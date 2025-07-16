Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities have been up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

I have not watched Too Much yet, but I probably will because I want good things to keep happening to Meg!

It does also mean that we get Meg’s version of a press tour and tbh it’s working for me!

I still can’t quite believe this style of glasses is back in, it does give me seventh grade flashbacks, but you like it I love it!

Nothing better than the post proposal reveal of the work that went into said proposal!

Okay well I approve this message? Just like, in general, this is something I am here to support!

Here is one thing that will always be true about Top Chef: It gets Emmy noms like nobody’s business!

Law and Keke is simply a match made in tea heaven, and I cannot wait to listen to this!

Honestly if I went to a Beyonce concert and met Miss Tina it might actually be a bigger deal than meeting the Queen herself. I mean…it’s Miss Tina!

RED HAIR ON MEG? Love this so much, maybe even TOO much?

Gonna need the details on that lip combo ASAP!

One of my favorite things about Cole is the way they casually say sentences that no person on earth before has uttered. “Feeding cold mashed potatoes to a dying Martha Stewart.” I MEAN WHAT? That is what comedy is!

Tessa posting to grid is always such a joy, and this fit??? Passing away, that’s me!

This rocks because I know my girl is exhausted from doing press for two shows simultaneously, so yes, you will find her on the couch!

You know what Laurie I would! Also this make up is incredible!