Great news for my fellow Taylor Jenkins Reid fans: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a movie by Netflix, and Anna Kendrick is directing it.

This will be Anna Kendrick’s second film as a director, her first being Woman of the Hour, for which she won awards. She will now be taking on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel about an “aging Hollywood starlet” who is ready to discuss her personal life with a journalist in a way she never has before. The original screenplay was written by Liz Tigelaar and revisions are being made by Francesca Sloane.

Having read (and adored) the book, I will have strong opinions on this one. I won’t explain exactly how the story is queer for fear of spoiling those who haven’t read it, but there are indeed queer aspects to the book, which makes me glad that Liz Tigelaar (who has a wife and kids) was behind the first drafts. I couldn’t find any information one way or the other about Francesca Sloane’s sexuality. Anna Kendrick, however, has publicly talked about being fluid, so fingers crossed we’re in good hands with her as well. It was originally meant to be directed by queer director Leslye Headland, so hopefully the fact that this project has changed both director and writers’ hands over the course of its creation doesn’t lead to some kind of Frankenstein’s monster. I would be devastated if they fumbled this beautiful story. Taylor Jenkins Reid also came out as bisexual last year.

I personally think, based on how it’s broken down in the book, this story would have made a better miniseries (and my gay group chat agrees), the way Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones and the Six was, but I’m trying to temper my expectations. Hopefully it leads the way to even more TJR adaptations, because goodness knows we deserve to get our hearts ripped out by an on-screen telling of Atmosphere.

I’m sure I will have more to say as they begin to cast this movie, so keep your eyes on this space for my very strong and biased opinions on the matter.

More Than Seven More Links for You

+ Criminal Minds: Evolution had a time jump between last season is this, and in that unseen season, Tara and Rebecca got married off-screen, a missed opportunity to be sure

+ Lesbian Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko has released a deluxe album of her album Do Not Disturb, called Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout

+ Keke Palmer is among the star-studded cast of this year’s Variety Actors on Actors series

+ Phoebe Bridgers is doing a “pop-up” surprise performance in a small, unknown, underground venue called Madison Square Garden

+ Gayle King used to be bothered by the lesbian rumors that surrounded her and Oprah

+ Cara Delevingne talks about labels and why she took so long to embrace the word “lesbian” even though she’s proud to use it now

+ Melissa Etheridge and her wife Linda Wallem celebrate 12 years of marriage with a little ditty on social media

+ This is apparently not new news, but it’s news to me and has been re-posted by HuffPo so I’m linking it in case anyone else missed it: Sophie B. Hawkins wrote about how coming out as “omnisexual” affected her career

+ NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a public awareness campaign that declares “trans rights are human rights”

+ ICYMI A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder‘s second season dropped

+ And Hacks officially ends with a bittersweet goodbye

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