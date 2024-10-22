Queer Horoscopes for Scorpio Season 2024

Hi Folks! I’m Deb with Queerstrology, here to share your horoscopes for Scorpio Season. As we continue to get to know each other during this transformative time, I’d love to hear your astrology questions. Please drop any questions or astrology facts in the comments and let’s learn from each other!

There are many ways to study astrology. I practice Western astrology, also known as Tropical. I use the Placidus house system — common among astrologers — because it resonates with me personally. I encourage you to find the system that speaks to you.

Fact: There are only 12 zodiac constellations and signs. The zodiac signs correspond to twelve distinct segments along the ecliptic and are associated with the changing of the seasons. While Ophiuchus does cross the ecliptic, its inclusion has been more of a discussion point rather than a necessity for the established astrological system. Scorpio and Sagittarius are zodiac constellations, and because Ophiuchus overlaps them, it is not needed as a zodiac mascot.

Scorpio Season

Scorpio Season begins Tuesday, October 22 at 6:14 pm ET. The Sun moves into the constellation of Scorpio, ending on November 21st, with the start of Sagittarius Season. It’s a time to embrace transformation and dive deep into our emotions.

Key Dates to Note:

October 31: Halloween (Samhain)

Through time, Halloween, also known as Samhain (pronounced Sow’-en), is an ancient Celtic festival marking the eve of the Spiritual New Year. This celebration is observed in various cultures, each with its unique traditions and customs.

November 1: New Moon in Scorpio

New moons symbolize rebirth, and under the influence of Scorpio, they bring an energy of empowerment. This is a time to embrace your inner strength and harness transformative energies to set intentions to empower yourself.

November 3: Fall Back (Daylight Savings)

Adjusting the clock is essential in astrology to ensure accurate placement of celestial bodies. Timing affects the positions of planets and their influence on your chart, so being precise with time zones is crucial for accurate readings.

November 15: Full Moon in Taurus

The usually grounded energy of this full moon opens the door for emotions to flow. This helps us gain clarity about the true value of what we possess, encouraging us to appreciate our resources and relationships on a deeper level.

November 15: Saturn Direct in Pisces

We can expect some relief from the limitations we’ve been feeling recently. This shift allows us to align with the flow of energy, making it easier to progress and move forward with our goals

November 19: Pluto Direct in Aquarius

Pluto will remain in Aquarius until 2044! This long transit invites a generation to work diligently towards aligning their dreams with the greater good of the world. It’s a time for innovation, transformation, and a collective effort to create positive change.

Embrace the Season

During Scorpio Season, the air turns crisp, inviting us to pull out our hats and scarves. It’s a time filled with the excitement of Halloween (Samhain), complete with its tricks and treats. This season encourages you to delve into your passions and embrace radical honesty with yourself.

Ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpio also governs the 8th house, which is associated with power and rebirth. This means you may feel significant effects in these areas of your birth chart—particularly where Scorpio and Pluto reside, as well as any activity in your 8th house.

Embrace the intensity of this season as a powerful opportunity for deep self-discovery. Allow the energy of Scorpio to guide you toward transformative insights and personal growth, revealing hidden layers of yourself along the way.

HOW YOUR SIGN DEALS WITH SCORPIO SEASON

Aries



You’re ready to act after some deep contemplation about your next steps. As emotions flow, they break through the walls you’ve built, allowing for renewal and growth. Uncovering the truth involves a deep dive into your emotions and reflecting on how various experiences resonate with you. By taking the time to truly understand your feelings, you create a pathway to greater self-awareness and clarity. Embrace this vulnerability; it’s the ideal groundwork for what’s to come.

Taurus



Now is the time to learn about compromise in your relationships. Your natural stubbornness can often steer you off course, but it’s important to lighten your grip on what you believe is valuable. By being open to mending connections, you create space for healing and growth. Embracing a more accommodating attitude and honing your listening skills will not only strengthen your bonds but also empower you.

Gemini



You’ve been reveling in new social experiences and enjoying the thrill of meeting new people. Now, it’s time to shift gears from simply collecting connections to nurturing the relationships you already have. Focus on those who have consistently supported you and take the opportunity to be there for them in return. This shift will transform acquaintances into true friends or more, but it may also mean letting go of a few. While it’s tough to lose someone from your life, it’s essential for your growth and emotional well-being.

Cancer



You’ve been putting in the effort to truly understand your emotions and their complexities. This journey enables you to disconnect from the burden that others’ emotions can often impose on you. While your feelings have always run deep, you now possess the tools to support others navigating difficult transformations. This balance of self-awareness and compassion will not only benefit you but also provide a safe space for others to heal.

Leo



This time of year, sheds light on your creative pursuits. You thrive on exploring new ways to express yourself, and now is the perfect opportunity to invite those close to you to join in on the fun. Sharing these activities not only enhances your enjoyment but also allows you to witness the joy in others, filling your heart with warmth. Observing your loved ones having a great time, speaks to you, creating a wonderful, shared experience that deepens your connections.

Virgo



Ready, set, go! Your appreciation for structure means you thrive on a solid routine. This season invites you to connect deeply with who you are and what you truly want. It can be challenging for you, as you might view vulnerability as a weakness. Surround yourself with people you trust; they can help keep you on your path while you support them in their journeys as well. This mutual trust and encouragement will strengthen your relationships.

Libra



The social boost from your season hit hard and soft. After celebrating with others, it’s now time to turn inward and reflect. Take a close look at your relationships—are you the one doing all the work? The intensity of this season encourages you to tackle your own challenges first. Remember, you can’t fix the world until you have a deeper understanding of yourself. Use this time for self-discovery and healing, so you can approach your connections with renewed clarity and strength.

Scorpio



It’s your season! A time for your intensity to truly test its boundaries. Embrace both physical and emotional experiences that come your way. This is the perfect opportunity to practice your intuitive skills, helping you fine-tune your responses without going overboard. Take a moment to reflect on the past year: consider what you’ve accomplished and how much you’ve grown. Change looks incredible on you, and this season invites you to celebrate your journey while continuing to push your limits.

Sagittarius



Your insatiable need to understand drives you to seek out a wide array of experiences in life. During this season, your adventures will focus more on exploring your emotions. Known for your self-reliance, you have the unique ability to refine and understand your feelings more deeply. Now is the time to slow down your constant pursuit of the next big thing and dedicate some quality time to yourself. Embrace this opportunity for introspection, allowing your emotional landscape to unfold.

Capricorn



The passions of this season will revolve around your connections. While you’re skilled at building relationships that support your success, it’s time to turn your attention to your more intimate affairs. Get a little frisky, loosen your collar, and dive deep into the joy of connecting with others. Your next project is exploring your emotional vulnerability. Allow yourself to be open to experiencing deeper connections; this will enrich your relationships and enhance your personal growth.

Aquarius



You’ll start to notice more people complimenting you and appreciating your unique talents. With the determined energy of Scorpio season, now is the time to make some bold moves. Reflect on what you need to feel secure in your future endeavors. Harness the energy of those who are cheering you on; let their support fuel your ambition as you strive to reach your full potential.

Pisces



You might feel emotionally exhausted during this season, making it challenging to discern whether you’re in control of your feelings or if they’re guiding you. To regain your balance, embark on adventures that can help clear your mind and boost your confidence. Remember, you have the strength to navigate these turbulent waters—imagine what treasures and insights await you on the other side.

