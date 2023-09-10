Quiz: Which Bottoms Character Are You?

By

I cannot and will not stop talking about Bottoms!!!!! I thought I would have seen it a second time by now, but life got in the way. Hopefully a repeat viewing is coming soon! If all my hopes and dreams come true, I’ll see this movie half a dozen times in theaters. And that’s called DYKE RIGHTS.

Today, I’m here with a very important task: Telling you which Bottoms character you are. But we’re going to have some fun with it. So instead of just asking straightforward familiar personality quiz questions, you’re going to START A FIGHT CLUB. Start a fight club in this personality quiz that’s more like a queer absurdist fever dream of a pick your own adventure saga, and I’ll tell you which Bottoms character speaks to your soul. Results also come with a bonus reading recommendation of retro Autostraddle content.

Why are you starting this fight club?(Required)
You can bring one weapon to fight club. What are you bringing?(Required)
What energy drink are you sipping for a boost before fight club?(Required)
Fight club is about fighting, but it’s also about fashion. What’s your essential gay fight club accessory?(Required)
What’s your signature fight club move?(Required)
How are you getting out the word about fight club?(Required)
What did someone graffiti on your locker?(Required)
It’s time for some post-punching protein. What are you having?(Required)
What’s your favorite thing about fight club?(Required)
What are you calling your gay fight club?(Required)
Who would you most want to punch you in the face from Bottoms?(Required)
What’s the vibe you bring to the fight ring?(Required)
Where is the post fight club hangout spot?(Required)
Who is the first person you’re going to fight after training at fight club?(Required)
What’s the first rule of fight club?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 643 articles for us.

6 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!