All 150+ Gay Women and Trans Athletes Competing In the 2024 Paris Olympics

Three years ago, I woke up ahead of the alarm I’d set for an early morning basketball game — early for me, not so much for the athletes in Tokyo — and turned on my television while I made some coffee. Women’s Foil was on. I don’t know what Foil is — hell, I’m still not sure what Foil is — but it was on, I was up, and I had time before basketball started so I settled into watch.

I didn’t know what was happening on my screen. I didn’t know how fencers scored or what made the fencers’ helmets light up red or green. But the more I watched, the more I gleaned about the sport. The more I watched, the more invested I became. By the end, I was yelling at my television, cheering for competitors who were strangers minutes ago, like I’d been watching Foil my entire life.

For me, that’s part of the beauty of the Olympics: the chance to discover something new and to completely get swept up in it. The Olympics are a chance to discover athletes, who have been perfecting their craft in relative obscurity, and finally give get their moment to shine. Increasingly, those athletes getting that moment in the sun are queer. According to Outsports, there will be at least 155 LGBT athletes competing at the Paris Olympics….and so, of course, as is our wont, we’ve got to pass along the scoop on who all is gay here.

If you’re looking to fawn over these gorgeous athletes support these athletes in their competitions, simply click their names to access their Olympics.com profile. It should have the most up-to-date scheduling information.

Athletics/Track & Field

Events: 100m and 4 x 100m Relay

Events: 100m and 200m

Event: Discus Throw

Event: 1500m

Events: 100m, 200m, and 4 x 100m Relay

Event: Shot Put

Events: Triple Jump

Badminton

Basketball

Read about the 17 gay Basketball players competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics in this post.

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Weight Class: 75kg

Weight Class: 60kg

Bia’s girlfriend, Ana Carolina Azevedo, will also be at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, competing in the 100m and 200m.

Weight Class: 60kg

Cindy Ngamba (IOC Refugee Team)

Weight Class: 75kg

Weight Class: 57kg

Weight Class: 50kg

Weight Class: 57kg

Weight Class: 57kg

Weight Class: 66kg

Canoe Slalom

Events: Kayak Single, Canoe Single, and Kayak Cross

Cycling: BMX Freestyle

Cycling: Road

Event: Road Race

Cycling: Track

Events: Keirin, Sprint, Team Sprint

Equestrian

Events: Individual and Team

Catherine is married to Danish Show Jumper Rasmine Laudrup-Dufour, the son of former professional footballer Brian Laudrup.

Fencing

Events: Foil Individual and Foil Team

Football

Read about the 45+ women’s soccer players competing in the 2024 Olympics in this post.

Golf

Event: Individual Stroke Play

Georgia Hall is dating fellow golfer Ryann O’Toole.

Event: Individual Stroke Play

Handball

Adriana is dating handball player Alba Menéndez.

Bruna is engaged to Hungarian handball player Csenge Fodor.

Hockey

Dirkie is dating former field hockey player and current occupational and social therapist Marieke Elizabeth de Haas.

Charlotte is dating fellow field hockey player Emma Puvrez.

Marleen is dating field hockey player Wendela van Dedem.

Emma is dating her aforementioned teammate Charlotte Englebert.

Abi’s partner, Ireen van den Assem, is a Dutch field hockey player — she’s currently pregnant but will be in Paris cheering on her wife!

Anne is dating Irish field hockey player Ayeisha McFerran.

Judo

Events: Mixed Team and 78kg

Events: Mixed Team and 52kg

Events: Mixed Team and 78kg

Events: Mixed Team and 57kg

Silva is married to Brazilian judoka Eleudis Valentim

Events: Mixed Team and 78kg

Events: Mixed Team and 70kg

Rowing

Event: Eight

Event: Quadruple Sculls

Alina Hagstrom (United States)

Event: Rowing (Alternate)

Event: Quadruple Sculls

Event: Eight

Event: Quadruple Sculls

Event: Pair

Event: Single Sculls

Rugby Sevens

Doyle appears to be dating rugby player Summer Jones.

Meg Jones and her partner, Celia Quansah, both competed on their rugby team in the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately Celia had an injury last year and thus didn’t make the team. But she’ll be there to cheer Meg on.

Jasmine is married to rugby player Alisha Butchers.

Kayleigh Powell (Great Britain)

Portia is married to rugby player Renee Woodman-Wickliffe.

Sailing

Event: Mixed Dinghy

Lara’s dating footballer and fellow Olympian Lea Schuller!

Shooting

Event: 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Skateboarding

Event: Street

Surfing

Swimming

Event: Marathon Swimming – 10km

Event: 50m Freestyle

Tennis

Events: Singles and Doubles

Nadia is engaged to Argentine tennis player Guillermina Naya.

Event: Doubles

Volleyball

Ana is married to Dutch volleyball player Anne Elise Buijs.

Wrestling

Event: Freestyle 62kg

Do you know any other LGBT Olympians that should be featured on our list? Post your additions in the comments!