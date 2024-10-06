I (immortalF) have been focusing my life on seeking revenge on my ex (immortalM), but I've recently met someone (immortalF) who I think might be the one. AITA for pursuing the relationship while my other issues remain unresolved?

My (35F) wife (33F) has a new husband (34M) for the purposes of procreation and reestablishing humanity on a new planet. AITA for hating him?

My (18F) old childhood friend (19F) has come to town and I think there might be something romantic starting between us. AITA if I continue the relationship without telling her about the monster living in my basement?

I (25F) cheated on my girlfriend because I was afraid she would break up with me, but now I'm jealous that she's hooking up with other women in front of me at a party. AITA?

I (29F) have taken a new teaching post in order to escape a scandal at my previous job and save my family's reputation but an older woman (50F) is tempting me into sin again. AITA, or is she for being so seductive?

My (10F) best friend (10F) has been taken away from me by her family. AITA for going into a coma-like state that only she can revive me from?

I (28F) met someone (29F) while recovering from a traumatic experience. AITA for imagining my new girlfriend is hiding something from me and involved in a conspiracy?