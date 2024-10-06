We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Quiz: What Recent Queer Horror Book Should You Read This Halloween Season?

Happy Halloween season! If you want to celebrate bookish style, have I got the quiz for you! Just answer some questions about your autumn / spooky season (reading) preferences and the quiz will match you with a queer horror book. Sapphic vampires, perhaps? Trans body horror? Or maybe a queer zombie romp is more your style. And more! All the options are new-ish books published in the last few years. (If you want more queer Halloween reading recommendations that include some older books, check out my spooky books quiz from 2021 too!)

Let everyone know which book you got in the comments!

What Recent Queer Horror Book Should You Read This Halloween Season?

Which fall literary/art event would you attend?(Required)
Pick a Halloween pun:(Required)
Which setting appeals?(Required)
Which pumpkin treat are you munching / sipping on while you read your book?(Required)
Choose a classic movie monster:(Required)
What type of writing are you in the mood for?(Required)
What’s the scariest?(Required)
Choose a Halloween costume:(Required)
Which treat receptacle are you taking trick-or-treating?(Required)
Which Reddit AITA type description of the book intrigues you?(Required)
Which Halloween season tradition is the most fun?(Required)
Which Halloween craft are you making this year?(Required)
Choose a non-spooky book:(Required)
Choose an autumnal tree:(Required)
Your ideal Halloween party is…(Required)

  2. I got The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw

    Queer horror retelling of The Little Mermaid, anyone? This strange, gory novella is a kind of dark fairy tale, with unique characters.

    I do love a queer retelling but may not be up for the gore.

  3. 2nd attempt, I got Grey Dog by Elliot Gish

    “Are you full of feminist rage? Do you revel in excruciating sapphic longing? Have you been a lifelong Anne of Green Gables fan? Then I have the horror novel for you! Set in a small farming town on Canada’s East Coast in 1901, Grey Dog is an extremely satisfying slow-burn story about Ada, a schoolteacher and amateur naturalist…”

    You had me at Anne of Green Gables. Even though I’m probably too chicken to read any of these. ;)

