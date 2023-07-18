All 100+ Gay Players and Coaches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is finally here! It kicks off on July 20th with co-hosts Australia (against Ireland) and New Zealand (against Norway)! And you, of course, are wondering if there are any Women’s World Cup gay players. Friends, yes! In fact, this just might be the most openly queer sporting event in history — which is saying something, as you know, if you’ve been following our WNBA coverage this year.

And not just players; there are so many LGBTQ storylines to follow. It’s Megan Rapinoe’s (United States) final World Cup. It’s 37-year-old Marta’s (Brazil) sixth World Cup, and her last, and she continues to recover from an ACL tear she suffered in a NWSL Challenge Cup match. After becoming the first first Australian player to score a hat trick at a World Cup tournament in 2019, and becoming a household name among soccer fans and queer humans, Sam Kerr is looking to lead the co-host Matildas to a World Cup title. Canada, which boasts five queer players and coaches, is in an equal pay fight with its governing body, much like the one the USWNT battled for years. Also, Matilda Sam Kerr and USWNT star Kristie Mewis are probably the most famous couple of this World Cup, thanks in part to THEY’RE LESBIANS, STACEY.

The 2023 World Cup goes from July 20th through August 20th. It’ll be held in ten stadiums and nine cities, split almost evenly between Australia and New Zealand. The time difference is mind-bending: From the US east coast, Melbourne is 14 hours ahead and Auckland is 16 hours ahead. From the US west coast, Melbourne is 7 hours behind and Auckland is 5 hours behind. In the United States, the World Cup will air on FOX, FS1, FOXSports dot com, and the FOX Sports App.

And now, onto the Women’s World Cup gay players! They’re listed below, sorted first by their World Cup Group and then by their country. As always, if we’ve missed anyone, please let us know in the comments!

GROUP A

New Zealand

Michaela Foster

Annalie Longo

Ria Percival

Hannah Wilkinson

Norway

Frida Maanum

Maren Mjelde

Guro Reiten

Anja Sønstevold

Ingrid Syrstad Engen

Philippines

Tahnai Annis

Switzerland

Ramona Bachmann

Head Coach Inka Grings

Alisha Lehmann

Noelle Maritz

Lia Wälti

GROUP B

Australia

Mackenzie Arnold

Ellie Carpenter

Alex Chidiac

Caitlin Foord

Katrina Gorry

Alanna Kennedy

Sam Kerr

Teagan Micah

Hayley Raso

Kyah Simon

Emily van Egmond

Cortnee Vine

Tameka Yallop

Republic of Ireland

Isibeal Atkinson

Diane Caldwell

Megan Connolly

Sinead Farrelly

Ruesha Littlejohn

Katie McCabe

Grace Moloney

Áine O’Gorman

Louise Quinn

Lucy Quinn

Canada

Kadeisha Buchanan

Head Coach Bev Priestman

Quinn

Kailen Sheridan

Shelina Zadorsky

No gays we know (yet?): Nigeria

GROUP C

Spain

Teresa Abelleira

Ivana Andrés

Irene Paredes

Alba Redondo

Costa Rica

María Paula Elizondo

Gabriela Guillén

No gays we know (yet?): Zambia, Japan

GROUP D

England

Lucy Bronze

Jess Carter

Rachel Daly

Bethany England

Lauren Hemp

Jordan Nobbs

Denmark

Pernille Harder

No gays we know (yet?): Haiti, China PR

Group E

United States

Kristie Mewis

Kelley O’Hara

Megan Rapinoe

Netherlands

Kerstin Casparij

Daniëlle van de Donk

Stefanie van der Gragt

Merel van Dongen

Sherida Spitse

Jacintha Weimar

Lynn Wilms

Portugal

Dolores Silva

No gays we know (yet?): Vietnam

Group F

France

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Constance Picaud

Brazil

Adriana

Andressa

Bárbara

Debinha

Kathellen

Lauren

Letícia Izidoro

Marta

Head Coach Pia Sundhage

Tamires

No gays we know (yet?): Jamaica, Panama

Group G

Sweden

Filippa Angeldahl

Hanna Bennison

Nathalie Björn

Magdalena Eriksson

Jennifer Falk

Lina Hurtig

Caroline Seger

Linda Sembrant

South Africa

Thembi Kgatlana

Kaylin Swart

Italy

Lisa Boattin

Manuela Giugliano

Elena Linari

Argentina

Lorena Benítez

Vanina Correa

Julieta Cruz

Yamila Rodríguez

Vanesa Santana

Group H

Germany

Ann-Katrin Berger

Sara Doorsoun

Svenja Huth

Lena Oberdorf

Felicitas Rauch

Lea Schüller

Head Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Morocco

Rosella Ayane

Colombia

Daniela Montoya

No gays we know (yet?): South Korea