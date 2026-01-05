It’s been a long time.

But, finally, the wait is over: today, we welcome some of our favorite players back to the court with the return of Unrivaled. The league’s inaugural season was a success by almost every metric and now it returns for its second year with two additional teams, 12 new main roster players, a player development pool, four new coaches, and plans for its first ever road trip to Philadelphia.

The launch of Unrivaled’s second season comes at a contentious moment for women’s professional basketball in the United States. We are just four days away from the deadline for the latest round of negotiations between the WNBA and the players’ union on the new collective bargaining agreement. Based on what’s been reported, I’m hardpressed to imagine both sides coming to an amicable compromise; in fact, they don’t seem any closer to an agreement than they were when they extended talks in early December. The deadline won’t necessarily mean the end of talks between the two sides: they could agree to yet another extension of talks or they could enter into an in-between stage known as the “status quo.” This period allows negotiations to continue and allows players to have continued access to franchise facilities but, at any moment, either side could call for a work stoppage. The WNBPA’s executive committee has been empowered to call a strike “when necessary” thanks to a decisive vote by the league’s players.