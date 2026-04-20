Mars square Jupiter can feel like restless energy with nowhere to go, like wanting to do everything at once because standing still feels unbearable. In the current moment, when so much feels urgent and the impulse to fight back or push forward is strong, this aspect asks: Is this action strategic, or is it just motion? Are you expanding with intention, or are you just reacting to the pressure to keep moving?

On May 4, Mars in Pisces squares Jupiter in Gemini, creating tension between our drive to expand and our actual capacity to do so. This aspect is like wanting to run before you’ve stretched — you can do it, but you’re probably going to pull something.

As we build the queer futures of our dreams, this could mean powerful new platforms for organizing and unexpected allies forming in surprising places. It could also mean misinformation spreading faster, communication breakdowns, and the disorienting experience of not knowing what or who to trust. Uranus doesn’t promise comfort — it promises change. This shift taking place during Taurus season is significant as it reminds us to take things one step at a time, one day at a time.

This is not about individual revelation. This is collective! What conversations are we finally ready to have? What stories have been suppressed that are about to break wide open? What connections are we about to make that will fundamentally shift how we understand our shared reality?

Now re-entering Gemini for a seven-year stay (through 2033), Uranus has more to reveal and shake up. Gemini rules how we speak, how we listen, how we exchange ideas, how we make sense of reality itself. With Uranus here, expect more shocking revelations, sudden reversals of “truth,” technological breakthroughs that feel supernatural, and a complete rewrite of how we access and share information. The last time Uranus was in Gemini was 1941-1949, a period that brought us the dawn of the computer age, new forms of mass communication, and seismic shifts in how humanity connected across distances.

We were teased with Uranus in Gemini energy from July 7 through November 7, 2025. Go back through your calendar, camera roll, notes app, or journal. What were you up to? What changed? When you think back to those four months, what was revealed to you?

A lot is changing. Uranus is astrology’s resident queer freak — the planet that refuses to spin like the others, tilted on its side and rotating backwards. When Uranus changes signs every seven years, it revolutionizes that area of life for all of us. Uranus in Taurus (2018-2026) shook our foundations, upended our sense of material security, and asked us to get our needs met in new ways. Now, as Uranus moves into Gemini, the revolution shifts to information, communication, and connection.

The intensity ramps up on April 25 when Uranus enters Gemini and the Sun squares Pluto, creating friction between who we’ve been and who we’re becoming. Transformation isn’t always a dramatically seismic shift, sometimes it’s the slow, quiet realization that you can’t go back to tolerating what you used to. Pay attention to what feels too tight, too small, or too exhausting to maintain. Trust that other options will be revealed. Stay open to other possibilities.

This season opens with Mars and Saturn meeting up in Pisces on April 19, immediately followed by Mercury joining them the next day. These conjunctions are asking us to honor our limits and communicate them clearly. In a world that constantly demands more from us, under an administration that keeps testing the edges of our resilience, this is permission to say “I’m tapped out” without apology — not to give up, but to better sustain your engagement long term.

If you take one thing away from this piece, let it be: to rest when you need to as much as you can.

Taurus Season, from April 19 through May 19, offers cosmic energy that begs us to slow down. Which, in this economy, is not an easy thing to do! While the world feels like it’s spinning faster than ever, the Sun in Taurus invites us to plant our feet, feel the ground beneath us, and remember that sustainable change doesn’t come from constant motion, it comes from grounded action. And sometimes it comes from deliberate inaction.

Take a big, slow exhale. Let your shoulders get heavier. Feel the weight of your precious body against whatever surface it’s on. Land for a moment before you read further.

May 16: 🌑 New Moon in Taurus (while Mars is conjunct Chiron) opening a portal for reflection on our wounds around desire and action, with an opportunity to set intentions around healing and sustainable pleasure

Taurus works hard, plays hard, and rests hard. As the Sun enters the fixed-earth sign symbolized by the bull, we are all encouraged to practice the art of balancing doing what we need to do, what we want to do, and what we can do. adrienne maree brown reminds us that “pleasure activism is the work we do to reclaim our whole, happy, and satisfiable selves from the impacts, delusions, and limitations of oppression and/or supremacy.” As more and more corruption is exposed and old systems fail us, we are challenged to stay grounded enough to keep building the world we want to see that helps us and our communities feel how we want to feel. The astrology of this season is here to help.

Happy Taurus season, Virgo! Uranus re-entering Gemini this season might feel a little chaotic for you, but try to trust that the change afoot might actually be helpful for you, especially if you’re willing to give your professional identity a little makeover. It’s not just about ‘what you do’ for work, but about how you embrace visibility and leadership in every area of your life. Uranus wants to help you release some unnecessary self-doubt and allow yourself to be more innovative.

Suggestions for grounding this season : DANCE with your emotions, make sure you are eating enough protein, rest as much as you can, and make something with your hands (cook, collage, garden, mend).

You were born with a strong creative impulse, Leo. Taurus season wants you to let that part of yourself shine! We tend to think of creativity as linked to specific arts and crafts, but it is an energy we can bring to anything — fun date ideas, the outfit we put together, cooking, conversation. As Uranus re-entering Gemini ushers in big change collectively, for you that is centered around your role in community. What do you feel like your social circles expect from you? When you’re honest with yourself, how do you want that to change or expand? Uranus wants to help you connect with others more creatively. Think outside the box!

Suggestions for grounding this season : rest as much as you can, journal on the full moon (May 1st) and the new moon (May 16th), let yourself receive care from your community, and commit to using the internet differently (ex: sharing more about a certain project, doing a social media detox, etc.).

Welcome to Taurus season, Cancer. How do you discern between anxiety and intuition? How do you know when something is a good fit for you? With Uranus switching signs, we’re all in for some interesting changes, and for you that has to do with more fully owning, trusting, and following your gut feelings. It’s not always clear, and it’s okay to make mistakes! It can be easier to trust ourselves when we are taking good care of the basics—hydration, nourishment, sleep, etc. As exciting opportunities arise for you this month, make sure you are balancing your social engagement with the things that ground you in your body and your ability to be discerning.

Suggestions for grounding this season : say no, embrace more solitude than you usually do, go for little aimless walks, rest as much as you can, and write down your dreams — they may be more vivid and reveal interesting material!

This Taurus Season, Uranus enters your sign, Gemini. This freaky planet is giving you a seven-year long scavenger hunt. What you are looking for are people, places, and opportunities that resonate with the person you are becoming. They are little winks and nods from the universe, synchronicities affirming that you are on the right path. We got a sneak peak of this energy from July 7 through November 7, 2025. Can you remember any major themes from those few months? What were you learning? New opportunities await you now, and they will probably arise in unlikely spaces, so keep your eyes peeled for treasure amidst what might initially look like trash.

Suggestions for grounding this season : reflect on the change you’ve stepped into, give yourself lots of special little treats, take your time making decisions, and rest as much as you can!

It’s your season, Taurus! As the Sun enters your sign, how would you like to celebrate? You have changed and grown so much over the last seven years while Uranus has been in your sign. You have defied expectations. You have shed layers of false security to make room for a more authentic version of yourself to emerge more fully. Make sure you take time to reflect on that and honor yourself thoroughly in the process! With Uranus in Gemini, the transformation continues, redefining your relationship with value — both material and emotional. Be extra mindful about using discernment around which risks are actually worth taking. Honor when you are a clear yes or a clear no to something, even if it doesn’t make sense to other people. When you are willing to be misunderstood, you will gain clarity about which people are opportunities are most supportive of your growth right now.

Where are you overextending? Where does “bigger” actually serve you, and where is it just keeping you too busy to feel what’s underneath? As this season unfolds, we’re being asked to slow down enough to notice what’s transforming beneath the surface. We’re being asked to be deliberate. To choose what we’re building and what we’re letting go. To communicate our boundaries and honor them. To ground ourselves in something real while the world shifts beneath our feet.

This isn’t about suppressing your righteous anger or dampening your desire for more. It’s about channeling that fire toward something sustainable. Jupiter wants to learn everything, connect with everyone, say yes to every opportunity. Mars wants action now. But without grounding (thank you, Taurus Season), that combination can scatter our energy into a thousand directions until we’re exhausted and no closer to our actual goals.

Suggestions for grounding this season: shake up your routine by going on a small adventure (hike, weekend trip, new route, etc), rest as much as you can, read some fiction, give yourself little pep talks out loud.

♎ LIBRA

Libra, moving through Taurus season, return to the question: what would help me feel lighter? Get what you need to get off your chest. Donate what you aren’t using. Take some responsibilities off your plate that are unnecessary. Ask for help when and where you need it. Big change is afoot with Uranus re-entering Gemini and this transit is unveiling something for you. You are getting a shift in perspective. And in light of that, you may wish to reorient how you invest in certain structures, systems, and beliefs. What are your top five values, and how can you use those as guideposts through this transformation?

Suggestions for grounding this season: do some spring cleaning, rest as much as you can, drink electrolytes, set an intention for how you want to feel before you leave your house, and be honest with others about what you want and need.

♏ SCORPIO

Taurus season marks the halfway point of your cosmic year — it’s been six months since the sun was in your sign, Scorpio. Use this as a relational check-point. Celebrate who has been really showing up, note who is currently at a distance, and evaluate what you need to ask for from your commitments. Uranus is bringing big change for all of us, and for you that change is highly relational. The changes ahead could affect romantic, professional, or familial relationships — anyone you regularly exchange resources with. These changes aren’t necessarily “good” or “bad,” they are opportunities for growth! Be honest with yourself about what you bring the table and how you want to be met.

Suggestions for grounding this season: do a relationship inventory of what energy and resources you are giving to and receiving from others right now, rest as much as you can, watch your favorite nostalgic rom com, and feel the earth breathe.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

Your symbol, Sagittarius, is the centaur archer, which is half human and half horse. This represents the ways in which you are both primal and intellectual, connected to your animal impulses while also holding profound capacity for awareness and reflection. This Taurus Season, embrace this built-in system of checks and balances and evaluate what parts of yourself need more or less expression. As Uranus re-enters your opposite sign, Gemini, this evaluation may also extend to your relationships. Are your collaborations truly reflecting and supporting your evolving self? Are there ways you could be showing up for those you love differently? Be compassionate with yourself, but also be honest with yourself.

Suggestions for grounding this season: commit to starting a new routine or breaking a stale habit, practice listing things you are grateful for and sharing your reflections with those you love, eat more greens, and rest as much as you can.

♑ CAPRICORN

You tend to do well when the Sun is in one of your fellow Earth signs, as is the case now with Taurus. The grounded energy helps you let loose a little, and this season is a great time to let yourself play and prioritize holistic pleasure. As Uranus, the cosmic queer trickster, shakes things up for all of us, and wants to bring innovative energy to your routines specifically. Stay open to experimenting and trying new methods in areas that you have worn-in ways of doing things. This is an invitation to find more magic in the mundane moments, and it is also about recognizing what habits are getting in the way of deeper presence in your life. Where could you tighten things up and where could you actually let loose a little more?

Suggestions for grounding this season: play games, take yourself out on a date, draw or collage a vision board for your next chapter, put fruit or cucumbers in your water, and rest as much as you can.

♒ AQUARIUS

Taurus season asks us all to practice what helps us stay grounded, but that’s extra important for you this month! You can easily get swept away by your big ideas, and that’s beautiful, but this season is asking you not to waste energy on anything or anyone that isn’t a full yes. Be selective. As Uranus, the planet of innovation and disruption, re-enters your fellow air-sign, Gemini, you are diving into a chapter of major change around what you do for fun. Things that used to feel challenging might start to feel more rewarding. Things that used to delight you may feel boring. You might feel inspired or get invited to try new things. Let yourself be surprised!

Suggestions for grounding this season: rest as much as you can, put your bare feet on grass or soil, watch some stand up comedy and let yourself laugh, deep clean your refrigerator, and spend time with chosen family.

♓ PISCES

As the Sun enters Taurus, make sure you preserve space to catch up with yourself. This can be a busy time for you, so schedule in room for transitions, reflection, and integration. Yes, Pisces, this requires boundaries. Uranus re-entering Gemini wants to help you level-up sense of belonging, and often that can be supported by effective self-care and space to move slowly. Consider how you cope with stress and deal with unexpected change. What tools and resources do you turn to? Do you they help you feel your feelings or numb you? It can be uncomfortable to confront how we are coping, but getting honest about these patterns will set you up for much more sustainable well-being.

Suggestions for grounding this season: inventory your coping mechanisms, get or give yourself a tarot reading, rest as much as you can, stop and smell the flowers, teach yourself a new skill via YouTube videos, and paint your toenails.

♈ ARIES