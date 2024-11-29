We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Gay Brat Gifts That Scream Merry Charli XCXmas

For those of us who are truly committed to being 365 party girls, brat summer gave way to brat fall, and now we’re heading into brat winter and, with it, a very important holigay: Charli XCXmas. If you’ve got a gay in your life who literally won’t stop bumpin’ that, well we’ve got some great news for you! Etsy is simply chock full of brat-inspired gifts, including some extremely hot stocking stuffers for under $25.

Brat in Every Format

Believe it or not, there are even more vinyl variations out there for brat and its various offshoots, but I’ve compiled the ones I’ve deemed to be the best. You can own so many brats! What if you designated an entire bookshelf or display shelf to brat in various formats? THINK ABOUT IT.

Brat Stocking Stuffers

These are all actually SO CUTE? The brat lighters seem especially important for the brat in your life, and whipping one of those out outside the gay bar is sure to attract all kinds of queers to one’s orbit. Can you believe there’s a brat + poppers pin bundle on Etsy?! Incredible. Our community is full of innovators and visionaries.

Brat Wearables

Finally, you can dress in head-to-toe BRAT!!!!

Brat Home Decor

Home is where the brat is. Turn your home into a homo. Live Laugh Brat. You get it.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 931 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!