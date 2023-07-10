Pop Culture Fix: Megan Rapinoe to Join Wifey Sue Bird in Lesbian Sports Retirement

By

Feature image photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Okay it’s official: We’re gonna call this whole entire summer PRIDE! Thank you to all you Europeans for telling me that Pride just keeps on going over there! Tell me something else good in this Pop Culture Fix!

+ At a pre-World Cup press conference this weekend, 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe told reporters that she’ll be joining her wifey Sue Bird in lesbian sports legacy retirement at the end of this NWSL season. It wasn’t exactly a shock, but, much like Sue Bird’s retirement, it’s hard to imagine the game without her. There’s been no shortage of sports journalists weighing in on her announcement. The Athletic: Megan Rapinoe’s retirement announcement stirs emotions with a World Cup to come. The Seattle Times: Megan Rapinoe will retire with amazing legacy on and off the pitch. The Los Angeles Times: Megan Rapinoe leaving soccer on her own terms, the same way she rose to stardom. Time magazine: Megan Rapinoe won’t go quietly.

+ Please enjoy Esther Perel’s 10 favorite erotic films.

+ Drag Race All Stars 8 makes herstoric reveal ahead of season finale.

+ Love, Barbara sheds new light on queer film pioneer Barbara Hammer.

+ Some advice from filmmaker Cheryl Dunye: “Keep putting yourself out where you belong.”
+ I loved Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue so much, and the trailer for Netflix’s adaptation is making me so excited for it too!

+ This queer horror slasher is dripping with punk Gen Z style.

+ What a struggling Disney could learn from Nimona’s surprising success.

+ Tracy Chapman on her lesbian anthem Fast Car becoming a country hit.

+ Czech period drama We Have Never Been Modern brings intersex awareness and a sense of urgency.

+ Candace Cameron Bure denies that she tried remove queer Fuller House character.

+ TV and movie characters that led to our queer awakenings.

    Oh no, what bad news! I'm sure I'll still love the show, but I really appreciated having a lesbian character and Leighton specifically was interesting. I hope we get a new queer character as a replacement.

