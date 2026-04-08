Friends — the WNBA remains the most delightfully messy and dramatic lesbian television program available. As the free agency period opens and the college draft approaches and the season itself is nearly here, W fans have been keeping an eye on an extremely important story that will have a monumental impact on the ensuing months of gameplay: Dijonai Carrington and Jackie Young’s alleged relationship.

Let’s begin at the beginning, shall we?

When Did Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith Break Up?

Dijoani Carrington and Nalyssa Smith’s on-and-off relationship had been a consistent source of entertainment and speculation for the W’s lesbian fandom. During their salad days at Baylor, they cultivated a lesbian romance despite the ominous razzle dazzle of Kim Mulkey’s watchful eye. As star-crossed lovers playing against each other in the WNBA, they snuck moments of voraciously captured physical affection between plays — a video of Lyss picking up Nai by the waist, mid-game, after a fall, went viral as evidence of the WNBA’s endless delights. As teammates on the Dallas Wings last season, they adopted rookie Paige Bueckers, delivering the wholesome family image we craved.

Then, Smith was traded to the Aces and Carrington was traded to the Lynx. Carrington got injured. Carrington supported Smith courtside at the WNBA finals as the Aces secured the 2025 crown. Then, in November of 2025, intrepid fans noticed the two had wiped the other’s presence from their respective social media accounts and unfollowed each other on all platforms.

On her instagram story, Carrington posted an emotional quote: “I’ve always been afraid of losing people I love. Sometimes I wonder, is there anyone out there afraid to lose me?”

A few days later, Lyss posted photos of herself in a cool outfit with a new tattoo. Everyone copes with heartbreak in their very own way, and that’s what makes society so special.

A Hypothetical Timeline of Jackie Young and Dijonai Carrington’s Alleged Relationship

In the off-season, Smith played for Athletes Unlimited while Carrington remained sidelined due to injury.

Meanwhile, Jackie Young — Lyss’s Aces teammate — has been playing in Miami for Unrivaled, on the Laces team. Now, a reliable informant (my friend Carmen) confirmed that going back to Febraury 21st, Carrington was attending Unrivaled games in Miami every weekend. While it’s common for Unrivaled players to catch each other’s games on their off nights, and non-Unrivaled players have been known to stop in for a game or two, Carrington’s consistent attendance suggests she was perhaps hanging out in Miami quite a bit.

On February 21st, she sat with Tash Cloud, who plays for Unrivaled’s Phantom, and Aziaha James, who plays for the Lunar Owls. The next weekend she sat with DeWanna Bonner, who’s fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, plays on the Laces with Young. The following weekend, at the Unrivaled championships, Carrington was, of course, right next to Jackie Young. This event was captured in a fan video that Courtney Williams seems to have clocked and then attempted to block. Williams plays for Unrivaled’s Vinyl team.

Jackie Young is also on the USA Basketball Team, which held their pre-qualifier camp in Miami in early March. After the Unrivaled finals and training in Miami, the USA Basketball Team headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the Qualifying Tournament. Jackie Young posted an instagram carousel on March 20th that included a received bouquet of flowers emblazoned with the message “Goodluck at USA baby.” Nai liked the post. Nai also liked a post by the florist, who posted a video of herself delivering the flowers, captioned, “let this be your sign to order her a big bouquet delivered to her front door.”

Carrington didn’t just send flowers — she was also spotted courtside supporting Young in Puerto Rico.

Then, on March 25th, Dijonai Carrington and Jackie Young posted nearly identical pics of the Miami skyline, seemingly through a hotel window, possibly the same exact hotel window.

Many fans interpreted this Skyline Share as a “soft launch.” This would be a very creative soft launch and if it was, I love it, but I fear that the sky is vast — and a Miami skyline, while not quite as vast as the entire sky, is still spacious and thus widely accessible. However, even Young and Carrington weren’t doing an intentional soft launch, they were still presenting extremely credible evidence.

It was certainly evidence enough for NaLyssa Smith, who tweeted “🤣” shortly after the hotel photos had made public. She deleted the tweet almost immediately, but WNBA gossip sleuths had already captured it so it can live on forever in our hearts.

A reliable informant (my friend Carmen) also informed me that Young and Carrington have been posting “identical lovey dovey quotes on IG for a month now.”

On March 27th, Carrington and Young were captured by approximately 5,000 sapphic cell phones attending the Notre Dame vs Vanderbilt NCAA finals game. Young is a Notre Dame alum.

Now — Kee Simone at Scoops Galore, my top source for WNBA gossip of this nature, has a reliable source alleging that Jackie and Dijonai were in fact “messing around” during the first season of Unrivaled in 2024, encompassing a time period during which Simone is not sure about NaLyssa and Dijonai’s relationship status. However, Simone believes that Lyss did not know about Jackie and Nai’s hookups at the time, nor when she played side-by-side with Jackie on the Las Vegas Aces in 2025.