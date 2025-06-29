Quiz: Which Queer Discourse Are You?

It’s pride weekend and I hope you’re out celebrating with friends and NOT fighting with strangers on the internet. But if I learned one thing from Sarah Schulman’s early novels it’s that queer discourse has existed since before online spaces. You just used to have to knock on someone’s door to let them know you no longer consider them part of your community.

But have you ever wondered which common queer discourse is most like you? Which of these endless arguments shares your essence? Well, now you can find out by pausing the in-fighting and taking this quiz!