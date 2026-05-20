Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebs got into over the last week! Let’s rock and roll!

If you are a cool person, you will go see Is God Is. That is the vibe!

Not to be a broken record, but it is indeed my favorite duo! “You left my mom on read?????” lol. lmao even!

This is like actually helpful wedding outfit advice, we are so lucky to have Jenna in our lives!

This is like, already a must see show for me, despite the fact that I will likely never make it to London before June!

Have we noticed that like, fast cars are trendy now? Like it’s cool to be into cars? It feels like a conservative turn to me, tbh!

We all know I take Stacy and Clinton very seriously, but I have to DISAGREE with Clinton here, that look on Meg is one of the gifts of this movie!

Not to be a contrarian but like…it is almost too hot now? No? What of a day of 70? Why jump to the 80s?

Very cute, in my humble opinion!

I have to agree with Towa here! The video is good! Katy, still hot! Music, good!

I would like to imagine I look this chic wandering around my own house looking for sweets…but alas.

You know what Liv? I do get it. Thank you for trusting me!

We all know celebs posting like moms is one of my favorite genres of post, this one is immediately legendary.

I cannot wait to see this Oscar winning picture!!!

The most 2026 feeling a person can have is seeing a famous person asking us to vote and feeling like “…I guess?” Electoral politics have yet to really help us, just saying!

This is actually hugely true! I would love to see more butches and studs represented in the parenting conversation in media!

That’s DAME CYNTHIA ERIVO TO YOU!

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