All 45 Gay Women’s Soccer Players Competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

It’s hard to believe it was little over a year ago. Just 12 months ago, the best women’s soccer teams from across the globe and their fans converged on Australia and New Zealand to crown a new World Cup champion. We cheered on the perennial powerhouses and celebrated the debutantes. We saw some of the most incredible feats of athleticism…one goal after another reminding us why they call this the beautiful game. We got to watch legends of the game pass the torch to a whole new generation of ballers, many of them queer. We felt the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

It was glorious. So, let’s do that again, shall we? Well, minus the post-championship assault…let’s not do that again, ever (I’m looking at you, Bruce Mwape).

Twelve of the world’s best teams have earned their opportunity to compete for Olympic gold and their quests begin ahead of Friday’s Opening Ceremony. If you need some help preparing for 16 days of footballing action, I’m here to help. Here’s a look at how the Olympics work, who to follow for in-depth WOSO coverage, and, of course, the most important question of the day: who all’s gay here?

How the Olympics Work

As I noted, 12 teams will compete in this summer’s tournament, a far cry from the 32 nations that participated in the Women’s World Cup last year. What’s that mean? Simply put, every game will be competitive: these teams are the best of the best. The tournament will run from July 25 to August 10. That’s 15 days less than the World Cup so the schedule is compressed: whereas, for example, the US Women’s National Team had five days between their first two games of the group stage at the World Cup, they’ll have just three days.

Rosters for the Olympics only feature 18 players, including two goalkeepers. Each team is also allowed four alternates who, thanks to a rule change, can, in the event of injury, be substituted into the core 18 player rotation. That, ostensibly, gives each team a 22 player roster — still a player less than the World Cup — but those alternate players aren’t readily accessible. The schedule…the short rosters…it’s tough and, as a result, the Olympics can sometimes seems less like the beautiful game and more like a war of attrition.

For the Olympics, the host nation is an automatic qualifier and the other 11 slots are decided through qualifying tournaments. Back in March, each of the teams were put into pots, according to their FIFA World Rankings. The teams were then randomly drawn and slotted into one of three groups:

In the opening rounds (group play), teams will face off with the other three teams in their group. Each team will play three matches between July 25 and July 31. There is no overtime (or extra time) in group play and games can end in a tie. Teams get three points for the win, one point for a tie and no points for a loss. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round automatically and two of the best third place finishers, across all groups, will advance as well.

In the knockout round (starting August 3), it’s survive and advance. Ties in the knockout stage push the match into extra time (two 15 minute halves) and, if the match remains tied, to a penalty shootout. The winners of the semifinal matches will advance to the gold medal game (August 10) and the losers will play for the bronze medal (August 9).

Who Should I Follow for More WOSO Content Online?

Sure, I’ll be around to yell about all the latest happenings on the pitch — celebrating each and every banger from our Olympics Rainbow Coalition — but if you’re looking for more in-depth coverage of women’s soccer during the Games, here are a few suggestions on who to follow for in-depth Olympic coverage:

WHO ALL’S GAY HERE?: WOSO EDITION

GROUP A

France

Maelle Lakrar (Real Madrid)

Maelle is dating Marie Levasseur, a left-back for Division 1 Féminine club Montpellier HSC.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)

Constance and her wife are married and recently had a baby!

Colombia

Reserve – Wendy Bonilla (America de Cali)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Daniela Montoya (Atletico Nacional)

As illustrated above, Daniella is dating fellow footballer Renata Arango Silva.

Leicy Santos (Atletico Madrid)

Leicy is currently dating motivational speaker Geral Matallana.

Canada

Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea)

Head Coach Bev Priestman

Quinn (Seattle Reign)

Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave)

Kailen married her wife, Dominique, in December of 2023.

Reserve – Shelina Zadorsky (West Ham)

New Zealand

Michaela Foster (Replacing Ali Riley)

Reserve – Annalie Longo (Wellington Phoenix)

Meikayla Moore

Meikayla is dating fellow footballer Allie Hess, who is a forward for MSV Duisburg of the German Frauen-Bundesliga.

GROUP B

United States

Tierna Davidson (Gotham)

Reserve – Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

Jane recently married retired pro footballer Christine Campbell-Nairn.

Germany

Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham)

Ann-Katin recently announced her engagement to Chelsea football star Jess Cater.

Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Felicitas Rauch (North Carolina Courage)

Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)

Schueller has been dating Austrian sport sailer Lara Vadlau since 2019 — and this year, both athletes will be competing in the Olympic games.

Australia

Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham)

Mackenzie is dating Kirsty Smith, a football player for West Ham.

Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

Ellie Carpenter and Dutch professional footballer Danielle Van De Donk are a very beloved and very engaged sporting couple.

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

Ford is dating Irish footballer Katie McCabe.

Reserve – Sharn Freier (Brisbane Roar)

Katrina Gorry (West Ham)

Katrina Gorry has a baby with her wife, Swedish footballer Clara Markstedt.

Michelle Heyman (Canberra United)

Michelle is dating actor / comedian/pilates teacher Christine Aldridge.

Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City)

Teagan Micah (Liverpool)

Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)

Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave)

Emily is in a relationship with digital creator Kat Thompson.

Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC)

Cortnee is dating footballer Charlotte McLean.

Tameka Yallop (Brisbane Roar)

Tamika is dating retired pro footballer Kirsty Yallop, who will be attending the Olympics as a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group.

No gays we know (yet?): Zambia

GROUP C

Spain

Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid)

Teresa is dating footballer Patricia Curbelo.

Jenni Hermoso (Tigres)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Irene is married to field hockey player Lucia Ybarra and they have a three-year-old son.

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Reserve – Alba Redondo (Levante)

Brazil

Adriana (Orlando Pride)

Reserve – Lauren (Kansas City Current)

Lauren is dating Brazilian football player Mileninha.

Lorena (Gremio)

Reserve – Luciana (Ferroviaria)

Marta (Orlando Pride)

Marta is dating footballer dating Carrie Lawrence, who currently plays for the NWSL’s Orlando Pride.

Taina (America Mineiro)

Tamires (Corinthians)

Tamires’ partner, Gabi Fernandes, is a musician.

Tarciane (Houston Dash)

She’s dating footballer Thuany Siridakis.

No gays we know (yet?): Japan and Nigeria