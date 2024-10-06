Happy Halloween season! If you want to celebrate bookish style, have I got the quiz for you! Just answer some questions about your autumn / spooky season (reading) preferences and the quiz will match you with a queer horror book. Sapphic vampires, perhaps? Trans body horror? Or maybe a queer zombie romp is more your style. And more! All the options are new-ish books published in the last few years. (If you want more queer Halloween reading recommendations that include some older books, check out my spooky books quiz from 2021 too!)
Let everyone know which book you got in the comments!
What Recent Queer Horror Book Should You Read This Halloween Season?
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph
Goodreads
and Instagram.
Casey has written 127 articles for us.
Brainwyrms! I’ve been meaning to read this for a while, (Tell Me I’m Worthless was very good), so this’ll push it up the list!
I got The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Queer horror retelling of The Little Mermaid, anyone? This strange, gory novella is a kind of dark fairy tale, with unique characters.
I do love a queer retelling but may not be up for the gore.
2nd attempt, I got Grey Dog by Elliot Gish
“Are you full of feminist rage? Do you revel in excruciating sapphic longing? Have you been a lifelong Anne of Green Gables fan? Then I have the horror novel for you! Set in a small farming town on Canada’s East Coast in 1901, Grey Dog is an extremely satisfying slow-burn story about Ada, a schoolteacher and amateur naturalist…”
You had me at Anne of Green Gables. Even though I’m probably too chicken to read any of these. ;)
The Salt Grows Heavy? Sounds interesting. Now I need a full list of all the possible results so I can check them all out. :)