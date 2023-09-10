Style Thief: The Cute Tomboy Grandpa Style of Hazel from “Bottoms”

Yesterday we dug into the style profile of the Bottom lesbian movie protagonists P.J and Josie, and today we turn our attention to another lesbian character inspiring crushes across the nation and possibly the world: Hazel, played by queer actor Ruby Cruz. Bottoms designer Eunice Jera Lee told Vogue that Hazel’s style is the one she identifies with most closely, describing it as “more androgynous and fashion-forward but always true to herself, wearing oversized men’s pieces from Vetements, All Saints, and Wales Bonner.” Hazel’s vibe is effortlessly cool, comfortable but put-together.

Hazel’s Oversized Bowling Shirts

Bowling shirts are always cool.

Hazel’s Baggy Polo Shirts

Hazel’s a fan of Johnny collars, ribs, knits and tipped polos.

Big Cardigan Energy

There’s nothing like a chunky cardigan to radiate Hazel’s androgynous, “got this at the Kiwanis sale” energy.

Hazel Is Wearing Vests, Vests Are Back Now

Hazel will wear a sleeveless vest over whatever she wants to!

Drapey Oversized Button-Down

I wish I could find the exact shirt Hazel’s wearing in the film — it’s oversized, it’s drapey, the red and blue stripes are so subtle you can barely tell they’ve got color at all until you get really close up. But alas I could not, here are three other options:

Hazel also loves to layer — start your outfit with a simple white tank top or a loose-fitting t-shirt, like the olive-hued tee Hazel wears under a cardigan and later under an argyle sweater vest. Pants are simple: Dickie’s-style shorts, track pants, cargo pants or whatever strokes your lesbian boat.