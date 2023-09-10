Style Thief: The Cute Tomboy Grandpa Style of Hazel from “Bottoms”

By

Yesterday we dug into the style profile of the Bottom lesbian movie protagonists P.J and Josie, and today we turn our attention to another lesbian character inspiring crushes across the nation and possibly the world: Hazel, played by queer actor Ruby Cruz. Bottoms designer Eunice Jera Lee told Vogue that Hazel’s style is the one she identifies with most closely, describing it as “more androgynous and fashion-forward but always true to herself, wearing oversized men’s pieces from Vetements, All Saints, and Wales Bonner.” Hazel’s vibe is effortlessly cool, comfortable but put-together.

Hazel’s Oversized Bowling Shirts

Bowling shirts are always cool.

bowling shirts

1) Asos Relaxed Revere Bowling Shirt (Men’s 2XS – 3XL long) – $40
2) Todd Snyder Japanese Rayon Bowling Shirt in Golden Ray (Men’s XS-2XL) – $84
3) Abercrombie & Fitch Murph’s Pub Bowling Shirt (Men’s 2XS-2XL) – $30
4) Van’s Dusk Downer Shirt (2XS – 2XL) – $70

Hazel’s Baggy Polo Shirts

Hazel’s a fan of Johnny collars, ribs, knits and tipped polos.

polos

1) JCrew Short Sleeve Heritage Tipped Polo (Men’s 2XS- 2XL) – $49.50
2) Ben Sherman Textured Stripe Sweater Polo (Men’s S-2XL) – $119
3) Grey Hawk Plus Polo in Navy (Men’s 2XL – 5XL) – $63
4) Ribbed Polo in Cream with Green Trim Detail (Men’s 2XS-2XL)- $35

Big Cardigan Energy

There’s nothing like a chunky cardigan to radiate Hazel’s androgynous, “got this at the Kiwanis sale” energy.

cardigans

1) ASOS Boyfriend Cardigan ($43, S-L) // Asos Curve Boyfriend Cardigan ($43, 14-24)
2) mnml Argyle Cardigan Sweater (Men’s XS-2XL) – $56
3) Asos Design Cable-Knit Collegiate Sweater (Mens 2XS-2XL) – $50

Hazel Is Wearing Vests, Vests Are Back Now

Hazel will wear a sleeveless vest over whatever she wants to!

vests

1) Gap CashSoft Rib Sweater Vest (2XS, 2XL, petite – tall – $50
2) MiniBee Women’s Sweater Vest (XS-4XL) – $35
3) Levi’s Rincon Button Down Vest (Men’s XS-2XL) – $76
4) Tailored Linen Blend Longline Vest (SS-XL) – $104

Drapey Oversized Button-Down

I wish I could find the exact shirt Hazel’s wearing in the film — it’s oversized, it’s drapey, the red and blue stripes are so subtle you can barely tell they’ve got color at all until you get really close up. But alas I could not, here are three other options:

button-downs

1) Madewell Signature Poplin Short-Seeve Button-Down Shirt in Leray Stripe (1X-5X) – $55
2) Katin USA Alan Shirt (Men’s S- 2XL) – $69
3) PacSun Gauze Oversized Stripe Button-Down (Men’s S-2XL) – $37

Hazel also loves to layer — start your outfit with a simple white tank top or a loose-fitting t-shirt, like the olive-hued tee Hazel wears under a cardigan and later under an argyle sweater vest. Pants are simple: Dickie’s-style shorts, track pants, cargo pants or whatever strokes your lesbian boat.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3068 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!