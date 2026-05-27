Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s hit it!

Obviously everything about the upcoming Girls Like Girls motion picture is deeply exciting to me, but I have to confess, this really stopped me in my tracks! An ORCHESTRAL version of “Girls Like Girls” (song version)?! Hell yeah! Gimme the drama!

This scarf tie??? The glasses? The hair? 10/10, no notes!

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? I am not, to be clear, it looks too scary but! I am excited!

Plus we get a Gillian + Hannah press tour, and TRUST I will have eyes on that!!

Correction: We WILL get more Hannah + Gillian press tour when Hannah stops making me CRY about Hacks ending.

MEG DON’T YOU START TOO THIS IS KILLING MEEEE!

Okay Meg you are forgiven this is great and good. And respectfully Paul, the fly of those jeans are….eye catching!

The joy of a bunch of queers yelling at a music video never gets old. Even when one of said queers created and stars in the video, it still sounds like every single gay gathering I’ve ever attended. That’s kinda beautiful, isn’t it?

Well now here is the thing, to me this is canon now? This is truly what happens to Aunt Ada in my head!

I have so little interest in that show but I am so THRILLED G got a moment out of it, since it is indeed taking over the internet. Also? I think I love Chrishell with a bang!

You ever forget how deep you are in the dyke trenches? That happened to me this weekend! Everyone online was soooo shocked to discover the Queen has a son? Like where have you people BEEN?

Well this is fun too, love the sensible sneaker + fur combo!

Had to include this simply for the iconic Cameron Diaz shoutout, lol.

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