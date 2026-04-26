Can you speak the language of the manatees? Do you hold hands when you fall asleep, sea-otter-style? Or are you a little penguin, bustling across the ice with your briefcase? (Also I am not really a science person so I hope that I got things as right as they needed to be for a quiz, we will see!)

Which Lesbian Marine Animal Are You?

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