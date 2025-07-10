Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley Got Engaged in a Body of Water

Lesbian Jesus Hayley Kiyoko — noted pop star and celebrated author — announced on social media today that she proposed to her girlfriend of seven years, former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley.

“My dream girl said yes to forever,” wrote Hayley in her instagram caption. Photographs capture the duo on a rock in front of a really gorgeous body of water

Becca and Hayley have taken their relationship relatively slow, by lesbian standards. They met for the first time at Hayley’s “Expectations” release party in April 2018, and afterwards Becca tried to set Hayley up with her queer younger sister by arranging a group drinks hang. But the sister bailed, Becca showed up, and the rest is lesbian history.

In 2019, Kiyoko told US Weekly that she was in a relationship and very happy, but they didn’t officially announce the relationship until May of 2022. That announcement served as Tilley’s official “coming out,” after many had assumed her heterosexuality due to her participation in The Bachelor.

Kiyoko, whose been acting, dancing and recording music since she was a kid, skyrocketed to sapphic fame in 2018, becoming the first lesbian pop star signed to a major label to make multiple music videos in which she kisses girls. Her hit “Girls Like Girls” inspired a recent YA novel by the same name, and last year Kiyoko announced that Focus Features had signed on to turn it into a film. “Since I released girls like girls in 2015,” Kiyoko wrote, “I’ve made a vow to myself and to you all to do everything in my power to create hopeful queer content at the largest scale possible.”

Tilley is currently the co-host of “Scrubbing In,” a podcast in which she and her BFF Tanya Rad “fangirl over their favorite shows, work through boy troubles, and hang out with the biggest celebrity guests.”

As a person who watches celebsian social media accounts like a hawk to report on any developments for my job at this website, I must note that Becca Tilley has attended a truly astounding number of weddings over the past two years and every single time I thought it was her wedding to Hayley Kiyoko. I am pleased that we are now ever-closer to the day when a picture of Becca Tilley (who has bridal hair every day, to be fair) in wedding attire will actually be her wedding to Hayley Kiyoko.

It’s important in this day and age for as many former Bachelor contestants as possible to come out as queer and, ideally, marry lesbians. Gabby Windey tied the knot with Robby Hoffman earlier this year, and now Becca Tilley will be doing so with Hayley Kiyoko. Watch out world!