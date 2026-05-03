You know, sometimes these quizzes just are a direct reflection of whatever I’m obsessed with at the moment, and lately I’ve really been upping my crafts game. My friend it teaching me how to sew! My wife is teaching me how to embroider! It’s a year of learning new skills for me, and it could be a year of learning new skills for you, too. Maybe you’ll get some ideas from this personality quiz wherein you will discover the lesbian arts and crafts activity that best fits whatever you’ve got going on.

Which Lesbian Arts and Crafts Are You?

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Which adjective would you use to describe yourself?(Required)
What would you be the most likely to talk about at a party?(Required)
What holds you back?(Required)
What gets you through?(Required)
What would you like to make one of your goals this year?(Required)
What are you passionate about?(Required)
Where are you most likely to be found on a Saturday?(Required)
What’s your favorite thing about yourself?(Required)
Where do you have room for improvement?(Required)
What’s a flattering compliment someone could give you?(Required)
What’s a relaxing activity you’d like to do today?(Required)
What do you think about a lot?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.