Containing the Solstice and the start of Pride Month, Gemini Season always brings a buzzing, busy energy. The birds are chirping, the telephone polls are covered in event flyers, and the queers are out flirting. This year, Gemini Season also holds a major, decade-defining cosmic shift: Chiron, the wounded healer, changes signs, asking us to both celebrate and integrate. Read on for the full picture of the month ahead and to learn how to best utilize this energy based on your zodiac sign. Gemini Season Highlights Gemini Season is May 20 through June 20 Key Dates May 22: 🌀 Sun conjunct Uranus a.k.a. Uranus Cazimi — a potent moment of mystery! We’re being asked to look at how you face uncertainty. May 24: ✳️ Sun sextile Saturn offering a supportive cosmic environment for letting yourself imagine the best possible outcome — even if it seems unrealistic! Make a vision board, pray, or just daydream. May 25: 💥 Mars square Pluto creating friction around the slow process of change and the urgent pressure to take action May 31: 🌕 Full Moon in Sagittarius illuminating truth from deception, highlighting where we can embrace the kindness of honesty over the platitudes of niceness. June 1: ➡️ Mercury enters Cancer inviting big feelings, changing moods, and unexplainably accurate intuition June 2: ✳️ Sun sextile Saturn offering a supportive cosmic environment for setting goals and boundaries June 9: 💥 Mercury squares Saturn while 🌀 Venus is Conjunct Jupiter bringing major reality checks around communication & relationships, inviting us to choose our words carefully in pursuit of connection that meets our needs more authentically June 12: 💥 Venus square Chiron creating friction around attachment wounds — this is an opportunity for break a pattern! June 13: ➡️ Venus enters Leo shifting relationship dynamics toward more creativity, protectiveness, and pride and visibility June 14: 🌑 New Moon in Gemini opening a portal for reflection on our relationship to gathering information, with an opportunity to set intentions around the habits we want to release and the skills we want to build June 17: ⛓️‍💥 Venus opposite Pluto emphasizing tension between pleasure and growth — where do your desires align with your values and where do they diverge? June 19: ➡️ Chiron enters Taurus beginning an 8-year transit marked by facing our wounds around worth, security, and stability (more on this in the breakdown below!) June 21: 🌞 Sun Enters Cancer beginning a new zodiac season! Gemini Season Breakdown Gemini Season tends to feel like the mental volume gets turned up: more conversations, more invitations, more tabs open in your brain at once. Ideally it’s not about keeping busy but about seeking connection: finding surprising points of resonance, rediscovering your own curiosity, and letting your social world rearrange itself a little. If you’ve been feeling restless or easily distracted, something in you wants movement, novelty, and a fresher story about who you are right now. Try following what genuinely interests you (not what you should be interested in) and notice what starts to come alive again. This month is good for experimenting with how you’re seen: your style, your bio, your boundaries, your game, your creative voice. If you’re in any kind of transition (coming out again, soft-launching a relationship, re-entering community after burnout), give yourself permission to be in draft-mode. Experiment. You don’t owe anyone a finished product when it comes to your identity. You’re allowed to be a living, changing thing. Chiron, the “wounded healer” asteroid, helps us with this process. Chiron enters Taurus on June 19, 2026, kicking off an approximately eight-year cycle centered on facing wounds around worth, security, and stability. After years of individuating in the quick and fiery sign of Aries, this transit shifts the work into something slower, steadier, and more embodied. Chiron in Taurus invites practical, long-term repair and a redefinition of what security and value really mean within our transforming systems and economies. This transit will land most intensely at first for those with prominent placements in the first few degrees of Taurus, Scorpio, Leo, or Aquarius, but its themes — reclaiming power through deliberately tending change around stability — touch all of us. The “wellness” industry has, in many ways, become a toxic space of perpetual healing where nothing is ever good enough and there is always something else to buy, fix, and feel bad about. Chiron is all about healing, but not for the purpose of making you a more “optimized” consumer. Chiron doesn’t ask you to monetize your pain or keep re-opening old wounds just to prove you’re “doing the work.” It asks for integration. This is the kind of transit that can change your relationship to money, to your body, and to time itself. It can also bring up grief: for what you were told you had to be, buy, or achieve to deserve care. Over the next eight years, the question becomes: What do you need to believe about yourself in order to stop proving your worth and start living from it? On a collective level, this transit also asks us to interrogate the systems that profit from instability — from keeping us anxious, underpaid, exhausted, and convinced that relief lives one purchase away. Chiron in Taurus can sharpen our awareness of how economic scarcity and beauty standards wound the body. It can also reconnect us to old knowledge: mutual aid, shared resources, and the kind of pleasure that doesn’t require permission. As Gemini Season accelerates the pace of information and interaction, let this Taurus medicine be the ballast. Gemini, ruled by mercury, is connected to mental processes: thinking, connecting dots, collecting data, free associating, linking symbols, and evaluating information. Gemini is a mutable air sign, which invites us to be curious, adaptable, and open to multiple perspectives. Because Gemini energy can get scattered, let your self-care center around discernment. Notice which conversations nourish you, and which ones drain you. Notice which online spaces feel like community, and which ones feel like doom with rainbow glitter on top. This Gemini Season, let’s examine how we process and share information, while staying mindful of information overload. Make space to actually digest and integrate the information you are consuming. What activities help you do this?

The horoscopes below invite you to both celebrate and integrate by looking at what Chiron cycle you are now completing and what tone Chiron changing signs will set for you over the next eight years. Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture. To go deeper, try using your horoscope as a journal prompt for writing out feelings and connections that arise. Gemini Season Horoscopes ♊ GEMINI Celebrate: It’s your season, Gemini! Celebrate yourself! Ask for what you want! Pat yourself on the back! Gas yourself up! This is the time of the year where you can truly shine. Hop from event to event, get all the gossip, laugh and cry and scheme. Your mercurial nature can be so zippy, which is beautiful, but this your reminder to slow down every once and while to savor the things that are lighting you up just a little longer. Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of community healing. Think back to yourself in 2018. Since then, what groups have you joined and left? What networks have you woven in or out of? What have you learned about where and how you truly access a sense of belonging? Whether you feel locked in or are still finding your people, you’ve come a long way. And you’re now at a threshold of taking that healing to a new level, to face wounds around escapism. You’re about to find new pathways to taking care of your well-being, to unlearning certain ways of coping, and to discerning what pulls you out of presence. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about community and how you can carry that sense of belonging deeper into the next eight. ♋ CANCER Celebrate: This Gemini season, as there are more opportunities to get out and connect with others, you’re invited to celebrate in a way that is both fun and restorative. This time of the year asks you to engage outwardly without losing connection to yourself, your desires, and your limits. Don’t let FOMO drive you. Let your intuition drive you. When you slow down and turn inward to make decisions, you know what spaces are for you. You know when you need to go home. Celebrate yourself for honoring go-mode and rest-mode! Integrate: You are completing a major cycle around healing in your career. Some of you might be in the healing or helping professions. Some of you might be learning to take your ambition more seriously. Some of you may be softening your grip on your attachment to professional status. Whichever way you approach it, big things have moved in relation to the work you do in the world. Think back to your resume in 2018. Since then, what have you added? How would you describe your experiences differently? Whose approval are you no longer seeking? You’ll always be adding to this, but you’re now at a threshold of transformation inviting you to face wounds around community. You’re about to find new pathways to connect with others, new spaces of belonging, and likely cut or reorient ties that are keeping you stuck in a past version of yourself. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about your purpose and how you can better connect with others who share that drive into the next eight. ♌ LEO Celebrate: Gemini season brings a broader perspective to places where you’ve become too zoomed in, Leo. Your sense of possibility expands. New connections and realizations form. Put yourself out there and stay open to unexpected learning. Reach out, go to a new meetup, post the thing. Let yourself celebrate with others. Integrate: You are completing a major cycle around spiritual healing. For some of you, you may have found new spiritual practices. For others, you might have disentangled from a path that was draining you. And for some, you may be returning to a relationship with the more-than-human that you had fallen off of. Think back to 2018. Since then, what beliefs have changed? How have you transformed how you recharge, how you gather inspiration, and how you make sense of the world? You’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, to face wounds around your purpose and your work in the world. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about your unique path and how you can integrate that into your career or other areas of leadership into the next eight.

♍ VIRGO Celebrate: Happy Gemini season, Virgo! You and Gemini both share Mercury rulership. For Gemini, Mercury brings a quickness, levity, and vast amount of variety. For you, Mercury brings a sharpness, adaptability, and unique analytical intelligence. This season, let yourself shine for these skills! This could look like a quiet moment of journaling about your accomplishments or toast with friends, or it could look like raising your rates or asking for a raise. Collect your flowers! Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of healing around intimacy. For some of you, this might look like disentangling from enmeshment and standing more firmly in your own energy. For others, it’s more about letting your guard down and embracing more interdependence with others. For some of you, it’s both simultaneously! Think back to 2018. What was your relational landscape like then? What have you learned? Celebrate that. Honor how you’ve shown up differently. You’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, entering a chapter of healing wounds around your spirituality. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about relationships and that might translate into your journey with faith over the next eight. ♎ LIBRA Celebrate: Gemini season invites you toward adventure, Libra! If you have the space to take a little road trip, go camping, or even just try a new restaurant or route for an evening stroll, you may find that new scenery helps you meet new parts of yourself that are eager to emerge. Celebrate the shifting season and pride month by breaking out the boxes you’ve put yourself in and putting yourself in a position to see things in a new way! Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of healing when it comes to knowing and implementing your boundaries. Think about yourself in 2018 and how far you’ve come in terms of knowing what you want and need, and what you don’t. You’re now at a threshold of taking that learning deeper, to face core wounds around intimacy. With a stronger capacity to offer authentic yes’s and no’s to others, you are about to find new edges of what care and commitment really mean. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about boundaries and what you envision for your closest relationships heading into the next eight. ♏ SCORPIO Celebrate: Welcome to Gemini Season, Scorpio! With the Sun in this mercurial sign, it is a potent time for you to practice some magic. What does that look like? Well it can be mundane magic (deep clean your house and see how much lighter you feel) or it can be more metaphysical (write down what qualities you are outgrowing and burn the paper, again see how much lighter you feel). The cosmos are inviting you to celebrate the season by tapping into whatever forms of catharsis help you move energy best. Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of bodily healing. Some of you have been navigating changing diets, sleep schedules, or different forms of chronic illness. Maybe you’ll start to feel “on the other side” of some of that, or maybe you’ll just feel better resourced to keep being with it. Either way, think about yourself in 2018 and in what ways your relationship to embodiment is different than it was then. You’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, to face wounds around boundaries with others. With more clarity about your bodily needs and limits, you are about to find new edges in your relationships. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about your needs and what you envision for your connections heading into the next eight. ♐ SAGITTARIUS Celebrate: It’s time to shine, Sag! Celebrate this season by letting yourself be seen. Let others love on you. Let yourself be noticed. Gemini season may tempt you to get caught up in what other people are doing, saying, and wanting . . . can you practice balancing the impulse to show up for others with centering your own wants and needs? Can you celebrate yourself for prioritizing both?

Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of creative healing. Think back to yourself in 2018. Since then, what projects have you gotten your hands in? What seeds have you planted? In what ways have you pushed past fear or apprehension and expressed yourself? Finding your creative voice is a lifelong task, but you’ve come a long way, and you’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, to face wounds around embodiment. You’re about to find new pathways to taking care of your well-being, to honoring your physical needs and limits. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about how you want to play and how to make that sustainable into the next eight. ♑ CAPRICORN Celebrate: As those around you are in party mode, you’re invited to celebrate Gemini season in a way that is both fun and grounding. This time of the year asks you to let loose without losing the structure that keeps you resourced to have a good time. Whether that’s meal prep, a workout routine, a certain sleep schedule, or some other routine, celebrate your boundaries alongside moments of spontaneity! Integrate: You are completing a major cycle of familial healing. Think back to how you related to your lineage in 2018. Since then, what connections have deepened, severed, or rearranged? How do you think about your generational role differently? Grappling with inherited wounds and strengths can take a lifetime, but you’ve stepped into some shift with this and you’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, to face wounds around creativity. You’re about to find new pathways to express yourself, to play! Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about your roots and how you can branch out beyond them into the next eight. ♒ AQUARIUS Celebrate: This is a special time of the year for you, Aquarius! Gemini season brings fresh air to areas you’ve become especially detached in. Your icy demeanor melts a bit. There is more room to soften. And for what? For fun! For play! Let yourself celebrate for the sake of celebrating. Dance, smell the flowers, savor sweetness wherever you can. Integrate: You are completing a major cycle around social healing. For some of you, this might look like changing friend groups and realizing what you want and need out of social connection has shifted. For others, this might look like grappling more broadly with unlearning socialization that is constrictive, deconditioning from broad ways of being. For some, it’s both: changing behavior and changing how you spend time with others and who you are spending time with. Think back to 2018. Since then, what connections have rearranged? What roles have you been letting go of? You’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, getting to the roots of it by facing wounds around your lineage and ultimately redefine what family means to you. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about your social roles and how you can create new patterns with that into the next eight. ♓ PISCES Celebrate: As the collective energy level is higher, you’re invited to celebrate Gemini season in a way that is truly nourishing, Pisces. This time of the year asks you to enjoy yourself without stretching past your capacity or overriding your organic pace. Don’t let others rush you this season. Savor what you want to savor. Take your time making decisions. Celebrate your self-care! Integrate: You are completing a major cycle around financial healing. For some of you, this is very literal—escaping debt, making more money, saving for the first time, etc. For others, it’s more about your sense of worth and how you value your time and energy. For many of you, it’s both. If you don’t resonate with this, think back to 2018. What was your financial landscape like then? Has it at least changed a little? Celebrate that. Note what you’ve learned. Honor that you’ve survived a crumbling, late-stage capitalist economy. You’re now at a threshold of taking that healing deeper, entering a chapter of healing wounds around your social circles. Consider taking some time to reflect on what you’ve learned the last eight years about give and take and how you can show up with others differently into the next eight.