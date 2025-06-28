What’s a Normal Human Behavior That Gives You the Ick?

Smoking is a nightmare for me. Burned tobacco products are the worst, but vaping isn’t great either. Unfortunately, smoking is very normal in much of the world. Sure, it’s regulated in most countries, but it’s a lot more socially acceptable than a lot of the things we get into on this very site.

But normal doesn’t mean pleasant. I’ll paint you the picture: I’m autistic and have heightened sensory processing. I have an unusually keen sense of smell. That’s great when I’m testing new flavors or olfactorily examining something a friend passes me (completely normal behavior in my circle). The counterpoint to that sense of smell is that I’m highly sensitive to bad odours. I can pinpoint sewage leaks on the wind. Taking out the trash can give me an instant headache, if not make me outright nauseous.

Smoking is a sensory nightmare to me. The click of a lighter gets a stress response out of me because I know it’ll be followed seconds later on the wind by a burst of freshly burned tobacco. It’s a piercing scent that instantly sets off a headache in me. It’s eye-watering if I’m in actual proximity to it. When I hear a lighter or pick up cigarette smoke in the air, I tighten up noticeably and take several steps away.

It’s not just sensory or headache-inducing for me, either. I have a respiratory disability. Permanent damage partially driven by… growing up with a chain smoker in the house. I’ll never know if having a chain smoker in my proximity during childhood was the main driver of my lifelong disability, but there is zero chance it made my condition better. One of my lungs failed and collapsed at the age of 20. A horrible surgery and years of recovery left me here: one-and-a-half functional lungs, no running or jogging ever again, nerve damage, and assorted other issues. One of the fastest ways to agitate that damaged lung? Smoke. No particulate is great for it, but any kind of smoke is the worst.

I don’t just abhor smoking for its effect on my immediate functioning. I stay away from smokers and their territories because I have to do it to preserve what little respiratory integrity I have left. Most of the world considers the act socially acceptable as long as smokers follow some basic rules, but I have no choice but to avoid them wholesale. If I want to preserve my whole-body wellbeing, I must.