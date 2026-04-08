Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what your favorite queer celebrities were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s grip it and rip it!

Something I am noticing lately is that celebrities are younger than me? I am not…loving that! But happy birthday to the one and only Lesbian Jesus!

What an ass, I mean really, are we celebrating it enough?? It’s possible we are not!

Slaying this hard in Arizona of all places?? Is one allowed to slay there? I suppose so!

This a pair that will stand the test of time, we will speak their names to our future children!

Well Laurie I WAS wondering, so thank you! Enjoy the season while it lasts…cause soon…the real party begins. (Imagine describing Taurus season as “a real party,” wow I got jokes!

Quiet as it’s kept? Towa could straight up just be a model!

Okay well this is a brag and I hate that I am not seeing those images with my very own eyes but whatever girl I am happy for you!

ER has music out TODAY! Full disclosure I have never once listened to their music but I support it!

Another stunning entry from Meg “Life is a Bit” Stalter

Is anyone capable of seeing the title The Miniature Wife without thinking of 30 Rock? Like that title is straight outta Jack’s attempts to save NBC. Also, what a cast!

I forget what the AMA’s are pretty much every year I think, but I am always happy to let Queen Latifah host whatever she wants!

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