Gay Brat Gifts That Scream Merry Charli XCXmas

For those of us who are truly committed to being 365 party girls, brat summer gave way to brat fall, and now we’re heading into brat winter and, with it, a very important holigay: Charli XCXmas. If you’ve got a gay in your life who literally won’t stop bumpin’ that, well we’ve got some great news for you! Etsy is simply chock full of brat-inspired gifts, including some extremely hot stocking stuffers for under $25.

Brat in Every Format

Believe it or not, there are even more vinyl variations out there for brat and its various offshoots, but I’ve compiled the ones I’ve deemed to be the best. You can own so many brats! What if you designated an entire bookshelf or display shelf to brat in various formats? THINK ABOUT IT.

Brat Stocking Stuffers

These are all actually SO CUTE? The brat lighters seem especially important for the brat in your life, and whipping one of those out outside the gay bar is sure to attract all kinds of queers to one’s orbit. Can you believe there’s a brat + poppers pin bundle on Etsy?! Incredible. Our community is full of innovators and visionaries.

Brat Wearables

Finally, you can dress in head-to-toe BRAT!!!!

Brat Home Decor

Home is where the brat is. Turn your home into a homo. Live Laugh Brat. You get it.