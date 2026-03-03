‘How Do I Apologize for Mistaking Someone for Someone Else?”

Q:

Background: My partner recently moved into a house with a couple of roommates. Her roommate Banks is in a poly relationship with Jamie. Banks is a Black nonbinary person.

A few days ago, I ran into Jamie (and who I thought was Banks) at the grocery store while I was shopping with my brother. I went to introduce them and said, this is Jamie and Banks and immediately got a “nope!” And to my supreme horror/embarrassment, realized that Jamie was with her other partner (also a Black nonbinary person of a similar height, build, and style to Banks). This other person was very gracious and said this wasn’t the first time it had happened even as I babbled out apologies. (They said it wasn’t racist but jeez as a white woman it sure feels like it).

I went to visit my partner and Jamie and Banks were there and I got a very…curt greeting from Banks. My question is, should I apologize to Banks? I don’t want to drag this out if they don’t want to talk about it, and we were barely acquaintances before this so I don’t know what the expectation is for handling this to minimize hurt feelings. Should I ask what they want or wait to see if they approach me?

A:

Ya know, I’m somebody who files mildly embarrassing social encounters into the primordial archives of my brain to replay at inopportune moments. And I want to urge you to not do that. I’m telling it to you because it’s far too late for me.

Mistaking someone for another person is a social faux pas. It feels worse when there’s a dynamic that could be tied to race. Unfortunately, numerous cases of mistaken identity involve that racial dimension because physical appearance and the skin that covers our whole body is a strong identifier.

These errors are also more likely to happen with people who are racially different to those we’re accustomed to. The associated phenomenon is usually described as cross-race effect or other-ethnicity blindness. The inverse also happens: People tend to be better at recognizing differences in people of their own race. In that case, it’s dubbed the own race bias.

The topic is actually fairly well-researched because it has serious implications in social interaction, discrimination, business, and witness testimony. As with most topics related to psychology (my beloved, messy field), the phenomenon is widely-observed but its causes are unknown. And no, there isn’t a ‘treatment’ for it.

Cross-race effect is common across societies and well, races. Its continued existence says less about malice and more about how we human beings encode and process data about people’s faces. Namely that people usually take in a small amount of visible data very quickly, feed it into their existing knowledge, and make a snap impression that they act on. We instinctively do this because it’s functional. It prevents sensory overload, saves time, and it almost always works.

Actual racism can and does come into effect. Some people actively stereotype those of other races as uniform and behave accordingly. Some people choose to not educate themselves on human diversity because they consider ‘others’ irrelevant. Some people make an error of this kind and choose to not apologize or reflect on the possible reasons because they don’t think it matters to the party who was disturbed. This does happen, but I think that if you’re concerned about this and writing in, this wasn’t malice on your part.

I’m East Asian and living in South Africa. Cashiers, lecturers, and randos on nights out have all mistaken me for some other East Asian girl. I don’t take issue with it as long as they believe me when I correct the error and we can go on. Maybe my approach is a bit of a softball, but I only get annoyed if someone is unflappably confident that I’m actually who they think I am. I’ve also erred this way in conversations with others. Sometimes race was a factor in my mistake. In other times, I misidentified someone based on voice, fashion, or hair. A quick apology usually smooths things over.