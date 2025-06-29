It’s pride weekend and I hope you’re out celebrating with friends and NOT fighting with strangers on the internet. But if I learned one thing from Sarah Schulman’s early novels it’s that queer discourse has existed since before online spaces. You just used to have to knock on someone’s door to let them know you no longer consider them part of your community.
But have you ever wondered which common queer discourse is most like you? Which of these endless arguments shares your essence? Well, now you can find out by pausing the in-fighting and taking this quiz!
Which Queer Discourse Are You?
Is Marriage Heternormative!!
You have no idea how accurate this is for me, because one of the first thoughts I had after realising I was gay in the mid 90s was “thank god I don’t have to get married.”
Obvs in the intervening 30 years I’ve realised legal protections are kind of important, but I remain baffled at all the hetero-style gay weddings that abound. Discoursify me at your peril!!!!!