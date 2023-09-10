I cannot and will not stop talking about Bottoms!!!!! I thought I would have seen it a second time by now, but life got in the way. Hopefully a repeat viewing is coming soon! If all my hopes and dreams come true, I’ll see this movie half a dozen times in theaters. And that’s called DYKE RIGHTS.

Today, I’m here with a very important task: Telling you which Bottoms character you are. But we’re going to have some fun with it. So instead of just asking straightforward familiar personality quiz questions, you’re going to START A FIGHT CLUB. Start a fight club in this personality quiz that’s more like a queer absurdist fever dream of a pick your own adventure saga, and I’ll tell you which Bottoms character speaks to your soul. Results also come with a bonus reading recommendation of retro Autostraddle content.

Why are you starting this fight club? (Required) To get with girls It was your bestie’s idea, and it sounds kinda cool You want to get punched in the face You’re bored You want to be tougher You crave violence For followers You can bring one weapon to fight club. What are you bringing? (Required) A knife — knifeplay is hot A sword A bomb A paintball gun An ax A baseball bat A chainsaw What energy drink are you sipping for a boost before fight club? (Required) Fight club is about fighting, but it’s also about fashion. What’s your essential gay fight club accessory? (Required) Overalls Doc Martens A large butch ring A beaded bracelet Barrettes A baseball hat Sunglasses What’s your signature fight club move? (Required) Body slamming Face punching Being squirrely enough to never get hit Slapping Biting Cheating Spinny kick How are you getting out the word about fight club? (Required) IG/Snapchat Carefully constructed, wordy pamphlets Word of mouth Texting your group chats You don’t have to; people just do things if they see you doing them A chain email Fliers you designed on Canva What did someone graffiti on your locker? (Required) Horny Freak #1 Gay Loser #1 Dyke #1 Hot Girl #1 Spoiled Princess #1 Asshole #1 Slut #1 It’s time for some post-punching protein. What are you having? (Required) Rare steak Chicken Burgers Tinned fish Protein shake Cottage cheese Charcuterie What’s your favorite thing about fight club? (Required) Watching girls punch each other Getting punched by girls Punching girls Feminism The adrenaline rush Feeling powerful New friends What are you calling your gay fight club? (Required) Let’s Punch Each Other and Makeout Fruity Punch Queers Slapping Queers Hit Me Baby One More Time The Pretty Punches Fight Club Gay Fight Club Who would you most want to punch you in the face from Bottoms? (Required) Brittany Isabel PJ Hazel Josie Mrs. Callahan Stella-Rebecca What’s the vibe you bring to the fight ring? (Required) Horny Deceptive Chaotic Bored Unpredictable Demonic Hot Where is the post fight club hangout spot? (Required) Taco Bell A diner 7-Eleven The mall Olive Garden A parking lot The gay bar Who is the first person you’re going to fight after training at fight club? (Required) Your crush Your girlfriend’s ex A straight man Your best friend’s ex Your ex The first person who crosses you Your nemesis What’s the first rule of fight club? (Required) Everyone must kiss Safety first Everyone has to be nice to each other, even as we’re punching each other You’ll do whatever anyone tells you There are no rules A winner has to be declared every time Don’t post about fight club Δ