March is here, and it’s a BIG month for queer books, with new releases spanning genres, subjects, and styles. Undoubtedly one of the most exciting releases of this month is Whidbey, T Kira Māhealani Madden’s debut novel. We’re biiiiig Madden Heads here at Autostraddle; her memoir is one of the shared titles on both Riese and Kayla’s favorite books of all time. There are lots of LGBTQ+ books to get excited about below, but if you’re looking for just one recommendation this month, it’s Whidbey.
As always, if there’s anything you want to shout out that we didn’t mention, please do so in the comments!
Autostraddle’s Top Anticipated LGBTQ Books for March 2026
X Is Where I Am, by Sara Torres, translated by Maureen Shaughnessy (March 3, Literary Fiction)
Oh you KNOW we love hyping queer literature in translation on this list! This novel is set in a Barcelona and reportedly has Almodóvar vibes. It’s about queer love and mothers and daughters, protagonist Sara contending with the mess of grief after her mom dies. This book was award-winning in Spain and I’m thrilled it’s making its North American debut!
Whidbey by T Kira Māhealani Madden (March 10, Literary Fiction)
Okay this is Kayla here, and LISTEN TO ME WHEN I TELL YOU TO BUY THIS BOOK (or place it on hold at your local library) AT YOUR EARLIEST CONVENIENCE. I was tempted to make this part of the list just Whidbey repeated 10 times. That’s how much I love this novel. It is SO BRILLIANT, marking Madden’s fiction debut following her Autostraddle-beloved memoir Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls. I am positive I will be writing something more in-depth about this novel, which is like a murder mystery that actually cares about interrogating systems of violence, incarceration, and the complexities of “justice,” which is to say it’s not like any murder mystery you’ve read before. Get a taste from this excerpt published in Guernica. I have been shouting about this book at people for years, and I’m so happy it’s finally about to be out in the world. If your book club is looking for a pick in the upcoming months, MAKE IT THIS. There’s so much to discuss and dissect. This is truly one of the best queer books coming out this year, and I’m going to be thinking about it for the rest of my life.
Spoiled Milk by Avery Curran (March 10, Historic Gothic)
A gothic horror novel set in a girls boarding school in 1928, Spoiled Milk tells the story of Emily Locke in her final year of schooling, reckoning with the aftermath of the school’s star student Violet falling to her death on her 18th birthday. When Emily and her classmates turn to spiritualism to get answers, Violet’s spirit warns the danger has just begun. Supernatural horrors start overtaking the school, and embedded throughout are threads of queer desire and coming-of-age nightmares. It sounds like a very promising work of literary horror and comes with enthusiastic praise from other queer horror favs like Julia Armfield and Tamsyn Muir.
Hell’s Heart by Alexis Hall (March 10, Sci-Fi)
Beloved best-selling queer romance novelist Alexis Hall’s sci-fi debut, oft-described as “sapphic Moby Dick in space,” is one of the most hotly anticipated book of the year, blurbed by author Ruthanna Emrys as being full of delights including “space whales, disaster bi drama, Jovian gaslamp science fiction, razor-sharp satire of capitalist theology and Locked-Tomb-style obscure jokes.”
Salt Lakes: An Unnatural History, by Caroline Tracey (March 17, Nonfiction)
Earth’s salt lakes are drying up as a result of climate crisis and environmental collapse, and here Caroline Tracey travels to these vanishing lakes to chronicle their decline and the people fighting for them. Along the way, her story of finding queer love also unfolds against the backdrop of these ecological investigations. She argues for viewing the environment and water systems through a queer lens in order to save them.
Almost Life by Kiran Millwood Hargrave (March 24, Literary Fiction)
This novel tells the decades-spanning love story of Erica and Laure, who initially meet on the steps of the Sacré-Coeur in Paris in 1978, when Erica is a student studying abroad and Laure is studying, drinking, partying, and sleeping with a married woman. It sounds like a lush story of young love full of all the complexities of long-time love.
A Good Person by Kirsten King (March 31, Literary Fiction)
This book keeps getting comped to Gone Girl, and that’s enough to pique my interest! Lillian seeks revenge on her ex-situationship Henry after he breaks up with her by placing a hex on him, but then he actually DIES. And based on early reader reviews, it sounds like Lillian, in addition to being a tad unhinged, is also queer.
Hip Hop Studies and Queer Black Feminism, edited by Elaine B. Richardson, Gwendolyn D. Pough, Treva B. Lindsey (March 31, Nonfiction)
Emerging and established scholars contribute essays on and investigations into Hip Hop culture through feminist, queer, and Black lenses, placing queer Black feminism at the center of the conversation on the genre and its interplay with liberation movements, politics, history, and education.
And now enjoy the rest of our most anticipated queer books for March 2026!
March 3
So Very Lucky, by Caitlin Devlin (Romance)
Stevie’s never really believed former girlfriend, celebrated singer Calista, died during a concert in Rio — and then Calista returns, full of smoke and mirrors and mysteries. As she falls for Calista another time, Stevie must decide if uncovering the truth is worth losing Calista all over again.
Anderson in Bloom, by Jennifer Dugan (Romance)
Six years ago, Andy, a former child star left LA and the toxicity of her life for the simple life of a New England flower shop —and her world is turned upside down when her (in)famous ex and former costar, Nikki, announces she’s writing a tell-all, and shows up at Andy’s doorstep looking for answers.
Punk Like Me, by JD Glass and Kris Dresen (YA, Graphic Novel)
The cult favorite queer coming-of-age story set in the 1980s New York City punk scene gets a graphic novel treatment twenty years after its initial debut.
When I Was Death, by Alexis Henderson (YA fantasy)
A haunting speculative novel following a caravan of girls who are closed off from the world and compelled to do Death’s bidding in return for their own lives.
A Change of Pace, by J.A. Stevens (historical romance)
A sapphic historical romance set in a Regency London free of the expected systems of oppression.
Orlando: A Graphic Novel Adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Queer Classic, by Susanne Kuhlendahl and Virginia Woolf (Graphic Novel)
A graphic novel adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s genderfluid feminist classic (inspired, of course, by her beloved Vita Sackville-West) — the story of a passionate young nobleman traveling through time in a woman’s body.
Accelerated Growth Environment, by Lauren C. Teffeau (Sci-Fi)
This sapphic eco-thriller follows Dr. Jorna Benton, who becomes the prime suspect in an explosion at the Climasphere, a sea-going ecological nursery tasked with restoring Earth’s collapsing ecosystems where Jorna works to oversee the habitat and harvest. She’s got an attractive commander named Ava amidst it all.
When We’re Born We Forget Everything, Alicia Jo Rabins (Memoir)
From smoking cigarettes behind the mall as a ‘90s suburban high school weirdo to a pilgrimage to study rabbinical texts to touring America with a klezmer-punk band, this memoir follows an acclaimed queer Jewish singer-songwriter through a quest for spiritual re-invention.
Will This Make You Happy: Stories & Recipes From a Year of Baking, Tanya Bush (Cookbook/Memoir)
Part memoir, part cookbook, Will This Make You Happy channels the humorous and heartfelt narrative food writing of Nora Ephron, Ruth Reichl, etc. It contains over 50 baking recipes, folded into the writer’s own personal coming-of-age story, which includes some queer moments.
the witch doesn’t drown in this one, by amanda lovelace (poetry)
lovelace returns to the titular voice from 2018’s the witch doesn’t burn in this one to confront “the roller coaster of feelings brought on by simply trying to exist as a woman in the sociopolitical climate of 2025’s America.”
The Last Poem, by Courtney Peppernell (literary fiction)
A poet escapes her sun-kissed brownstone in the city for small town Colorado and its poetry-focused grief group after her fiance Lucy is killed in a car crash that prompted a media frenzy.
The Ex-Wives Murder Club, by Mette Ivie Harrison (Mystery)
Three ex-wives band together to off the husband who destroyed their lives —but why stop there, when they’re ready to girlboss and this idea is clearly ripe to scale? Furthermore, as we so often hope and dream will be the case, two of these ex-wives begin to discover new love… with each other.
I Was a Teenage Death God, by M.J. Beasi (YA Sci-Fi)
A 17-year-old with a horrifying superpower (they absorb a little life from everyone they touch and then has to give that life to their ghost bully) goes on a road trip with their crush, Ravi, to find others like them — thus uncovering a supernatural legacy that redefines their relationships to Ravi and their twin, Sam.
Staying Power: On Queerness, Inheritances, and the Families We Choose, by Zena Sharman (Memoir)
Sharman, her own upbringing marked by intergenerational trauma, foregoes her cherished independence for queer collective care, raising three children in a four-parent queer family. Her memoir of queer kinship and leatherdyke lineages challenges the idea that one must be healed to be a parent.
Pride and Prejudices: Queer Lives and the Law, by Keio Yoshida (nonfiction)
Equal parts personal and global, international human rights lawyer Keio Yoshida blends legal history and analysis with their own personal narrative — growing up in socially conservative Ireland, coming out as a lesbian and later a nonbinary transmasculine person, starting their own family — in this memoir praised for its ability to summon hope and make legal concepts easy to grasp.
Radical Mothering: Caregiving and Resistance Across Prison Walls, by Erica Bentley, Mothers of the Kidnapped, and Nadine Naber (Nonfiction)
This project emerged from the work and experiences of Mothers of the Kidnapped, “a group of primarily Black and Latiné working-class people who care for and defend incarcerated survivors of torture and frame-ups by the Chicago police.” It’s about the collective practices of mother-activists fighting for a world free of incarceration and state violence.
March 10
A Lady for All Seasons, by TJ Alexander (Historical Romance)
This Regency romance offers a playful subversion of Austenian tropes — a protagonist escaping poverty through a marriage of convenience to her queer best friend, drawn into the orbit of a mysterious, genderfluid poet who challenges her to think outside of society’s constraints to find genuine happiness.
These Shattered Spires, by Cassidy Ellis Salter (YA Fantasy)
A high fantasy trilogy opener set in a world of familiars and arcanists, all competing in a bloody battle to take the crown after the assassination of their ruler —blurbed by author Kat Dunn as “gruesome, gothic, gay, and glorious.”
Six Must Die, by Victoria Wlosok (YA Thriller)
An escape room slasher! A year after an escape room fire that killed one of the group’s own, a since-disbanded friend group accepts invitations to a new escape room in town…and then slowly start getting picked off one by one.
Never Say Die by Meredith Doench (Mystery)
Here we have a lesbian mystery about Detective Rory Scott, who was in college when a six-year-old girl and the body of a missing teen were found in a shallow grave, the case eventually going cold. Six years later, Rory is estranged from her mother who decided to stay with her partner suspected of the crime and is now living with her girlfriend Cade when another child disappears and another missing teen’s body is found. She’s ON THE CASE.
Witch of the Shadow Wood, by Tori Anne Martin (Fantasy)
‘Hansel and Gretel,’ but make it a feminist sapphic cozy romantasy novel — this time, “Greta” had to start a new life as a witch after her brother, Hans’ abandonment, and now finds herself on a mission to rescue the woman she loves from a forced engagement.
Nobody’s Baby (Dorothy Gentleman #2), by Olivia Waite (Sci-Fi, Mystery)
The second book in Waite’s cozy sci-fi plot-twisty mystery series centered on Dorothy Gentleman, a “formidable no-nonsense auntie of a detective” on a spaceship searching for a new home, where the fabric of its futuristic society is challenged by the arrival of an unexpected baby on Dorothy’s nephew’s doorstep.
The Fox and the Devil, by Kiersten White (Gothic Romantasy)
The daughter of a vampire hunter comes home to find him murdered with a beautiful woman standing over his body. She then makes it her mission to bring down this woman, who turns out to be an immortal serial killer. Romance and horror ensue.
Locas: The Maggie and Hopey Stories, by Jaime Hernandez (Graphic Novel)
This graphic novel is about bisexual Mexican American Maggie Chascarrillo, starting in the early-1980s Southern California rock scene. Teenage Maggie is drawn to the anarchic energy of the punk and new wave scene, where she meets her on-and-off lover Hopey Glass. The 700+ page Locas collects all of Jaime Hernandez’s Maggie and Hopey graphic novels in a massive tome.
Orbital Bebop, by Reuben “Tihi” Hayslett (Sci-Fi)
Among the tales in this sprawling work of speculative science-fiction is the story of a young Black lesbian activist with a powerful toothache and drive to reclaim land from an evil billionaire.
Not My Grandmother’s Hymnal: Composing a Curious Faith, by Rebecca Wilson (poetry)
Church harm and generational trauma seep through the pages of this poetry collection, billed as “elegy, part liberation, part love song to the self you’re becoming.”
March 15
Marriage to the Sea: Linked Novellas, by Sarah Stone (Literary Fiction)
Among the many characters in these linked novellas is Katya, a bi+ sustainability activist who gets visited by the ghost of her father and decides to change her life as a result.
Sugar: Poems, by Andrea Cohen (Poetry)
This is Andrea Cohen’s ninth poetry collection. Cohen’s poems have a tendency to gently haunt, staying with you long after reading them. I’m sure this next collection will be the same.
March 17
Lee & Elaine (Semiotext), by Ann Rower (Re-release, Historical Erotica)
The narrator of this 2002 novel — getting a well deserved re-release — becomes obsessed with the friendship (and potential secret relationship) between artists Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning.
My Great-Grandfather Danced Ballet, by Misha Solomon (Poetry)
Described as “a daring, erotic, and humorous exploration of queer longing and Jewish possibility at the turn of two centuries,” this collection of narrative poems traces an alternate memoir of the author’s great-grandfather in pre-Holocaust Romania while also chronicling the author’s own gay life in Montreal.
I Love You Don’t Die by Jade Song (Literary Fiction)
Vicky’s obsessed with death — it’s part of her work, her home, her collections. But while working her dream job in Manhattan, she struggles to connect with the living, until a dating app thrusts her into a throuple with an artist and labor organizer, but she strains to settle into happiness in a world where, you know, everybody’s gonna die.
I Am Agatha by Nancy Foley (Literary Fiction)
Rough-around-the-edges painter Agatha moves to rural small-town New Mexico and meets Alice, a widow with dementia, who opens Agatha up to falling in love. Things get complicated when Alice’s wayward son shows up.
Sweetbitter Song, by Rosie Hewlett (Historical Fiction)
Two women on the shores of Ithaca, in the shadows of the Trojan War, attempt to transform their fractured childhood bond into a world of their own making, a defiant love refusing to bend to history’s attempts at erasure.
The Perfect Match, Adiba Jaigirdar (Sports Romance)
Billed as a “enemies to lovers and angsty sports romcom for fans of Bend it Like Beckham,” The Perfect Match sees Dina, working in her family’s Bangladeshi restaurant after fleeing her corporate life in London, roped into coaching an amateur soccer team. Unfortunately she’s gotta do it alongside Maya, Dina’s former rival and a once-shining star in the world of soccer looking for her next chapter.
Daughter of the Hunt (Oath of Fire #2), by K Arsenault Rivera (Romantasy)
A goddess falls for her sacrifice in this queer reimagining of the myth of Iphigenia and Artemis.
Wayward Souls (Harker & Moriarty #2), by Susan J. Morris (Fantasy, Mystery)
Characters from the Dracula and Sherlock Holmes canons collide. The sequel to Strange Beasts follows Samantha Harker, the daughter of Dracula’s killer, and Dr. Helena Moriarty, the daughter of the criminal mastermind. For their next case, they’re investigating the disappearance of two field agents in Ireland. Jakob Van Helsing has been tasked with keeping an eye on them.
Olivia Gray Will Not Fade Away, by Ciera Burch (middle grade)
Coming to terms with her asexual identity, a middle schooler navigates the challenges of being invisible — literally and figuratively.
The Future That Was: A History of Third World Feminism Against Authoritarianism, by Durba Mitra (Nonfiction)
Feminist historian Durba Mitra traces women-led feminist movements that emerged in South Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond and details the lessons we can learn today from their fights for liberation against colonialism.
March 19
The Queerly Autistic Workbook, by Erin Ekins (Nonfiction)
This is the workbook companion to Queerly Autistic.
March 24
Charmed and Dangerous, by Shelly Page (YA Romantasy)
Set in Illinois, a junior agent from the Bureau of Mystical Affairs is roped into a fake-dating scheme with the Bureau Director’s daughter — the one she’s been entrusted to protect.
Someone to Daydream About, by Sydney Langford (YA)
Queer, Deaf-Hard of Hearing representation is at the heart of this YA novel from a queer, Deaf-Hard of Hearing author. The romcom is about Natalie Nielsen, who hopes to revitalize her family’s run-down Deaf Center but has to team up with Felix — the heartthrob lead singer of a wildly popular boy band who she just thinks of as an annoying rich dude from her hometown — to make the money to do so.
The Beheading Game, by Rebecca Lehmann (Historical Fiction)
Have you ever wondered what would’ve happened if Anne Boleyn woke up the day after her execution by Henry VII, determined to seek justice? And perhaps embarked on her incognito plan with the assistance of a sex worker she has gay feelings for? Well, your time has come!
This Will Be Interesting, by E.B. Asher (Fantasy)
This slow burn, cozy queer romantasy set in the same world as E.B. Asher’s This Will Be Fun promises sapphic friends to lovers, an assassination plot gone wrong, hero x villain romance, fake marriage, found family, horseball and lots of laughs.
Afterbirth, by Emma Cleary (Horror)
Described as a work of “mommy horror” (sign me up), Afterbirth tells the story of Brooke arriving in Vancouver to care for her sister Izzy as she undergoes reproductive surgery. Brooke turns to the horror movies her ex-gf loved in these troubling times and the horror starts leaking off the screen and into the sisters’ lives.
unrest in the nebulae, by gitan djeli (Poetry)
The prose poetry here mines themes of extractive capitalism, colonialism, ecocide, extinction, and militarization, channeling queer anticolonial poetics in its explorations of language and oppressive forces.
Mariam, It’s Arwa, by Areej Gamal, translated by Addie Leak (Literary Fiction)
Two women — Arwa and Mariam — have a chance meeting in a subway station in Cairo during the 2011 Egyptian revolution that changes both of their lives as they connect over grief, trauma, and self-discovery.
March 27
JOAN, by Jake Rose (poetry)
Jake Rose’s debut poetry collection merges biography and autobiography by looking at the speaker’s queer identity and desire through the framework of the life of Joan of Arc.
March 31st
As Long As You Loathe Me, by Swati Hegde (YA romance)
Meera Rao-George wants to bring down her ex-best friend Lucy, a seemingly popular cheerleader secretly dealing with anxiety and other woes. But her plan is about to be derailed when a quest revenge turns into potentially falling in unexpected love.
The Celestial Seas, by T.A. Chan (YA Sci-Fi)
A lesbian space romance pulses through this science-fiction tale of vengeance.
Beatrice the Sixteenth, by Irene Clyde (Re-Release, Sci-Fi)
This pioneering feminist speculative novel from 1909 about a society in which the gender binary does not exist is getting a re-release that’ll no doubt underscore how ahead of its time the book was. It comes with a new introduction by Lucy Sante.
Stun: A Novel in Pieces, by Becky Wills (Literary Fiction)
This novel-in-fragments explores addiction, sexuality, and family. It’s about the impact of a prescription drug known as Stun on the protagonist, her mother who uses the drug, and her workaholic father.
Comments
Hound Triptych by Dani Janae!
I’m excited to see the translation of Sara Torres’ novel on this list..I can look for the untranslated version when I go to Spain this summer!
These lists bring so much to look forward to!