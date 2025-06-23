‘King of Drag’ Premieres With DICK (Daring, Innovation, Caring, and Karisma)

As long as I’ve been watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, people have been asking the show to include drag kings. But the limited world of drag on that juggernaut series could never have contained that kind of gender expansion. The question I always had was why World of Wonder created so many queen spinoffs without ever considering a spinoff for kings. Well, screw World of Wonder, because King of Drag is here on Revry to carve its own path as the first drag king competition show.

Much like Drag Race began with a low budget on an obscure gay network, King of Drag is now doing the same. There’s a lo-fi quality to the show that at times feels chaotic but mostly holds charm. It helps that the show has the ultimate secret weapon: host Murray Hill.

This series is starting at a very different moment of visibility than its queen counterpart and its inclusivity inherently alters its tone. It’s not being sold as a bunch of catty gay men in wigs cutting each other down, but as a brotherhood that is fighting against transphobia and queerphobia together. This might come across as saccharine if it weren’t for Murray. A few weeks ago I went to a Pride kickoff event for the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative hosted by Murray and I was in awe of the way he was able to engage with the seriousness of the moment, provide comfort to those who need it, and still feel irreverent and dangerous in all the best ways. He brings that same energy here and while the goal of the show is to introduce lesser known kings, it also acts as a much deserved victory lap for a true icon.

Let’s meet the kings! The show hasn’t quite figured out its intros so some of them come across much clearer in the opening moments and this first episode, but here’s a brief intro!

Alexander the Great from Austin, Texas has major theatre boy energy. He comes out wearing trans flag colors and pulses with sincerity.

Big D is from Bellingham, Washington and at 50 is by far the oldest of the group. One of his go-to characters is a riff on Vincent Price which gives a hint at his energy.

Buck Wylde is from Dallas Texas and has vampire fangs and a head full of pomade.

Charles Galin King is from Los Angeles, California and talks about discovering drag thanks to his mom.

Dick Von Dyke is from Minneapolis, Minnesota and true to his name he loves a dick joke.

Henlo Bullfrog is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and uses his SFX and airbrush skills to turn himself into a fantastical character.

King Molasses is from Washington D.C. and immediately comes across as the most confident of the group. Not even in an ego way — just in a really fucking good way.

King Perka $exxx is from Charlotte, North Carolina and is a ball of anxiety and comedy. I was immediately obsessed.

Pressure K is from Atlanta, Georgia and introduces himself as the newest of the bunch to drag. But what he lacks in experience he makes up for in eagerness and self-knowledge.

Tuna Melt is from Queens, NY and talks about leaving his life in music tech to transition and pursue drag.

The vibe in the “Man Cave” is one of insecurity and anxiety. Everyone is excited to meet and also a lot of them feel intimidated by each other! I’m so used to drag queens on TV where any tenderqueers would be quickly eaten alive. It’s totally fine and expected that the energy would be different, but as someone who had to stop watching The Great British Baking Show because all of the insecure British people were making me too anxious, I do need more of these kings to firm up in their confidence!

Murray comes out and introduces the first “Weenie Challenge”: a sports-themed photoshoot. It’s fun to watch all of the kings — including the ones who hate sports — interpret the challenge in their own way and let us get to know their drag personas a bit better. And the challenge is judged by regular judge Tenderoni and nonbinary former WNBA player Layshia Clarendon! See, RuPaul, it’s possible to have WNBA players on as judges! The winners are King Molasses and Charles Galen King and as the winners they get to be captains for the “Beefy Challenge” and pick the members of their boy bands.

As you’ll notice, the show is following the Drag Race format pretty closely. (Murray even introduces a king version of Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent.) In some ways, I think this is smart. In other ways, it highlights the reduced resources and the ways these drag performers can’t perfectly map onto that other show. For one, doing a whole boy band challenge in 90 minutes is TOUGH. For two, the vibe is too friendly for anyone to get picked last without it feeling horrible! That honor goes to Big D who does, in fact, feel bad about it.

The first group is King Molasses, Henlo, Pressure K, King Perka, and Dick Von Dyke. King Molasses and Dick Von Dyke are on the same team and immediately begin struggling to take charge as leader. Sorry to Dick but Molasses is literally the team captain! Let the team captain lead! Fortunately for the whole team, Molasses asserts himself.

Meanwhile, no one on team Charles Galin King, Alexander, Big D, Buck Wylde, and Tuna really steps up to lead which leads to some choreo challenges. Big D says he should’ve stepped up, but I do understand the hesitance after getting picked last.

This show moves quickly and despite all the kings writing lyrics and learning choreo, it’s almost immediately time for the performances. (Was that really only 90 minutes?? When did they record the songs??)

First, it’s time to meet the king’s court: Tenderoni, Sasha Velour, Wang Newton, Damian Pellicone, and Paul Feig. Yes, straight male director of A Simple Favor. Ally!

Charles Galin King’s group comes out as Bromosexuals. In my Drag Race recaps, I’m very harsh, but, again, the vibe is different here. That said I don’t want to play into an infantilization of queer women and trans people! So, I’m sorry, but this group is a mess. Charles’ lyrics are very week, Alexander is high energy but so corny, and Tuna Melt’s lyrics are strong but the lip sync is very off. I did think Buck Wylde was solid and last pick Big D stood out as by far the best of the group. Alas, the whole group together just didn’t have cohesion.

King Molasses’ leadership paid off: The Blue Ballers were on a whole other level. The cohesion made it so even the weaker members didn’t stand out to me until the judges began their critiques. Molasses himself was the obvious standout, but Pressure K brought the energy and Dick was pretty good too. Henlo definitely seemed the most lost in the challenge and while Perka was the obvious weak point, I’m still just so charmed by him. Precision is great, but so is comedy!

Pressure K, Dick Von Dyke, Byck Wylde, and Charles Galin King are safe. Perka, Henlo, and Tuna Melt are in the bottom. Molasses, Alexander, and Big D are in the top. Much like Drag Race, it’s clear they judged primarily on performance not lyrics.

King Molasses wins! And says, I cannnnn believe I won the first challenge. More of this energy, please!

Perka is safe which means Henlo and Tuna will be participating in The Final Thrust. Instead of a lip sync, it’s a breakdance dance battle. I don’t know how I feel about that! It just felt kind of sloppy. But I guess so did the season one Drag Race lip syncs.

Due to the energy of the show, I thought it was going to be a double save. But, of course, the budget isn’t there to stretch out these episodes, so nope Tuna Melt is going home! I felt so bad! Luckily, Murray is a pro host and finds the right balance between endearing and funny in these final moments. He tells Tuna that he has to go back to Queens and play for the Mets which allows Tuna to say he feels like the Mets — a joke that really killed for me as a lifelong Mets fan.

Tuna is dubbed with a sword surrounded by the rest of the cast and the judges and is then sent off. So long to the Mets of Drag Kings!

Showbiz! Here Are Some Random Thoughts:

+ I didn’t plan to recap this show, because, honestly, even Drag Race recaps don’t do the numbers they used to when Google was a functioning search engine and would pick them up. But I do feel so strongly about there finally being a drag king competition show and I’ll definitely be watching so if I can get screeners from Revry I’ll try to make it happen.

+ I died at Murray following up “ladies and gentlemen” with “I can say that because there are only two genders again — and I’m both of them.”

+ It’s fascinating how this episode had as many gender essentialist jokes as the early seasons of Drag Race, but here they work, because it’s an inherently trans-inclusive space so everyone is in on the joke.

+ This show is way less outfit-focused than Drag Race, but it is worth noting that Molasses is wearing his dad’s agbada and talks about how drag helped him find a way into his Nigerian heritage.

+ King I’m rooting for: King Molasses and Perka $exxx

+ King I’m horniest for: So far this is not a horny show!! I need to think of a new category or the kings need to get hornier! (But also duh Molasses.)

+ King I want to go home: This show has no villains — only people I’m hoping will improve next week.

The premiere of King of Drag is now streaming on Revry.