You know, sometimes these quizzes just are a direct reflection of whatever I’m obsessed with at the moment, and lately I’ve really been upping my crafts game. My friend it teaching me how to sew! My wife is teaching me how to embroider! It’s a year of learning new skills for me, and it could be a year of learning new skills for you, too. Maybe you’ll get some ideas from this personality quiz wherein you will discover the lesbian arts and crafts activity that best fits whatever you’ve got going on.
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Quilt making! That’s actually next on my list once I finish my knitting projects, so this is a very good sign!