March is here, and it’s a BIG month for queer books, with new releases spanning genres, subjects, and styles. Undoubtedly one of the most exciting releases of this month is Whidbey, T Kira Māhealani Madden’s debut novel. We’re biiiiig Madden Heads here at Autostraddle; her memoir is one of the shared titles on both Riese and Kayla’s favorite books of all time. There are lots of LGBTQ+ books to get excited about below, but if you’re looking for just one recommendation this month, it’s Whidbey.

As always, if there’s anything you want to shout out that we didn’t mention, please do so in the comments!

Autostraddle’s Top Anticipated LGBTQ Books for March 2026

X Is Where I Am, by Sara Torres, translated by Maureen Shaughnessy (March 3, Literary Fiction)

Oh you KNOW we love hyping queer literature in translation on this list! This novel is set in a Barcelona and reportedly has Almodóvar vibes. It’s about queer love and mothers and daughters, protagonist Sara contending with the mess of grief after her mom dies. This book was award-winning in Spain and I’m thrilled it’s making its North American debut!

Whidbey by T Kira Māhealani Madden (March 10, Literary Fiction)

Okay this is Kayla here, and LISTEN TO ME WHEN I TELL YOU TO BUY THIS BOOK (or place it on hold at your local library) AT YOUR EARLIEST CONVENIENCE. I was tempted to make this part of the list just Whidbey repeated 10 times. That’s how much I love this novel. It is SO BRILLIANT, marking Madden’s fiction debut following her Autostraddle-beloved memoir Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls. I am positive I will be writing something more in-depth about this novel, which is like a murder mystery that actually cares about interrogating systems of violence, incarceration, and the complexities of “justice,” which is to say it’s not like any murder mystery you’ve read before. Get a taste from this excerpt published in Guernica. I have been shouting about this book at people for years, and I’m so happy it’s finally about to be out in the world. If your book club is looking for a pick in the upcoming months, MAKE IT THIS. There’s so much to discuss and dissect. This is truly one of the best queer books coming out this year, and I’m going to be thinking about it for the rest of my life.

Spoiled Milk by Avery Curran (March 10, Historic Gothic)

A gothic horror novel set in a girls boarding school in 1928, Spoiled Milk tells the story of Emily Locke in her final year of schooling, reckoning with the aftermath of the school’s star student Violet falling to her death on her 18th birthday. When Emily and her classmates turn to spiritualism to get answers, Violet’s spirit warns the danger has just begun. Supernatural horrors start overtaking the school, and embedded throughout are threads of queer desire and coming-of-age nightmares. It sounds like a very promising work of literary horror and comes with enthusiastic praise from other queer horror favs like Julia Armfield and Tamsyn Muir.

Hell’s Heart by Alexis Hall (March 10, Sci-Fi)

Beloved best-selling queer romance novelist Alexis Hall’s sci-fi debut, oft-described as “sapphic Moby Dick in space,” is one of the most hotly anticipated book of the year, blurbed by author Ruthanna Emrys as being full of delights including “space whales, disaster bi drama, Jovian gaslamp science fiction, razor-sharp satire of capitalist theology and Locked-Tomb-style obscure jokes.”

Salt Lakes: An Unnatural History, by Caroline Tracey (March 17, Nonfiction)

Earth’s salt lakes are drying up as a result of climate crisis and environmental collapse, and here Caroline Tracey travels to these vanishing lakes to chronicle their decline and the people fighting for them. Along the way, her story of finding queer love also unfolds against the backdrop of these ecological investigations. She argues for viewing the environment and water systems through a queer lens in order to save them.

Almost Life by Kiran Millwood Hargrave (March 24, Literary Fiction)

This novel tells the decades-spanning love story of Erica and Laure, who initially meet on the steps of the Sacré-Coeur in Paris in 1978, when Erica is a student studying abroad and Laure is studying, drinking, partying, and sleeping with a married woman. It sounds like a lush story of young love full of all the complexities of long-time love.

A Good Person by Kirsten King (March 31, Literary Fiction)