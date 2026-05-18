Y’all, I don’t think we’re ready for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. And yet, I cannot wait.

With a queer-studded cast that includes bi-cons like Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder, plus Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, and Jack Haven, this bloody slasher has been described as “a wild ride” by Anderson herself, and a “trans sapphic ode to marginalized communities” by Einbinder, both being things that appeal to me deeply.

The film is written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, the genius behind the queer masterpieces We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow, and they have said the movie is partially inspired by their own experience with sex after transitioning. This will be their third feature film, and it’s already causing a stir, getting five-star reviews at Cannes, a great sign already. Their first two films are so unique and niche and beautiful and queer in a really powerful way, so I’m excited for the next installment in their canon. Also, Schoenbrun has talked about being a fan of Nightmare on Elm Street, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and The X-Files, and if any or all of those end up being influences for this film, I know it’s going to be directly up my alley.

The actors have been describing this film as “intense” and leaning into the terror of it, as they find themselves at the center of a story about a director who wants to remake an 80s slasher franchise called “Camp Miasma” with its original final girl, but make it less transphobic than its original form.

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+ Lesbian actress Valorie Curry had a hard time playing a character that went against everything she believes in for so many years on The Boys

+ Lola Young has “unfinished business” at All Things Go, where she collapsed on stage last year, so she’s going to be attending this year for a redemption performance

+ Heather Shaw, aka “lesbian Jim Carrey”, has released her first stand-up comedy special, titled “Alright, See Ya!”

+ Check out Kristen Stewart rocking both a masc and femme look at Cannes, plus Cara Delevingne, Hannah Einbinder, and more

+ Lady Gaga could get one letter closer to an EGOT if she wins Outstanding Music and Lyrics for her original song “The Dead Dance” in Netflix’s Wednesday

+ Right wing whiners can’t stop complaining about Elliot Page (and Lupita Nyong’o, for that matter) being cast in the movie The Odyssey

+ Agon, the debut feature from Italian director Giulio Bertelli, stars real-life gold medalist and queer athlete Alice Bellandi

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