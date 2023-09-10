I cannot and will not stop talking about Bottoms!!!!! I thought I would have seen it a second time by now, but life got in the way. Hopefully a repeat viewing is coming soon! If all my hopes and dreams come true, I’ll see this movie half a dozen times in theaters. And that’s called DYKE RIGHTS.
Today, I’m here with a very important task: Telling you which Bottoms character you are. But we’re going to have some fun with it. So instead of just asking straightforward familiar personality quiz questions, you’re going to START A FIGHT CLUB. Start a fight club in this personality quiz that’s more like a queer absurdist fever dream of a pick your own adventure saga, and I’ll tell you which Bottoms character speaks to your soul. Results also come with a bonus reading recommendation of retro Autostraddle content.
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Omg how am I Jeff 😂😂😂😂
But I love it and this quiz and this movie
Um…my nemesis is my crush.
Jeff?? oh no…this is an incredible quiz though
Also got Jeff, who is that dude 😀
I’m Isabel??? Wtf :-D
sorry but getting Jeff as my answer to this quiz is a hate crime