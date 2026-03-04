Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

Words to live by imo!

Nothing like a cryptic Janelle post! Could this mean new music???

Can we talk about how Meg keeps being the best thing about modern awards shows??

To commit this hard to the bit in front of, like, Viola?? Iconic!!

This is possibly my favorite Broadway casting of ALL TIME!? I have only seen Moulin Rouge once (it’s kinda bad SORRY) but I cannot remember if they have kept the most iconic line of Zidler’s “EVERYTHING IS GOING SO WELL” and I just want Meg to say that is what I am getting at.

A certified hottie, okay!

This Rocky Horror has no choice but to slay, with a cast like this!!

Stars! They also have yogurt and coffee in the morning!

I will always take a moment to celebrate Poot Lovato!

I wanted to love this look but! Alas. I think it’s the skirt? The length and volume is too much maybe? Idk, still love you Sarah!

Oh! Hello! To… all three of you!

Mama you know we’ll be there with bells on!

Queen shit!

I think I love this look, but I am still somehow on the fence about it? Eating with that red lip, I’ll say that!

Madam? Can we live? Can we breathe?

Favorite