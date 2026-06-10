Happy Pride Month folks! If you were expecting a glut of queer fluff to hit your TV screens in the UK, you may be sorely disappointed (seriously, BBC, where is S2 of I Kissed a Girl?!). What we did get, though, might end up being far more important, both as a landmark of queer TV and as a drama to capture this specific moment in time.

Russell T Davies is back with his best work in Tip Toe, which charts ten ominous days in the lives of two neighbours in the suburbs of Manchester. Alan Cumming plays flamboyant gay bar owner Leo, whose tense relationship with the family next door—specifically, stern patriarch Clive—is put in the spotlight after a hookup-gone-wrong leaves him locked out.

It’s not a spoiler to say that Alan Cumming’s character is dead at the beginning. The act of seeing how, though, sets you up with a level of dread that will affect how you see everything that follows. This is Russell T Davies though! Gay fun abounds! But knowing how it ends charges every interaction with the fear that something really bad is going to happen.

The first two episodes introduce us to Leo and his eclectic bar staff, including trans woman Zee, non-binary Hannah, and crop-top-clad young gay man Mikey. There is more than a little inter-generational angst between the youthful staff and Leo and his long-time friend, barfly Melba, but overall they are a gang that stick together. This is evidenced brilliantly in a scene where they help Zee grab her stuff to escape a houseshare with five very scary guys.

We do get some clunky dialogue, not so much for exposition but rather characters wearing their politics on their sleeves or acting as temporary mouthpieces for Davies’ societal comments. The show becomes far more effective when it plays with the way people with very different views communicate—or fail to.

The meat of the show is the relationship between Leo and Clive, played to terrifying effect by David Morrissey. Clive is demonstrably frosty at the start of every interaction with Leo, uncomfortable with how open he is about his very gay life. Equally, when Leo’s natural urge for witty banter hits a brick wall, he prickles and lashes out in ways that only escalate the enmity.

Circumstances conspire to make them spend more time in each other’s company than they would like. Firstly, the locked-out incident, followed by Clive “helping” install a lockbox on Leo’s house, then guilt driving Leo to offer Clive electrical work at the bar, putting him face-to-face with yet more queerness he’s just not equipped to handle.

Morrissey’s acting is phenomenal. You just don’t know how he’s going to react to anything. When he’s fixing up the electrics, a comment that starts out sounding racist turns out to be a complaint about foreigners not understanding British voltage before veering into wild conspiracy theories. A moment of light—dancing on the bar’s stage—he shuts down when the staff start cheering him on. It’s all delivered in a slow Scouse monotone with barely a flicker of emotion.