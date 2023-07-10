+ Some advice from filmmaker Cheryl Dunye : “Keep putting yourself out where you belong.” + I loved Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue so much, and the trailer for Netflix’s adaptation is making me so excited for it too!

Megan Rapinoe announces this is her final World Cup, and will be her final season in the #nwsl #uswnt pic.twitter.com/NvCGzxkWIt

Okay it’s official: We’re gonna call this whole entire summer PRIDE! Thank you to all you Europeans for telling me that Pride just keeps on going over there! Tell me something else good in this Pop Culture Fix !

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

