25 Lesbian Movies on Hulu That You Can Watch Right Now For Fun If You Want

Ammonite (2020)

This film starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in the story of real-life 19th century paleontologist Mary Anning and her love affair with society lady Charlotte Murchison. “Winslet is dour dour dour and not even Saoirse Ronan’s dynamic performance as Charlotte can add any heat to their relationship,” wrote Drew in her review.

Anaïs in Love (2022)

Two women looking at one of their hands with passion

“Throughout the film, Anaïs interest in the married man pivots to a much greater interest in the man’s wife,” writes Drew of this lesbian film on Hulu about a chaotic thirty-something who finds herself entangled with the wife of a publisher she’s having an affair with. “But it’s not the film’s queerness that separates it from its subgenre — although I’m grateful for the steamy sex scene. What Anaïs in Love does differently is it lets its protagonist get away with everything.”

A.W.O.L (2017)

A screenshot of A.W.OL. where two women lay in bed. This is one of the lesbian movies available for streaming on Hulu.

“Talking about class can be ugly,” wrote Sarah Fonseca in her glowing review of AWOL, a love story set in a rarely-portrayed rural landscape and confronts new conversations issues of class, race and gender. “Yet as AWOL asserts, when you dare to comment, sometimes it frees up room for beauty to unfurl.”

All About E (2015)

A screenshot of "All About E" in which two women lay together in bed, the blonde woman looks to be in peaceful bliss.

An Australian film that dares to ask, “Can E keep the money, conquer her demons, AND get the girl?” More importantly: why are there so many men going through a sort of random plot about men who are mad at other men instead of it being a long and romantic meditation on the face of Mandahla Rose??!!? Someone paint her picture!!

Bendetta (2021)

Still from "Bendetta" of a nun and a girl gazing into each other's eyeballs

Our “sacrilegious lesbian nun movie” is based on the true story of a 17th-century nun who finds herself entangled in a lesbian affair with a novice and has visions that threaten the Church’s very foundation. Drew was underwhelmed, however, by its alleged scandalousness, noting, “Verhoeven’s offering ends up feeling like a relic of a bygone era — one where the only people allowed to film lesbian sex were straight cis dudes ignorant to the most exciting ways we fuck.”

Cloudburst (2012)

Two elderly dykes looking at each other in love

Lesbian couple Dotty (Brenda Fricker) and Stella (Olympia Dukakis) break free from their nursing home and venture out on a road trip to Canada where they intend to tie the knot. in her review, Vanessa noted that it was fantastic to “see a true honest story about two old women in a real relationship with feelings and nuance and layers and depth.”

Crush (2022)

AJ and Paige looking at each other on the track field

This delightful teen rom-com is a lesbian movie on Hulu full of queer actors playing queer characters. Paige is an aspiring artist who joins the track team to beef up her college resume, hoping to get closer to her eternal crush, Gabby — but ends up finding herself drawn to somebody unexpected! “From the extremely winsome leads to the easy story beats and quick humor, it’s darn cute and wholly queer,” wrote Analyssa in her review. “By about 20 minutes in, I had adapted to all the Gen Z speak and was fully along for the ride.”

Elena Undone (2010)

Screencap from lesbian movie Elena Undone in which two women embrace, their bodies pressed together and their eyes hanging low. This is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.

The story of a mother/pastor’s wife and a well-known lesbian writer who cross paths and are instantly drawn to one another. Meanwhile I am drawn into another room where anything but this film is playing. Read Erin’s scathing and hilarious review of it here.

The Feels (2017)

The two characters are looking at each other in a dark bar

Andi (Constance Wu) and Lu (Angela Trimbur) head off into the woods of California wine country for a pre-wedding co-bachelorette party, where an unexpected confession throws a wrench in the weekend: Lu drunkenly reveals that she’s never had an orgasm. Everybody wants to help, and the conversations snowball from there. “Lesbian mumblecore is practically its own genre at this point,” writes Heather in her review. “…with its boundary-less relationships, improvised dialogue, characters who remind you of your own friends, and those stifled hiccups that give way to just enough drama to make the happy ending rewarding.”

Fire lsland (2022)

group of friends in Fire Island seeming upset at each other

This heartwarming film about a group of gay friends looking for love and sex and community on Fire Island isn’t a lesbian movie, but it’s so hilarious and heartwarming and fantastic that any queer person who believes in queer community would enjoy it. Plus, Margaret Cho gives a delightful performance as “career brunch server, age unknown, lesbian scam queen” Erin. “I loved Fire Island because it was real. It’s real to be erased and undesirable in white queer spaces as a fat person of color,” wrote Carmen in her review. “It’s real to be gay and thirst after Christine Baranski or laugh until your sides hurt over Marissa Tomei. It’s real to want to escape for seven days and never once see a straight person.”

The Girl King (2015)

Image: two women wearing a lot of fur are staring at each other expressionless next to a horse. This is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.

Queen Kristina of Sweden, who was crowned at the age of six, will not abide the conservative ideals of her culture, especially when she falls in love with a woman. Solidly mediocre.

Happiest Season (2020)

A screenshot of "Happiest Season" in which Kristen Stewart smiles at Mackenzie Davis. This is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.

This hit holiday lesbian movie by Hulu is a rom-com co-written and directed by Clea Duvall. It stars the one and only Kristen Stewart as Abby, who’s meeting her girlfriend Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) family for the first time. But, big surprise! They don’t know that Harper is gay! Also, Aubrey Plaza plays Harper’s ex-girlfriend, Riley.

Jack & Diane (2012)

Jack & Diane movie poster of two faces close together

Brittani described this “klnda good” film as “‘weird as fuck and sometimes uncomfortably emo.” It follows Jack (Riley Keough) and Diane (Juno Temple), two teenage girls who meet in New York City on a precious summer day and then, Diane’s charming innocence begins to penetrate Jack’s tomboy-tough heart.

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Jessica and Helen in small dresses in bed about to kiss, sitting up

At the time of its release, this rom-com was controversial: the story of a straight girl who decides to try lesbianism after striking out with men, eventually finding herself not sexually interested in her girlfriend after all. She returns to men! But now that we have a wider pantheon of queer stories to view, it’s easier to respect and even enjoy the myriad joys offered by this “classic of queer Jewish anxiety.”

Life Partners (2018)

Two lesbians one is in a fedora sitting in a restaurant

Peter Pan lesbian Sasha (Leighton Meester) and young lawyer Paige (Gillian Jacobs) were supposed to be codependent best friends forever, but then Paige falls for Tim (Adam Brody), their centrality to each other’s lives is rocked and Sasha has to re-evaluate the aimlessness of her own life. “The film is funny, sweet, and enjoyable with a straight forward plot,” wrote Brittani in her review. There’s also a fun little appearance from Kate McKinnon.

Liz in September (2014)

Two women lay together in bed after having sex, pressing their foreheads together. This is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.

It’s not great, this film about a straight girl who stays at a lesbian beach resort and ends up getting seduced by the resident Lothario. “This film has so much potential to be, if not fun, at least not an unending pit of despair,” Erin wrote of it at the precise moment it became clear it would remain an unending put of despair. “Now we’re in an underwater world of existential reeling.”

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

#21 on the list of 200 Best Lesbian Movies of All Time

Two girls in the back of a car look at each other intensely

Based on emily m danforth’s astounding YA novel and directed by Desiree Akhavan, this “hopeful, hilarious, heartbreaking lesbian coming-of-age-story” is about young lesbian in Montana sent to gay conversion camp, where she definitely does not become less gay. “The best adaptations capture the essence of their source material with a new set of tools,” writes Drew. “That’s exactly what Desiree Akhavan’s movie of Emily M. Danforth’s contemporary classic accomplishes. Akhavan focuses on the second half of the book, changes the ending, and alters lots of details, but at their core both works are about the ways queer people are brainwashed to doubt their identities.”

Portrait of a Lady On Fire (2019)

#6 on our 50 Best Lesbian Movies List

A screenshot of "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" in which one woman holds another woman's face on a beach. This is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.

The invention of lesbian cinema is a project as old as cinema itself,” wrote Drew Gregory in her review. “But every once in a while there is a work of art so specific, so complex, so new in its oldness and old in its newness, that it moves the craft, our craft, to another level of seeing.”

Princess Cyd (2017)

#31 on our 50 Best Lesbian Movies List

Two queer people stare at each other, one of whom has a mohawk. "Princess Cyd" is a lesbian movie available for streaming on Hulu.
Heather called this the most hopeful queer film of 2017, and it made plenty of mainstream magazines’ best-of lists too. It hits all your coming-of-age hotspots about first queer love and sexual discovery. What’s especially refreshing about this one is that there’s no hand-wringing from anyone about their sexuality and every woman with a major part comes away from their summer together more content and connected. Plus, our very own Ro White is in it!

Sister Aimee (2019)

two women face each other beside a car in the dessert, hands on hips, still from sister aimee

94.5% of this “subtly queer ode to storytelling” about Aimee Semple McPherson is made up and it focuses on the period of time in which the legendary healer went missing. After faking her own death, Aimee heads out to Mexico with her boyfriend and eventually the couple hires a guide to take them through the southwest and across the border. Her name is Rey, and romance ensues.

Tell it to The Bees (2018)

Jean and Lydia pressing their foreheads together

This romantic drama film set in the 1950s stars Anna Paquin as Jean, a new doctor in a small town who makes a connection with Lydia (Hollilday Grainger), whose young son bonds with Jean over their shared interest in bee colonies. But Jean and Lydia’s relationship, believe it or not, is a scandal!

Two of Us (2021)

two women in Two of Us gazing into each other's eyeballs

Nina and Madeline are retired women who’ve spent 20 years posing as neighbors to hide their lesbian relationship from their community when a health emergency throws their relationship, and their plan to escape to Rome to live openly, into chaos. “Aside from the harrowing suspense, what sets director and co-writer Filippo Meneghetti’s film apart is the passion and tempestuousness of Madeline and Nina’s interactions,” writes Heather of this French film. “The visual and narrative tension, of course, ramps up the eroticism, but so does Madeline and Nina’s actual relationship, which hasn’t aged in that calm, quiet, mature way we usually think of lesbian grandmas.”

Under the Christmas Tree (2020)

the two stars of "underneath the christmas tree" look at each other affectionately

Under the Christmas Tree is famously Lifetime’s first-ever lesbian Christmas movie! And now this lesbian movie is on Hulu. Elise Bauman plays marketing whiz Alma Beltran, who crosses paths with a Christmas Tree Salesperson Charlie while on the hunt for the prefect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration right in Alma’s backyard. What begins with sparring leads to sparking and romance with the help of Ricki Lake, the town’s pâtissière extraordinaire, who is an inspirational figure to all.

We Need to Do Something (2021)

If you are very desperate for a horror movie or really any movie at all, then perhaps you should subject yourself to this really truly awful film that includes what Drew described as a “queer romance between two goth girls who look like those black and pink houses in Santa Monica.”

The World to Come (2020)

two women in period costume intensely stare at each other's eyeballs

Mona Fastvold’s exquisite skills as a director are on display in this movie which fits most of the lesbian film tropes — 19th century, isolation, white straight cis actresses, lots of longing and period costumes. Two women in bad marriages develop a quick and deep friendship with each other that blossoms into more! In her review of The World to Come, Drew called it “an extraordinary lesbian romance ruined by Casey Affleck.”

So there you have it, all the lesbian movies on Hulu that we could find! And we searched high and low! Which are you most excited to dust off and revisit, or watch for the first time?

