Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you about all the things that the queer famous people did over the last week!

I am not going to hold you all, this was a surprise for me! The Betts of course deserve to be everywhere they would like to be but this wedding? Idk! What a wedding!

See I am a smart person who doesn’t fall for marketing or influencing but damn it if I don’t wanna smell like Meg!

I am so happy for G Flip, they really deserve this!!

Yo I want this bag?

Yeah, for sure! I support this statement!

awwww this is very sweet!

She is legendary, what else is there to say!

Sorry to double Cynthia post but this song choice is bonkers TO ME.

Unfortch I have no idea what this movie is, nor did I know it existed! But congrats!

Likely place to find Ashlyn no?

God I love this woman, what a cause! What a stand!

This made me emotional also! I am so proud of Meg like that is my personal friend!

Unsurprisingly, I love this hair on Chrishell! Sue me, I am predictable!

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