Witches, rejoice! A trailer for the Practical Magic sequel has dropped!

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as Sally and Gilly, aka the Owens sisters, beautiful witches who many of us queer nerds entranced by magic and outcasts imprinted on at a young age. Is it because the two are stunning and hilarious, because all witches are at least a little gay or at least queer-coded in the way they’re often ostracized and misunderstood, or a secret third thing, who’s to say. All I know is they’re BACK, alongside their witchy aunts played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest. Joining them this time around are Sally’s now-grown daughters, played by Maisie Williams and Joey King.

Now, this is where things get interesting to me: this movie is said to be based on the fourth book in the Practical Magic book series by Alice Hoffman, The Book of Magic. In that book, Sally’s daughter Antonia is a lesbian med student in love with a woman named Ariel. And Maisie Williams is playing Antonia. THEREFORE, I must conclude, unless they changed the source material for the worse, I do believe our beloved Game of Thrones star will be playing a lesbian witch??

Of course, there’s always the chance they changed that aspect of the character from the book, but that would be extremely disappointing. For now I’m just going to hope that the already-pretty-sapphic-coded story of Practical Magic will evolve to include some actually-sapphic content with a lesbian witch in the sequel.

The trailer gave me so much nostalgia and it would mean a lot to feel even more represented by this iconic franchise. I guess we’ll find out this September.

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