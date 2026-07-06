This anthology unites 21 essays that aim to understand the future of housing in America through stories of chosen family, hacking adulthood, and other lessons of communal living. It’s got an absolute banger lineup for Autostraddle fans — authors include Kristen Arnett, Sarah Thankam Mathews and Gabrielle Korn.

Autostraddle contribute M.K. Thekkumkattil pens this essay collection on ICU nursing, kink practices, and what we can learn from both in our pursuit of bodily autonomy and liberation. What might a future without hospitals and the medical industrial complex look like? And how can we really care for one another in a meaningful and sustainable way?

Humor threads throughout the strange and delightful stories —11 in total — which include one where Ronald Reagan is reincarnated as a young girl’s new puppy. Doyle writes freaky, funny, poignant queer short fiction, and I’m so thrilled about this debut collection.

We’re BIG big fans of Priya Guns here. The capitalist hellscape of her first novel Your Driver Is Waiting is similarly evoked here through the story of a family of Tamil refugees fleeing the Sri Lankan civil war, set in Toronto during the dot com boom. Born-again Christian Mark promises to have the answers to the family’s financial woes in the form of e-trading investments. Expect punched-up humor, satire, and sharp commentary on what it takes to survive under capitalism.

Black lesbian literature and film are at the center of this academic release, which argues “that Black lesbian cultural texts reflect creators’ lived experiences and resist the heteropatriarchal systems that deny Black lesbians visibility in popular culture.” The book creates space for Black lesbians within queer literary and film histories.

Black Lesbian Cultural Legacies and the Politics of Self-Representation, by Stephanie Andrea Allen (July 9, Nonfiction)

We’re big fans of Fatimah Asghar here, and their latest is a poetry collection about a daughter’s love, loss, and longing in the wake of exile from ancestral homeland and estrangement from kin. Asghar’s beautiful language and expansive capacity for faith, compassion, and the concept of home are delivered through gorgeous poems. It’s likely your favorite queer poet’s favorite queer poetry collection coming out this year.

Thanks to this upcoming short fiction collection from the author of the wonderful queer novels A Sharp Endless Need and I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself , I keep wanting to call July: Perverts Month. June is for Pride and July is for Perverts. Crane’s tales present desire, strange, and all the strange contours of queer life, especially the parts deemed deviant—or yes, perverted—by mainstream society. Stay tuned for a more in-depth review.

This poetry collection reveals the political and radical positioning of party spaces, challenging preconceived notions of nightlife and social gatherings. It is about queer and trans revolution making through parties, the lives of Black people in the U.S. and Cuba, and familial and geopolitical tensions that seep into everyday life. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Read more queer poetry!

Pride may be over, but y’all know the drill: Autostraddle celebrates LGBTQ+ booksall year long. And we want to keep doing that! Autostraddle x For Them memberships and subscriptions to our print magazine help us do the hard work of putting together these massive preview lists each month and also covering books on a deeper level through reviews and interviews. Love the work we’re doing? Let us know! Read our print magazine, where we’ve been featuring the work of some of the brilliant queer and trans authors who write the books we champion on these lists! Tell us about the books we may have missed! And now, here are our top picks for the month, followed by more anticipated reads to fill up your gay shelves with all July long. If something looks good but isn’t quite out yet, preorder!!! It’s so helpful for authors!

Give Me Everything You’ve Got , by Imogen Crimp (July 21, Literary Fiction)

Based on its description, I’m pretty sure this novel falls into one of my favorite niche genres: queer art about toxic mentorship. An on-the-rise filmmaker named Ruby is welcomed into the idyllic home of her idol, the iconoclastic feminist director Ellen. Tensions and conflict ensue, flames fanned by Ellen’s mercurial daughter Lara. The novel is set during a summer heatwave.

And now enjoy the rest of the books we’re looking forward to this month!

July 7

Buried Feelings , by Kit Rosewater (YA romance)

Two ex-besties once bonded over a San Francisco treasure hunt and a shared, secret resistance to heteronormatively. Now juniors —out as a gay woman and as a trans man —they’re thrust back together as adversaries, with a chance to uncover the city’s queer past, and their own.

Fabulous Bodies , by Chuck Tingle (Horror)

The ever-prolific Chuck Tingle is back with a supernatural novel that promises a mix of Drive and Beetlejuice.

Hallie’s Rules for a Recovering Romantic , by Jessica Lewis (Sapphic YA Rom-Com)

A sweet summer sapphic rom-com about a girl perpetually unlucky in love and determined to reinvent herself at a new prestigious summer camp who finds her resolve against romance immediately tested by her icy, gorgeous camp roommate.

Ladies of the Knight , by Fiona Marchbank (YA Graphic Novel)

Marchbank’s author-illustrator debut is a colorful medieval romp about a plucky, tiny, untrainable knight who dreams of greatness and the icy, reluctant Best Knight Around forced to take her on as a squire.

Moss’d in Space , by Rebecca Thorne (Sci-Fi)

A cozy sci-fi romance about a captain fleeing towards freedom on an abandoned moss-covered alien starship that comes with unexpected baggage: a snarky organic computer with serious abandonment issues and the immortal alien who built it.

The Weight of One Pomegranate , by Brynne Rebele-Henry

This lyrical YA novel follows a teenager reeling from her sister’s sudden death who travels to New York, determined to understand the secret life revealed in her sister’s letters — and her own desires, sexuality, and ability to find true love for herself.

Free Girls , by Kristen McCallum (YA)

A 16-year-old comes back from juvenile detention to a new life — new stepfather, big new house, fancy new school, new besties, and maybe even a new crush. But her mother’s insistence that she keep her “bad girl” past a secret is threatened when someone from the center reaches out to reconnect.

The Brides , by Charlotte Cross (Horror)

A feminist gothic horror that finds four women — Mafalda, her secret love Lucy, Lucy’s chaperone and her cursed lady’s maid —seeking the healing waters of Transylvania, summoned to Castle Dracula. Three will become his brides, but the fourth will manage to escape

The Last Soldier of Nava , by Yejin Suh (Fantasy)

In this sapphic fantasy inspired by Korean mythology, a young woman awakens from a thousand-year sleep to heal her fractured nation and her own lost memories — and unfortunately falls for the sister of the saint she killed in a previous life.

The Red Sacrament , by Sara Hinkley (Horror)

QUEER VAMPIRE LITERARY FICTION ALERT! Queer vampire literary fiction set in Paris, 1869 alert!!!! Surely from those words alone you know if this book is for you, but I have it on good authority that this is a very good read even for those less versed in vampire literature. Perhaps it will, fittingly, turn you.

Heartstopper Vol. 6 , by Alice Oseman (Romance/Graphic Novel)

The final installment of Oseman’s classic, beloved, Netflix-adapted graphic novel finds Nick and Charlie on the precipice of change as college looms on the horizon.

Where The Lost Girls Go , by Kody Keplinger (YA Thriller)

Sol saved Iris, taking her in to a Kentucky mountain cabin with four other lost girls, keeping them safe from their mysterious paths in exchange for their unending loyalty. Then new girl “Rose” arrives, and Iris is rocked by her feelings for Rose, and the questions Rose starts asking about the man Iris has been so devoted to.

Cisgender: Disorienting a Category , by Perry Zurn (Nonfiction)

Utilizing history and theory, Cisgender “is the first book to trace the story of how cis entered contemporary gender lexicons.” To better understand trans life and trans identity, Zurn sorts through the origins of “cis” as a category and concept, complicating the term along the way.

Colette: The Pure and the Impure , by Colette, translated by Rachel Careau

This is a new translation/re-release of Colette’s seminal text from 1932, which weaves together conversations on gender, sex, desire, and attraction.

July 14

Chosen Family , by Madeleine Gray (Literary Fiction)

Set in Sydney across 18 years, this novel centers the “gorgeously messy friendship-feud-unrequited-love-affair” between Nell Argall and Eve Bowman, who meet at a posh all-girls school and become forever enmeshed in each other’s lives.

Misery’s Wife , by Joan Tierney (Sci-Fi, Fantasy)

This work of cli-fi reimagines a Portuguese folktale as the story of a young trans woman who has to save her elder sisters.

The Assassin’s Guide to Dating , by Natalie C. Parker (Sapphic YA Sci-Fi)

The “high-octane sequel” finds girlfriends Tru and Lila juggling their careers, their new relationship, their dream of going on one normal date —and Lila considering breaking the rules for once after a stranger from a lawless rival agency makes her a tempting offer.

A portrait of gay life in India, this novel follows Rohit, who teaches at Delhi University and becomes entangled in a mess of unrequited love with his friend Dhruv, who he uses literature student Sayan to get over.

July 21

A Fate Worse Than Drowning , by Sarah L. Hawthorn (Horror)

A lighthouse keeper makes a devil’s bargain to save her sister in this sapphic gothic horror on the harbor.

The Flayed Man , by Chloe Lauter (Horror)

A horror story set in Vegas and the Mojave Desert, The Flayed Man follows Ellis, who works in an ER and cares for her mother who has dementia. A slight twist on the typical complicated family narrative: Ellis’s family has to feed daily on blood or otherwise will become “mindless, skinless killing machines.”

Funerals Are For The Living , by Sami Ellis (YA Horror)

A young girl in North Carolina is kidnapped by a racist cult dabbling in the occult following the death of her sister in a tragic car accident.

We Sent Them Down Singing , by Libby Edwardson (Horror)

This gothic Appalachian horror story is set in the small coal camp of Jubilee, West Virginia, where Phinnie “Skinny” Caldwell is haunted by nightmares of the last time she saw her mother alive. Thirteen years later, she tries to learn what really happened to her mother. Monsters emerge.

The New People , by Andrea Uptmor (Literary Fiction)