All 100+ Gay Players and Coaches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is finally here! It kicks off on July 20th with co-hosts Australia (against Ireland) and New Zealand (against Norway)! And you, of course, are wondering if there are any Women’s World Cup gay players. Friends, yes! In fact, this just might be the most openly queer sporting event in history — which is saying something, as you know, if you’ve been following our WNBA coverage this year.
And not just players; there are so many LGBTQ storylines to follow. It’s Megan Rapinoe’s (United States) final World Cup. It’s 37-year-old Marta’s (Brazil) sixth World Cup, and her last, and she continues to recover from an ACL tear she suffered in a NWSL Challenge Cup match. After becoming the first first Australian player to score a hat trick at a World Cup tournament in 2019, and becoming a household name among soccer fans and queer humans, Sam Kerr is looking to lead the co-host Matildas to a World Cup title. Canada, which boasts five queer players and coaches, is in an equal pay fight with its governing body, much like the one the USWNT battled for years. Also, Matilda Sam Kerr and USWNT star Kristie Mewis are probably the most famous couple of this World Cup, thanks in part to THEY’RE LESBIANS, STACEY.
The 2023 World Cup goes from July 20th through August 20th. It’ll be held in ten stadiums and nine cities, split almost evenly between Australia and New Zealand. The time difference is mind-bending: From the US east coast, Melbourne is 14 hours ahead and Auckland is 16 hours ahead. From the US west coast, Melbourne is 7 hours behind and Auckland is 5 hours behind. In the United States, the World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FOXSports dot com, and the FOX Sports App.
And now, onto the Women’s World Cup gay players! They’re listed below, sorted first by their World Cup Group and then by their country. As always, if we’ve missed anyone, please let us know in the comments!
GROUP A
New Zealand
Michaela Foster
Annalie Longo
Ria Percival
Hannah Wilkinson
Norway
Frida Maanum
Maren Mjelde
Guro Reiten
Anja Sønstevold
Ingrid Syrstad Engen
Philippines
Tahnai Annis
Switzerland
Ramona Bachmann
Head Coach Inka Grings
Alisha Lehmann
Noelle Maritz
Lia Wälti
GROUP B
Australia
Mackenzie Arnold
Ellie Carpenter
Alex Chidiac
Caitlin Foord
Katrina Gorry
Alanna Kennedy
Sam Kerr
Teagan Micah
Hayley Raso
Kyah Simon
Emily van Egmond
Cortnee Vine
Tameka Yallop
Republic of Ireland
Isibeal Atkinson
Diane Caldwell
Megan Connolly
Sinead Farrelly
Ruesha Littlejohn
Katie McCabe
Grace Moloney
Áine O’Gorman
Louise Quinn
Lucy Quinn
Canada
Kadeisha Buchanan
Head Coach Bev Priestman
Quinn
Kailen Sheridan
Shelina Zadorsky
No gays we know (yet?): Nigeria
GROUP C
Spain
Teresa Abelleira
Ivana Andrés
Irene Paredes
Alba Redondo
Costa Rica
María Paula Elizondo
Gabriela Guillén
No gays we know (yet?): Zambia, Japan
GROUP D
England
Lucy Bronze
Jess Carter
Rachel Daly
Bethany England
Lauren Hemp
Jordan Nobbs
Denmark
Pernille Harder
No gays we know (yet?): Haiti, China PR
Group E
United States
Kristie Mewis
Kelley O’Hara
Megan Rapinoe
Netherlands
Kerstin Casparij
Daniëlle van de Donk
Stefanie van der Gragt
Merel van Dongen
Sherida Spitse
Jacintha Weimar
Lynn Wilms
Portugal
Dolores Silva
No gays we know (yet?): Vietnam
Group F
France
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
Constance Picaud
Brazil
Adriana
Andressa
Bárbara
Debinha
Kathellen
Lauren
Letícia Izidoro
Marta
Head Coach Pia Sundhage
Tamires
No gays we know (yet?): Jamaica, Panama
Group G
Sweden
Filippa Angeldahl
Hanna Bennison
Nathalie Björn
Magdalena Eriksson
Jennifer Falk
Lina Hurtig
Caroline Seger
Linda Sembrant
South Africa
Thembi Kgatlana
Kaylin Swart
Italy
Lisa Boattin
Manuela Giugliano
Elena Linari
Argentina
Lorena Benítez
Vanina Correa
Julieta Cruz
Yamila Rodríguez
Vanesa Santana
Group H
Germany
Ann-Katrin Berger
Sara Doorsoun
Svenja Huth
Lena Oberdorf
Felicitas Rauch
Lea Schüller
Head Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
Morocco
Rosella Ayane
Colombia
Daniela Montoya
No gays we know (yet?): South Korea
100! holy shit! it is just so beautiful to see the progress on these lists every 4 years.
Just stunning.
So many out queer players (and some coaches) 😊
Fun fact about Germany’s Svenja Huth, btw: her partner Laura is pregnant and they’re going to have a baby sometime after the world cup ⚽️🙂
STACEY, what a legend! I’m so excited for the world cup. Thank you for this list–I will absolutely check it every game so I know which gays to root for!
For Denmark you have missed Janni Thomsen https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQDEBztLzj/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
And wonderful list, thank you!!