Hello and welcome to No Filter! This is place where I tell you all about the things that are happening on the big gay internet! AKA what our favorite famous queers are up to on Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

Oh to be Queen Latifah, being universally beloved, having a cool hot wife who produces the Tony’s. Must be nice!!

Team are we gonna survive this press tour? I submit we might not!

I feel like we don’t get a ton of people who are simply original anymore? And yet! Here is Meg, what a blessing!

I am aware this is promo for something totally different but: Lestat is that you??

I am very pro this Keke motherhood era but I do worry that she will be a #boymom!

Thank You, Meg the Stallion, for showing Renee the light!!

this is kind of cheating the rules of this column but Ayo is queer and this is so funny it would literally be a crime to not include this???

Come for all these images of Meg, stay for the after party pics!!

Is Janelle innovating the card game space??? Thrilling development!!

This is really sweet actually! I’m glad my close personal friend Kristen Kish is having a nice time!!

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE!!! Now!!!!

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