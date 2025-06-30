Reneé Rapp has dropped another single from her upcoming album Bite Me and with it, a music video in which Barbie Movie’s Alexandra Shipp plays her girlfriend who is the embodiment of the song title: mad.

In the music video, Reneé is dressed like an Old Hollywood diva in furs, a scarf, and sunglasses, while her girlfriend (played by Shipp, who is dressed in a very fashionable suit) brushes off her attention, obviously pissed off at her gal pal. Reneé seems more annoyed at her girlfriend’s anger than apologetic, saying that she’s wasting time being mad…time that they could be spending having sex. While Reneé tries to get her angry beau’s attention, her and her friends also trash a hotel room, Alexandra’s character patently ignoring them and taking an angry phone call. Toward the end of the video, Reneé is swinging from a chandelier and falls, and Alexandra momentarily stops mean mugging to show genuine concern, and from there she looks a bit more bemused by Reneé’s antics than mad. Overall a very cute, fun, gay, and extremely on-brand music video for Miss Rapp.

In an interview with Variety, Alexandra Shipp said, “There’s a lot of things that I thought were going to be on my 2025 bingo card. Being a sexy lesbian video vixen was not on it. I am so honored to be a part of it. And I think that we definitely played off a very hot power couple.”

And I, for one, wholeheartedly agree. Check out the full music video here:

Swing Into More Headlines

+ Maisie Richardson-Sellers tells Out how she fought to make sure her Nine Perfect Strangers character’s queerness felt “full and authentic”

+ The L Word: Gen Q‘s Sepideh Moafi is going to be joining the cast of The Pitt and hopefully gaying up the place a bit

+ Good news, sports gays: the WNBA is expanding to more cities

+ ICYMI, Marvel’s Ironheart is finally here and features some queer actors/characters

+ I Wish You All the Best is a film about a non-binary teen (Corey Fogelmanis) who gets kicked out of their house and moves in with their estranged sister (Alexandra Daddario) and her husband (Cole Sprouse???)

+ Lorde released her full album Virgin, on which she covers topics including embracing “an evolving gender identity”

+ Eva Victor (who uses they/she pronouns) is the writer, director, and star of their independent film about sexual assault “Sorry, Baby” – which also features queer actress Kelly McCormack

+ Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey plays queer and the daughter of lesbian actress Fiona Shaw in the admittedly-unappealingly-named film Hot Milk

+ Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to bring everyone back from the dead (hopefully including the beloved Tara McClay) for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

+ Also this is more of a “fun fact” than properly a news story, but if you’ve been watching the latest Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) show Revival and were also confused as to how we went three episodes of a Canadian sci-fi show with no lesbians: Fear not, according to one of the showrunners, they are coming.