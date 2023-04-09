Every Queer Movie Streaming on HBO Max

What movies with lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans women in them can a person find streaming on HBO Max? This is a question you might have, and good news, we are here to answer it.

Historically, HBO has been pretty good to the LGBTQ community, producing a lot of inclusive original content, but I also found its slate of non-HBO queer films to be surprisingly robust.

This post was originally published in November 2020. Most recent update: 3/31/2023

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022)

“Laura Poitras’ remarkable documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is about Nan Goldin and her work,” wrote Drew Gregory of this award-winning film about legendary bisexual photographer Nan Goldin. “It’s also about Goldin’s campaign to take down the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, the company who manufactured Oxycontin. The brilliance of the film is it shows these aspects of her life to be one in the same.”

#37 on our Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time List

This immediate classic and multiple-Emmy-winner co-written and directed by Dee Rees (Pariah, When We Rise, Mudbound) stars Queen Latifah as bisexual American blues singer Bessie Smith and features Mo-Nique as Ma Rainey. Gabby described this “badass bisexual biopic,” declaring, “this movie is well-done, like so well-done. The vaudeville stage moments and all of the singing in clubs and giant tent revivals are lively and beautiful. The black excellence in this film is something to behold and revel in. Everyone is gorgeous. The costumes, the wigs, the make-up, the dancing: all of it is authentic and just so much damn fun to watch.”

Just a lil one-hour spot chronicling the life of the tennis legend who changed the American sports landscape in the 1970s, including “an intimate look at her private life, including her bisexuality.”

“There’s the gay that you know because the movie says it with their words,” Carmen wrote of the film she described as “the chaotic sparkly queer misandrist comic book movie of my dreams,” “and there’s the gay you know because you can see it with your eyes. Birds of Prey, with its neon pink and blue hues, glitter bomb grenades, pet hyenas in rhinestone collars, and car chases on roller skates, gives us both.”

Drew writes that this “cruel movie about cruel women” is worth it for its “camerawork, costume design, and incredible performances from Margit Carstensen, Hanna Schygulla, and Irm Hermann.”

Call Me Miss Cleo (2022, HBO)

With commentary from celebrities like (gay) Raven-Symoné, Cleo’s friends and her partners, this documentary sheds light on the mysterious life of a psychic hotline guru — “her rise to fame, fall from grace, and eventual embrace of her truest self.”

This documentary follows the unlikely team that took the first federal marriage equality lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alice Walker’s epistolary novel was de-gayed for this wildly successful Steven Spielberg adaptation starring Danny Glover, Oprah Winfrey, Rae Dawn Chong and Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg plays Celie, a teenager in rural Georgia with an abusive family who falls for showgirl Shug Avery, her husband’s mistress who Celie nurses back into health.

This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel finds Hercule Poirot aboard a Karnak traversing the river Nile, attempting to solve some murders! Unlike the original novel, this version features Mrs. Bowers and Marie Van Schuyler as members of a secret lesbian relationship with each other.

#4 on Best Lesbian Movies of All Time

“Donna Deitch’s lesbian love story is set in the ’50s and was filmed in the ’80s, and is still, in 2020, a radical piece of filmmaking,” wrote Heather in her review of this classic based on Jane Rule’s novel. “It basically has an all-women cast, and — much like Carol, which is what critics tend to compare it to for all the wrong reasons — it does not center the pleasures or preferences of men, ever.”

During a school shooting, bisexual high school student Vada (Jenna Ortega) ends up hiding in the bathroom with her schoolmates, dancer Mia (Maddie Ziegler), and Quinton (Niles Fitch), whose brother os killed in the shooting. As Vada’s trauma makes her feel increasingly isolated from those closest to her and school itself, she begins spending all her time with Mia. “The two girls have nothing in common,” writes Analyssa in her review, “except for literally the most important thing to ever happen to them.” Their relationship gets increasingly intense.

Elliot Page plays Stacie Andree, the domestic partner of a terminally-ill New Jersey police officer who fights the system to get her pension entrusted to Stacie. This movie made me cry and I enjoyed it at the time, but politically it’s a complete disaster!

Salma Hayek got an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of surrealist Mexica artist Frida Kahlo in this biopic mainly focused on her relationship with husband Diego Rivera. Bisexual Kahlo has many affairs with women including Josephine Baker (Karine Plantadit-Bageot) and Tina Modotti (Ashley Judd), who also had an affair with Diego!

An underrated film I have personally discussed so much on this website that it may have at some point crossed the line from underrated to overrated, Angelina Jolie plays the tragically beautiful (and very bisexual) titular figure Gia Marie Carangi, known as “world’s first supermodel.”

This live-action adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical added a queer twist with a lesbian relationship between Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega), the “pint-sized ruler of In the Heights’ Washington Heights block” and Carla (Stephanie Beatrix), who works alongside her in Daniela’s beauty salon. That said, their relationship isn’t necessarily observable to the layman viewer!

“This film explores some of my favorite themes all in one glossy, campy, self-aware package: misandry, women being extremely gay together, principled revenge, and the triumph of aught culture.” – Erin Sullivan, “I Watched Lebianish Classic “Jennifer’s Body” and Now I Love Cinema!”

#16 on the Best Lesbian Movies of all time

“Je Tu Il Elle obviously centers a woman with depression,” writes Drew of this seminal entry in the cannon of lesbian cinema. “It does it wonderfully and to deny that would do the work and [Chantal] Akerman a disservice. But can there not be pleasure within? Pleasure in painting your furniture, that small amount of control, pleasure in the first taste of sugar, before it makes you sick, pleasure in crafting a letter, before it feels impossible, pleasure in meeting a stranger, before he reveals his full self, pleasure in fucking your ex, before you have to leave.”

Bisexual writer/director/weirdo Miranda July’s third film is “a careful, long-game-playing meditation on how we can learn to parent ourselves when our own families refuse to do the job.” Starring Evan Rachel Wood, the film is both a “dreamy, golden-hour queer love story set amidst the friendly outlandishness of contemporary Los Angeles” and an “unsettling, fluorescent portrait of familial betrayal.”

Moises Kaufman’s 2000 play about the murder of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming was a piece of “verbatim theater,” drawing on hundreds of interviews his theater company conducted with Laramie residents and published news reports. HBO adapted the play into a grounded, emotional GLAAD-award-winning film in 2002, starring Christina Ricci, Laura Linney, Camryn Manheim, Joshua Jackson and Clea Duvall, among others.

Leighton Meester is Sasha, a lesbian who’s entrenched in a deeply co-dependent best friendship with Paige, who is straight — a friendship that’s tested when Paige meets a man (Adam Brody) she actually likes and Sasha hates sharing. B Nichols called it “a film in which everything that could go usually wrong in a lesbian film inexplicably doesn’t!” Beth Dover and Gabourey Sidibe are delightful as Sasha’s queer friends.

As a homosexual, the abject badness of this film — which is inspired by the the story of Lizzie Borden who killed her parents with an axe — was indeed overcome by furtive lesbian barn sex. Chloe Sevigny is Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart is her maid, Bridget “Maggie” Sullivan, who forms a close bond with Lizzie to eventually become her accomplice.

This biopic telling the story of the legendary gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk has a queer female character, Anne Kronenberg, played by Allison Pill. I saw this film in the theater and cried like a baby!

#42 on Best Lesbian Movies of All Time

“John Waters lives up to his title Pope of Trash with this raucous celebration of counter-culture deviancy,” writes Drew of this film that opens with “a group of cishet normals making their way through a free exhibit titled The Cavalcade of Perversions” followed by Divine robbing them all at gunpoint. “Waters starts his filmography with a statement and never lets up.”

A cornucopia of famous LGBTQ+ people including Janet Mock, Suze Orman, Cynthia Nixon, Wanda Sykes and Ellen DeGeneres discuss the struggles of being “out”

Based on Ernest Cline’s sci-fi novel, Ready Player One is set in a dystopian 2045 where humans escape the real world through the virtual world of OASIS, where they can adopt characters of their choice and compete for elusive escape from their bleak reality. Lena Waithe plays lead character Wade’s best friend, lesbian gamer Aech/Helen Harris, who Heather describes as “[weaving] a magic spell around that audience, ping-ponging them between flashes of awe and fits of giggles.”

Bisexual performance artist / activist Maureen (Idina Menzel) and the complicated power dynamics with her lesbian lawyer girlfriend Joanne (Traci Thoms) singing “Take Me or Leave Me” is a highlight of this film adaptation of the Broadway musical about struggling artists during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

This era-defining heist film stars Jada Pinkett, Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise and, of course, Queen Latifah; as four friends in L.A. who work at a Janitorial Services company with a shitty boss and decide to go ahead and rob a bank. Most important for our purposes here: Queen Latifah plays the seminal role of masculine lesbian Cleo Sims.

Jewish twentysomething chaotic bisexual Danielle (Rachel Sennott) makes cringey privileged choices, has a Sugar Daddy and minimal prospects for her post-graduation life, a situation that all comes to an uncomfortable head when she heads out to the suburbs to sit shiva with her family and who shows up but aforementioned Sugar Daddy and his wife (Dianna Agron) and their baby. And then, of course: Danielle’s ex-girlfriend (Molly Gordon). It’s very funny!

Writer-director Crystal Moselle’s 2018 indie Skate Kitchen was the inspiration for super-queer and unfortunately short-lived HBO series Betty, and it shares the show’s same five central characters. “Nina Moran’s Kirt was explicitly gay in the film and is explicitly gay in Betty, and she is a soft butch comedic delight in both,” wrote Drew in her review of Betty.

Steven Universe and its epilogue series, Steven Universe Future is probably the most beloved queer animated series of all time. Created and showrun by non-binary queer writer/artist/musician Rebecca Sugar, the show follow Steven and his family of Crystal Gems as they seek to save the planet and keep Steven safe as he grows up and learns what it means that he is the vessel for his mom’s gem. One of his Gem parents, Garnet, is actually a married lesbian fusion between Ruby and Sapphire! They even get married near the end of the series, becoming the first children’s series to ever feature a gay wedding! Steven Universe: The Movie is a musical that takes place two years after the series finale, “Change Your Mind,” but before Future. It’s everything you love about Steven Universe, as a full-on teenager!

This documentary focuses on Bindle & Keep, a Brooklyn-based custom-suit company who caters to queer, trans and gender-non-conforming humans, including a trans man preparing for his wedding and a law student struggling through job interviews.

The same filmmaker who made “The Out List” made this little flick featuring interviews with high-profile trans Americans like Caitlyn Jenner, Buck Angel, Laverne Cox and Amos Mac.

A charming little buddy comedy about a popular, successful high school girl who gets pregnant and must road trip from Missouri to New Mexico to get the abortion her boyfriend doesn’t want her to have. She recruits her former friend — weirdo lesbian Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) — to join her on this journey. Look out for a very charming Betty Who cameo!

The tragic story of the murder of 15-year-old trans student Larry King by his classmate Brandon McInerny is the topic of this documentary, which loooks at the circumstances that led to the crime and its complicated and far-reaching aftermath.

V for Vendetta is a dystopian political action film from the Wachowskis starring Natalie Portman. In 2006, A*terE*len’s Sarah Warn called it “One of the most pro-gay films ever.”

Iconic African-American standup comic Jackie “Moms” Mabley is honored in this documentary featuring performance footage as well as interviews with stars like Eddie Murphy, Joan Rivers, Sidney Poitier and Kathy Griffin. The film also gives space to Moms’ lesbianism — she was out to her friends and other entertainers during her career, but it was kept a secret from the public, who were drawn to her “frumpy mom in a housedress” persona.