saw a fat extra, just sitting there in the background on a date at a restaurant (which is *wild*- how many fat people do you see in the world when you’re out and about in actual life? but this is never, ever replicated in television). Bridget Everett on Somebody, Somewhere was hot as fuck to me? in a t-shirt and jeans in Iowa? because she just has something. Drop Dead Diva was.. fairly dumb, but fine, and it would still work on your brain in this way. You could find shows with Natasha Rothwell or Retta in them. If you’re a porn watcher, get a month of Crash Pad and spend some quality time with people with different body types.
I don’t know if this kind of breach of trust is going to be fixable from your girlfriend’s side. I would feel extremely uncomfortable about someone doing homework to find me sexier, and I am here to tell her that there are many, many people out there who don’t have to work at it and will just be into her, full stop. (Do not, for the love of god, tell her you are doing that.) But if you are serious about changing your mental map, with or without your current girlfriend, this is a good place to start. And if you can’t genuinely connect with how sexy you find her no matter how her body changes, you might need to make some decisions. Don’t make being attracted to her your personal improvement project; don’t make being with her a way you prove your politics to yourself. This is a mess. Good luck.
“the unvarnished truth is not always the highest good”
^this part. and a lesson I’m still learning too!
I’ll add that the first part of the OP (gf’s comments about her own body) would throw me off too.
Oh my Goodness! Thank you so much for the personal story at the end of your piece. So beautiful, and sweet, and affirming, for me at least. Thank you.
What a beautiful response, Heather. And I do think that the letter writer wrote in into this publication because they are coming from a place of realizing that how they want to be/feel/act/affirm their girlfriend does not align as fully as they wish with how they currently are/feel/act/are able to affirm. Social conditioning is intense, and I hope that they are able to read this vulnerable and earnest answer from Heather as the compassionate accountability it is.
Hello LW. I can see that you want to take responsibility by writing in and I appreciate this. And I do want to offer some empathy here while also being empathetic to your girlfriend.
I can relate to knowing something on a cognitive level, or having grasped something politically, but not feeling it emotionally (for me, it is about other things that weight, but anyway). I imagine if you had lied and said that “No, I am just as attracted to you as when we first met” – I’m pretty sure she would have felt the opposite nevertheless. People pick up a lot of the things that are not said out loud. And then she would have had received mixed messages and a strong double bind: Feeling on a gut level that you didn’t consider her as beautiful as before, and also hearing your response (a lie) which would have been the opposite to what you claimed. This could have been very confusing for her, and it could have also broken some trust in the long run. I come from a background of mixed messages, double binds and gaslighting, and hearing one thing but perceiving another can really fuck people up as well. What you did was honest but also brutal, and I don’t know how you could have behaved if this is the way that you feel.
Ideally, you would be attracted to your girlfriend no matter how her weight changes. But you are not. And you are not alone in this, as many people consider weight a part of who they find attractive. It shouldn’t be this way. But since we live in an incredibly fatphobic world, it’s the air that we breathe. This toxicity affects everyone: those who are fatshamed, and those who are fatshaming (or not doing it actively but still think some thoughts and feel some emotions). Not that these groups are equally harmed – this is absolutely not the message I want to convey here: I only want to say that no one can remain unaffected by this toxic fatphobia and diet culture. However, we can choose how to respond to it.
I also want to point out that many people don’t say or write what you expressed but feel it regardless, playing safe because they know that they will be criticized if speaking their mind. And while I think that saying something can be cruel, the unspoken attitudes and emotions can also shape people’s behavior and hurt others profoundly.
So I guess the question is, what do you and your girlfriend do with that? I imagine it to be very hurtful and just devastating for her. She deserves to be loved just the way she is, and to be seen as the beautiful person she is, on the outside as well as the inside. As for the moment, you both don’t seem compatible: You don’t feel attracted to her right now, and she deserves to be loved, seen and desired for who she is. Maybe for her self-worth, she needs to break up with you and be by herself or with someone who is into her 100%. Maybe you can try to repair some of the harm you caused by being accountable, changing your perspectives and asking her what she wants and needs from you going forward (if there is a future for you), and you both come out stronger than before. In any case, I feel for your girlfriend, and also for you. Best of luck!
my weight, gender presentation, and able body-ness have all fluctuated and/or outright changed during the 10+ years I’ve been with my wife. i am insecure about many things re: my body and how it’s perceived and often worry that any/all of these factors affect her attraction to me (this is all based on a variety internalized phobias that i am actively trying to work against). but apart from, of course, not wanting me to be in physical or emotional pain/distress, my wife has never cared about any of these fluctuations or changes. she’s remains attracted to me and always maintains that she’s actually most attracted to me when i am confident. and i feel the exact same way about her.
i think confidence is a huge part of attraction. and, of course, much more factors into confidence than physical appearance. but, put flippantly, it’s harder for people to feel you if you’re not feeling yourself. and i think the relationship between confidence and attraction could be a factor in the OP’s situation. OP’s girlfriend (OPG) is not feeling herself for a variety of reasons and has, like many of us, been burdened with toxic social phobias throughout her life. and regardless of what her particular health and appearance goals are (and whether or not her motivations are based on internalized phobias), i think it’s pretty fair to presume that OPG would like to be/feel healthy and confident. but given OP’s declaration of unattraction, it sounds like they’ve now made it even harder for OPG to feel herself. and whether or not she’s herself will likely be plagued with the idea of measuring her own self confidence against OP’s attraction to her.
i wholeheartedly agree with the feedback that Heather and others have generously and insightfully offered to OP re: working on themself. if i were OPG’s friend, i would very much support her ending her relationship with OP. OP turned an already complex and difficult situation into something toxic and insidious and i don’t think it’s fair for OPG to have to deal with that bullshit.