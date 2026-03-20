The Astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat was recently criticizing how contemporary astrology can feel shallow and lacking rigor, but stated: “I still like modern astrology when it is practiced by queer people because I think that there’s something about queer culture that politicizes aesthetics.” As the world burns and our daily tasks feel hollow or pointless, may we remember that our existence is resistance. Our whole lives are art projects. Aries season is here to remind us that choosing ourselves — our healing, our boundaries, our pleasure — does not have to be a retreat away from the world. It can be a refusal to participate in systems that demand our self-abandonment. Aries Season Highlights Aries Season is March 20 through April 18 Key Dates March 20: 🏁 Mercury Stations Direct

happy Astrological New Year! Blessed Equinox! We finally access a little more forward momentum with communication projects. Make sure you make space for integrating all that information that’s been revealed over the last couple of weeks. March 22: 🌀 Sun conjunct Neptune

asking us to daydream and trust that things could turn out better than we are imagining March 25: 🌀 Sun conjunct Saturn

asking us to begin to anchor our daydreams into reality, to “be the change we want to see” March 26: 🌀 Venus conjunct Chiron

after 7 years, this the last Venus-Chiron conjunction in Aries for the next ~43 years. It’s an opportunity for breakthrough around self-awareness, self-acceptance, and self-worth March 28: ✳️ Saturn sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for transforming structures of all kinds; stay open to unexpected alliances March 30: ➡️ Venus enters Taurus

shifting relationship dynamics toward more sensuality and heightening themes of stubbornness, indulgence, & the need for grounding and security April 1: 🌕 Full Moon in Libra

illuminating where we are out of balance, highlighting where we can pivot to create more harmony, beauty, and integrity in our lives April 3: 💥 Venus square Pluto

creating friction around the need for change — release or transform what doesn’t fit April 5: 💥 Sun square Jupiter

creating friction around our sense of purpose and identity, opening possibility for growth by challenging us to re-examine our beliefs April 9: ➡️ Mars enters Aries

enlarging rage! inviting action! clearing the path for new approaches! April 12: 🌀 Mars conjunct Neptune

asking us to take some deep breaths and pause to evaluate what is motivating and driving our actions April 14: ➡️ Mercury enters Aries ✳️ sextile Uranus

inviting more direct communication about the needs, desires, and daydreams that have been revealing themselves — honor your truth, even if its unconventional or unexpected! April 16: 🌀 Mercury conjunct Neptune

a major reset or revelation around how you have been talking to yourself — note your inner dialogue…would you talk to a friend that way? April 16: ✳️ Mars sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for transforming activation into motivation (for the babes with complex trauma histories, please seek extra support around this — it’s a soft aspect, but these are sharp planets that can bring old shit to the surface) April 16: 🌀 Sun conjunct Chiron

after 7 years, this the last Sun-Chiron conjunction in Aries for the next ~43 years. It’s an opportunity for truly sinking into a feeling of newness April 17: 🌑 New Moon in Aries

opening a portal for reflection on our identity & an opportunity for setting new intentions and goals around our passions, actions, and overall relationship with self April 18: ✳️ Mercury sextile Pluto

offering a supportive cosmic environment for transforming deep-seated communication patterns April 19: 🌞 Sun Enters Taurus

beginning a new zodiac season! Aries Season Breakdown Aries Season carries us out of Eclipse Season and through the finish of this intense Mercury Pisces retrograde. On a collective scale, we’re grappling with profound harm, violence, and uncertainty. On an individual level, many of us are reckoning with various forms of burnout, interpersonal conflict, and general feelings of stuckness. But these eclipses revealed something. We’ve been tossed around and then handed new puzzle pieces. Now is the time for both aftercare and action. If you want deeper support for reflecting on this recent retrograde and preparing for the next one, check out my 2026 Retrograde Guide Journal or consider booking a personalized astrology reading. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, meaning that when the Sun returns here each year, it marks the Astrological New Year. This aligns with the vernal Equinox, the shift of the seasons, when day and night are equal in length. It’s a brief moment of balance before we tip into a new energy. This is your opportunity for a fresh start, informed by the recurring patterns and truths that have persisted through the highs and lows of last season. No matter how hard you try to avoid or deny it, some change is persistently nagging at you. With SIX celestial bodies in the sign of Aries on the Equinox, the universe is giving us a little kick in the butt to do the damn thing. Aries is a cardinal fire sign which means this archetype knows how to take action despite unknowns. Aries likes to start shit. Aries is willing to fuck around and find out. Aries will forge new pathways to get where they want to go and will tolerate looking like a fool in the process. Sometimes those paths lead nowhere, and they have to try again. And again. And again. That’s Aries energy — continual beginnings, continual becoming. This season is asking you to let yourself be the fool and take the next step toward the version of yourself you’ve been talking about but not quite embodying. This season contains some final Chiron conjunctions in Aries, marking the beginning of the end of a 7-year cycle of grappling with identity wounds. You’re here, so you’re queer, so . . . I bet your identity has gone through some big shifts over the last seven years. Maybe you’ve “come out” or you’ve transitioned or you’ve learned new layers of your sexuality. Maybe you’ve grappled with intersectionality in new ways, questioning how your queerness is informed by your race, your class, your (dis)abilities. Maybe your identity has felt quite fixed over the last seven years, but you’ve had to hold new boundaries or feel different feelings in light of shifting social, political, and legal battles. These Chiron conjunctions (and the general cosmic weather of fire-storms) are poking at old wounds—can you radically love yourself through this? Aries is self-centered. Sometimes that can look like selfishness that is harmful, but a lot of the time it is a self-trust and inner authority that is necessary for sustainable collective care. When you know yourself deeply — your triggers, your capacity, your values — you can show up more authentically in relationships and communities. What are you doing to know yourself? To date yourself? To hold yourself accountable to your own standards? This Aries season, when shit hits the fan, treat yourself the way you want to be treated. We’re switching things up! This round of horoscopes is a series of suggested solo dates designed to help you reflect, recharge, and reclaim agency. Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture. Aries Season Horoscopes ♈ ARIES It’s your time of the year, Aries! How will you celebrate? Here’s my recommendation: The Reservation: The Mirror at Golden Hour With the Sun, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Chiron, and Neptune all in your sign this month, there’s a lot of energy pulling you in different directions. Make sure you make space to sit with your own reflection. Yes, as a way to be honest with your wants, needs, and shifting capacity, but also as a way to savor and honor all that you’ve already done and all that you inherently are! Bask in your own glow! The Table Talk: Fact-Checking your Inner Critic If your inner dialogue were a date sitting across from you at dinner, would you get up and walk out? Practice telling those old, self-deprecating thoughts they aren’t invited to the Cosmic New Year. The After-Party: Dessert in bed All the fuck-around-and-find-out energy of the month needs an anchor. Let your mirror-gazing solo date after party be simple, indulgent, and comforting. When the New Moon hits on the 17th, set one intention that is just for your pleasure — not for your productivity and not for anyone else’s approval.

♉ TAURUS As we enter the Astro New Year, Taurus, you are invited to rest and recharge before your own season begins next month. Your solo date could go something like . . . The Reservation: The Meditation Retreat Book yourself a solo retreat, even if it’s just a few hours at home with your phone on airplane mode. Light a candle, put on some ambient music, and sit with yourself in stillness. Let your mind wander without trying to fix, plan, or problem-solve anything that comes up. The Table Talk: Softening into the Mystery The cosmos are stirring up some uncertainty for you. Instead of forcing logic or answers, can you practice leaning into the unknown? Ask yourself: “What if I don’t need to figure this out right now?” The After-Party: Externalizing the Epiphanies The paradox of mindfulness is that often when let go of the need for answers, revelations come through. Let your solo date conclude with jotting down any insights that emerged in your process. Maybe that’s a quick note or a whole creative project, just get out what comes up! ♊ GEMINI Welcome to Aries season, Gemini. Your mercurial energy can match the chaos of this season quite well, so be extra sure you take some intentional time with yourself to . . . The Reservation: Dancing with Yourself Buy a concert ticket, go to the club, or just throw on a playlist in your living room. Wherever you end up, dance with yourself. Dance like no one is watching and like you have nothing to prove. Let your solo date be something where you let loose and perhaps are around other people without having to engage with them. The Table Talk: Assessing Adaptability Notice if FOMO comes up. Notice if someone asks you to do something with them once you’ve already made plans with yourself — does it feel hard not to get swayed? Adaptability is one of your super powers, but this season wants you to honor your limits with it. Trust that taking this space for yourself will make showing up with and for others after much more meaningful. The After-Party: Your Comfort Movie After you let loose and get down with your bad self, decompress with a comfort movie or tv show. You love to consume information but can easily get overloaded with novelty. Let it be familiar. ♋ CANCER Happy Astrological New Year, Cancer! As a sign that gives so much to everyone around you, you’re extra encouraged to prioritize a solo date this season. The Reservation: A Low-Tide Treasure Hunt Spend some time by a body of water: the ocean, a lake, a river. Walk along the shore or edge and look for shells, sea glass, lost coins, or other easily overlooked little magical debris. This gives your mind something to focus on so the rest of your system can relax a bit. The Table Talk: Daydream Fact-Check Just as the tide pulls back and reveals hidden treasures, Aries season helps you see what the Eclipses of last month left behind. Be honest with yourself about which dreams no longer feel feasible or what’s in the way of your visions actualizing. Adjust as needed, but don’t dim your ambition! The After-Party: Emotional Hydration Let whatever feelings come up come out, Cancer! End your solo date with a ritual of emotional replenishment, setting yourself up with whatever comforts (a specific playlist, a bath, journaling, etc.) help you tap into the feelings without needing to fix, analyze, or rush past them. ♌ LEO Leo, Aries Season is here and asking you to prioritize time with yourself that lights you up from the inside out. The Reservation: Private Karaoke Get a private room, go to the karaoke bar in the next town over where no one will recognize you, or just pull up instrumentals on YouTube and belt the lyrics at home. Your solo date invitation is to preform for yourself, to celebrate the joy of expression for the sake of it. The Table Talk: Purpose Q&A What comes up when your usual audience isn’t there to cheer you on? Talk to yourself about why you do what you do, who you do things for, and what really matters to you beyond external validation. Use this solo time to reconnect with the creative fire that existed before anyone was watching, not because it’s wrong to have an audience, but because a deeper purpose wants to reveal itself now. The After-Party: The Burn-Book As you sink into enjoying your own company, you may find some grievances emerge about others . . . this season offers you a lesson in holding your own heat without let it scorching the people you love. Write down any judgement or hurts bubbling up and don’t hold back (Mean Girls Burn-Book style), then literally burn what you vented and see if you feel lighter. ♍ VIRGO Are you ready for a fresh start, Virgo? The Cosmic New Year offers you one, and a solo date is the perfect way to set yourself up to savor it . . . The Reservation: An Artsy Jigsaw Puzzle Get a beautiful puzzle (500-1000 pieces) with artwork that excites you and let piecing it together be a window into how you work. This tangible activity gives your mind something to organize while allowing deeper thoughts and feelings to surface naturally. The Table Talk: The Support Inventory Notice what comes up as you work on your puzzle: perfectionism, impatience, the urge to rush to completion? Can you practice finding satisfaction in the process itself rather than just the finished product? As you reflect on your process, consider checking in with yourself about how much is on your plate right now overall. Are there tasks you could delegate or ask for help with this Aries season? The After-Party: Controlled Chaos When you finish the puzzle (or decide you’re done), take a photo of your work, then dismantle it. Practice letting go of needing to preserve or display every accomplishment. From there, let yourself indulge in something messy. Eat with your hands, leave dishes in the sink overnight, or let your space be imperfect for a day. The goal is to practice releasing the grip of constant refinement and trusting that your worth isn’t tied to how well you maintain control. ♎ LIBRA Balance requires constant recalibration, and Aries season is here to provoke another big pivot for you, Libra. Will you take some solo time to honor that? The Reservation: Wide Open Spaces Take inspiration from The Chicks and find somewhere with “room to make a big mistake.” Go lay in a field, roam the woods, or take to an abandoned parking lot for 15 minutes if you have to. The point is to give yourself room to breathe, to feel less perceived, and to unplug. The Table Talk: A People-Pleasing Audit As you unplug from other’s energy, ask yourself: “Where am I maintaining relationships out of obligation rather than genuine desire?” This New Year, I want to see what you would do differently if you trusted that your needs matter as much as everyone else’s. The After-Party: Pajama Dance Party You might feel stressed from the People-Pleasing Audit. You might feel lighter from your little get away. Whatever feelings are up, dance with them! Literally! In your bedroom, in your pajamas, not to look good but to feel what’s moving all the way through. ♏ SCORPIO Aries season, the astro new year, is asking you to do what you do best, Scorpio: let go and transform. Consider a solo date that goes something like this . . . The Reservation: Star-Gazing Go look at the sky at night time. Whether or not you can get away from the city glow or access a horizon that isn’t overcast, go look at the night sky anyway. Feel the cool air on your skin. Bring some tea. Let yourself get a little lost staring up at the vastness. Savor being awake and alone when others are inside, winding down.

The Table Talk: The Power Exchange As you star-gaze, reflect on what power means to you right now. Where are you holding onto control that’s actually draining you? Where have you given your power away to avoid vulnerability? Let the vastness above remind you that transformation doesn’t require force, it often requires surrender. The After-Party: Deep Exfoliation Head home and take a hot bath or shower. Bring with you a salt or sugar scrub and deeply exfoliate your body. Wash away literal dead skin as a ritual for starting fresh and calling in new energy this season. ♐ SAGITTARIUS As a fire sign, you can do a lot in a day. You’re primed to take action. This Aries season, consider a solo date that centers fun . . . The Reservation: Solo Road Trip Pack snacks, make a playlist, and drive somewhere you’ve never been — no GPS allowed after the first turn. Let yourself get a little lost, take the scenic route, and stop wherever curiosity strikes. The goal isn’t a destination; it’s remembering that wandering itself can be sacred. The Table Talk: Grounding Ideals As you drive, notice what thoughts arise. Are you planning your next trip before this one is over? Chasing the next horizon is your nature, but this season asks: What if the adventure is also in staying present with what’s right in front of you? Consider what grounding anchors you’d need to find the magic in the moment. The After-Party: Loving-Kindness Meditation When you return home, create a small altar or designated space with something from your journey: a receipt, a pressed flower, a rock, a photo. Sit with it and practice a loving-kindness meditation, first directing compassion toward yourself, then extending it outward to others. Let this be a reminder that you can be both wild and grounded, free and connected. ♑ CAPRICORN Welcome to Aries season, Capricorn! Your solo date awaits you . . . The Reservation: The Garden Store Go to a nursery or garden store and take your time looking at the various plants in the space. Maybe you just window shop and let it be a walking meditation, or maybe you decide to leave with a new house-plant. Either way, let this be an invitation to energetically invest in your growth right now and to envision yourself blooming. The Table Talk: The Legacy Reflection Spend this solo time observing how you interact with living things. Do you rush to the “useful” plants? Do you gravitate toward what’s already thriving or what needs care? Let your choices reveal something about how you relate to growth and responsibility. The After-Party: Your Favorite Take-Out Astrologers are always telling you you’re working too hard or doing too much. I disagree. You’re doing exactly the amount you see fit right now. I’m not asking you to do less, but I am asking you to allow yourself to celebrate yourself more! After your garden store reflection time, order your favorite takeout and enjoy this moment of pleasure and rest. ♒ AQUARIUS You’re a winter sign, Aquarius, so sometimes the thawing that comes with the Astrological New Year can be jarring. Gift yourself some solo time to adjust to the changing season! The Reservation: The Cafe with a Book Go be around other people while doing your own thing. Head to a park, cafe, or other third space with a book or journal and enjoy the presence of others without the expectation to entertain, listen, or step outside of your own thoughts too much. The Table Talk: A Body Scan While you’re out, take a moment to check in with your physical body. Starting from your toes and moving up to the crown of your head, notice what sensations are present without trying to fix or change them. Let this be a practice in witnessing yourself with the same detached curiosity you’d bring to observing strangers in the cafe.