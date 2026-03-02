Bittersweet TV news is upon us: Yellowjackets is officially in production for its fourth and final season.

The show’s account posted a video set to the theme song featuring an eerie montage of shots of a radio plus some clips from last season and a voice responding to Teen Natalie’s distress call with a simple, “I can hear you.” The caption calls it, “One last trip to The Wilderness,” and if previous seasons have been any indication, what a trip it will be.

Tawny Cypress (aka Adult Taissa) also posted about returning to production saying, “Did someone mention something about finishing the story?”

We don’t know TOO much about what the final season will have in store for us just yet, but we DO know that Molly Ringwald has been cast supposedly as Van’s mother (though whether it’s a recasting of Teen Van’s mother or they’ll age her up a little and have her be Adult Van’s mother—or both!—is yet to be seen.) We also know that June Squibb has been added to the cast, but no news yet on who she’s playing (though I’ve heard some hilarious fan ideas about it.)

Whatever it brings, I just know Yellowjackets has been SUCH a fun journey as a queer TV junkie and I look forward to one more season of the wild theories bordering on conspiracies, crazy shipping, and just general fun we have as a fandom watching this batshit show. Here’s to one more round on this crazy ride.

Circle up for more gay news

+ Amelia kicked up a new romance on Grey’s Anatomy and actress Caterina Scorsone says, “There’s something fresh and exciting about this callback to early Amelia before she’d been through all the things she’s been through, before life had carved its path through her. It’ll be fun to explore.”

+ Megan Thee Stallion will be playing a gender-swapped Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway

+ Queer The Pitt actors Supriya Ganesh and Isa Briones looked amazing at the Actor Awards

+ In fact while I’m here giving you glamour shots, here’s Jasmin Savoy Brown

+ Speaking of the Actor Awards, The Pitt won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama, as they should (The Last of Us also won the Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series award)

+ Queer actress Sasha Calle has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist

+ Trans actress Miya Ocego says she “had fun bringing the T to the ton” in season four of Bridgerton

+ Married at First Sight’s Julia Vogl felt her edit in the episode was a bit biphobic saying, “being bisexual is probably the most boring thing about me.”

+ Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake seemingly respond to rumors of their breakup by posting photos that prove they are definitely still together

+ Cara Delevingne talks about her sobriety and knowing your worth as the L’Oreal Paris ambassador for the Woman of Worth initiative

+ To people who doubted her transition from music to acting, Teyana Taylor says: “Never cage a creative.”

+ Witchy Ways is a fantasy romance movie about lesbian witches starring queer actress Diora Baird, Marem Hessler, and trans actress Candis Cayne

+ Netflix’s new coming-of-age movie is about roommates (and called Roommates) and the chaotic, intense bonds that come with Freshman year of college and surely that means at least ONE of the girls is exploring her sexuality, right? (Also Storm Reid’s look is very gay to me but maybe I’m biased from queer roles she’s played in the past!)

+ ICYMI check out these cool author interviews Autostraddle did with sapphic romance authors Amy Spalding and Ashley Herring Blake

Favorite