“You’re such a difficult person to be around,” a queer professor once said to me.

We were supposed to be talking about a short story I’d written for class.

In hindsight, being called “difficult” was much funnier than I want to remember. I was twenty-four, and they were forty-something. I wanted to study under them because I was new to this whole trans thing and they’d built a career around championing queer folks. A few months earlier, I emptied my savings to rent a truck and drive across the country, just to take a class with them. A year before that, they’d jumped through a stupid number of hoops to land a gig as a professor, which, in exchange for proving they overcame trauma, rewarded them with an uncommonly large salary for their industry, a mortgage, a car, healthcare, and bougier treats for their adorable rat-dog.

I was someone who felt like I couldn’t do anything right. They probably felt like they’d unlocked a secret to life. We both spoke from a place of hurt. Anyway.

The professor was frustrated that I kept calling my writing “stupid” and giggling. It was a term of endearment, I told the professor. The short story was about a babytrans OnlyFans creator who was bad at her work. Despite desperately needing money, she was more interested in seeing how many dinosaur figurines she could dangle from her junk than domming the men in her DMs. It was poorly written, sure, but how the hell do you read THAT and not feel like you’re in on some joke the characters have yet to learn? My protagonist was sloppy and kinda unlikable. But to me, the whole situation was so weird it let me laugh.

The professor waved over the server and paid the check.

Some of their last words to me were: “If you want my advice, you need to stop apologizing or no one’s going to take you seriously.”

***

Thankfully, I’m thirty now. Growing older brings on a new kind of gratitude—and weirdness. I’ve lived long enough to know everyone’s working through something dismissive an adult once told them. I’ve lived long enough to know most people need to convince themselves of their own choices. I open Instagram, and there’s a whole industry dedicated to talking heads who know the secrets to how we could be living better. The chorus is loud. (The chorus has always been loud.) But of that chorus—seated as close as possible to the fire escape—Mac Crane has been dropping gems on their Instagram reels.

“If a Diet Coke is a fridge cigarette, then I think that my new book that’s coming out in July is a shelf cigarette,” Mac Crane says to the camera.

The book in question is called Perverts, Crane’s new short fiction collection, following their most recent novel, A Sharp Endless Need.

Of the 17 stories in Crane’s Perverts, just about every character could use a cigarette—Or at least a Diet Coke. They’re imperfect queers with hopes and dreams and flaws and fears who, were they to step foot in a self-serious institution, would be written off by ever-shifting pressures to be likeable. In short: they’re “perverts.”

They’re sex workers and disenchanted tradwives. They’re performance artists and gig workers. They’re neurodivergent people and people who understand twenty bucks is twenty bucks (inflation-permitting). They’re people who, after aging out of their self-destructive twenties, crave nothing more than to sabotage their lives. (Why? It’s what’s familiar!) They’re lonely people without the language for gender euphoria, lonely people in the company of others, trans parents, genderfucked Holden Caulfields, failed messiahs, Ms. Frizzle, and everyday trans people concocting fantastical routines just to find the courage to leave the house.

More than lending humanity to the types of queer folks society would rather not humanize, Perverts is for the freaks and geeks after a long day of masking. It’s a deeply tender-yet-hilarious collection that works through cognitive dissonance in real time, while holding a kindness for the messiest, most difficult, and most insecure parts of ourselves. It asks: now that cis people have a taste for corporatized platitudes—“Never apologize,” “Live out and proud”—who falls through the cracks?

Off the bat, Crane’s first story “Smear the Queer”, does its job as the first story in a collection called Perverts. By that, I mean it poses the kinds of questions well meaning allies might only consider on a whim while reading the New York Times. An unnamed former athlete, a “women’s” rugby player no less, finds themself asking: What if I could pay off my student loans by allowing transphobes to hate-crime me on a gig-by-gig basis? The pay would be black market worthy, sure. Clients wouldn’t be allowed to kill them, thank god. There’d be “wooden structures . . . from old playgrounds” to run around and draw out the experience, as if everyone were playing tag. And besides, the protagonist justifies, “We would take on [homophobes’] rage and aggression, give them somewhere to channel it so they wouldn’t take it out on some unsuspecting kid on the street or queers dancing at the nightclub.” If this is what it took to make rent—and atone for some survivor’s guilt I won’t spoil—then the speaker of “Smear the Queer” would be the best martyr, I mean worker. They’d keep “bleeding and bleeding, if you need [them] to.”

I can hear the reactions now: Those poor queers should seek help! Aren’t there more respectable ways to make money? How will they explain the gap in their resume?

This is, perhaps, the beauty of Perverts—and queer weirdos, more broadly.

With all the awkwardness of someone who showed up to their friend’s intervention drunk, yet all the subtlety of a Writer’s Writer, Crane’s characters make the uncomfortable comfortable and the hellish survivable (if not bearable). Despite shit circumstances, not a single character in Perverts settles for platitudes. “Live out and proud” won’t protect queers struggling to make rent in a puritanical town. “Never apologize” won’t save trans folks if they’re cornered in an alley. Crane’s characters are constantly apologizing, hedging, qualifying, but they’re also persistent fuckers, clawing and scraping and reclaiming every ounce of autonomy they can get when no one’s looking. And in what world do those informed gambles ever look professional?